ORLANDO FIGUEROA, 21 was called a “Chavizista” and set afire in the upscale Altamira district of Caracas on May 20 2017. The ‘guarimba’ barricades and attacks were forefront of a ‘Resistance’ applauded by 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate MARIA MACHADO.

The ‘Opposition’ inVenezuela is literally fronted in its Demonstrations by symbols of backward, laughable and mass-murderous ‘White Supremacy’.

Orlando Figueroa died.

November 22, 2025

Here I reprint a Post from March 5, 2019 on the Flipping the Script Blog of donpaulwearev.com.

The photos from Venezueala top-most in this ‘Stands the Human Being’ reprinting are meant to appall and move you like photos from My Lai village and Abu Ghraib prison. WE, the informed, compassionate and courageous BILLIONS of people, are infinitely more humane and powerful than Governments, fronting for supranational Banksters, that would lead us into more Wars for Oil and Theft.

Let me recommend the astute and impassioned piece by Michelle Ellner, a Venezuelan, from the Code Pink website. This piece gave e two of the photos trhat we see above.

Now, back to March 5, 2005, date of the ‘Venezueala for Non-Racist Venezuleans’, as the since-fallen JUAN GUAIDO, another ‘member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader community’, was trying to usurp democracy in Venezuela as self-declared President of the Nation, a would-be Trick supported by the United States, Canada, France, the U.K. and most of N.A.T.O.

Windows into Hopeful Reality among Working-Class Venezuelans

Ana Marin is one coordinator who distributes food at a community-organized farm-to-market center in the Barrio 23 neighborhood of Caracas.

She spoke with correspondent Nadja Drost on the United States’ Public Broadcasting Corporation, February 22, 2019. Click to watch VIDEO.

Journalist Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone and MintPress News talks with one provider of State-subsidized food in Caracas on Feb. 24, 2019. She insists, like millions of Venezuelans, that their main crisis issues from United States’ sanctions and other interventions. Click to watch VIDEO.



Abby Martin, John Pilger, Alexander Rubenstein, Dan Cohen, Dimitri Lascaris, ... are among many reporting accurately in English from Venezuela and about Venezeula.



And Then ... A Network of Thieves, Hungry for Oil, Leads to Juan Guaido and 29 Black Men Burned Alive

Juan Guaido, self-declared President of Venezuela, looks to U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence at a meeting in Bogota, Colombia on February 24. Guaido and threatening salesmen such as Donald Trump had failed to persuade Venezuelan Military to mutiny over the preceding month.

Guaido has been trained in regime-change since at least 2010. Two years ago the ‘opposition’ that Guaido now leads in Venezuela burned 29 young Black men alive during four months of violence. Nine victims died. A map of their killing across Venezula can be seen below in this post.

The Venezuelan ‘opposition’ and their White Supremacist symbols in 2017.

Orlando Figueroa, 21, was called “Chavista” and set afire in the upscale Caracas’ neighborhood of Altamira on May 20, 2017.

That Old Network We Know So Well and Its 2019 Cast

Let’s look first, dear Reader, at events of the past six weeks, emanating from Venezuela and rolling outward to effects round the world. We’ll then look st background of Principals in the Coup-Attempt that started six weeks ago. We’ll see that at least two Principals, Elliott Abrams and John Bolton, have a Storied History of Horrors and Massacres that pale—shall we say?—even the Burning of young Black men and the ‘White Supremacy’ symbols seen above on streets of Caracas.

We’ll see the Bank of England withholding at least $1.2 from Venezuela’s people. We’ll look at some of the many, internationally monitored Elections held in Venezuela since Hugo Chavez was first elected President in 1998.

We’ll listen at length to Venezeula’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza. We’ll turn back, ending our survey, to voices of working-class Venezuelans, voices such as began this post, and see and hear how they stand toward Donald Trump’s, Abrams’, Bolton’s, and Guaido’s threats of all military options being “on the table.”

Venezuela’s 200,000 professional soldiers and near two million of militia and many more millions of patriots are prepared to defend their Government and a resources-rich country that’s about 35% larger than Texas.

We start on January 23, 2019. On this day Juan Guaido declared himself President of Venezuela. Who is Juan Guaido? He was little-known even in Venezuela prior to his claiming its Presidency. 35 years old Juan Guaido is junior member of the Popular Will (Voluntar Popular) party in Venezuela’s long-dysfunctional National Assembly. Guaido was elected from Vargas State with 26% of the vote in 2015. His party, the Popular Will, holds a tiny share,14, of the 167 seats in Venezuela’s National Assembly.

You may have already calculated, dear Reader, that 14 of 167 makes for a minority-representation of less than 10% for the Popular Will party in Venezuela’s National Assembly.

How could Juan Guaido declare himself President of Venezuela with so small a representative basis?

Earlier in January he’d received assurances from the United States’ Vice-President Mike Pence and Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland that he would be supported in his claim.

Aid to Guaido followed as if from a Familiar Script. Two days after the junior member declared himself Venezuela’s President, Elliott Abrams became the United States’ Special Envoy to Venezuela. U. S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Twitter the Trump Administration’s appointment of Abrams. John Bolton, the United States’ National Security Advisor since March 2018, welcomed his ‘good friend’ back ‘to the fight.’

Elliot Abrams, now 71, was convicted in October 1991 of lying to Congress during the ‘Iran/Contra’ investigation,. Abrams was for much of the 1980s U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs. As such he aggressively covered up massacres by U.S.-backed forces in El Salvador and Guatamala,. For his lying he was pardoned by President George H.W. Bush in December 1992. He began to serve President George W. Bush as Senior Director for Democracy, Human Rights, and International Operations at the National Security Council in June 2001. He was named Deputy National Security for Global Democracy Strategy in February 2005 and served the second Bush Administration till its end in January 2009. He then joined the Council on Foreign Relations as a Senior Fellow. Jonathan Schwartz in The Intercept of January 30, 2019 provides a good, long record of Elliott Abrams’ facilitation of atrocities and subversions of democracy.

Banks Coordinate Acts and Actors

On the Very Day of Abrams’ appointment, January 25, 2019, the United Kingdom’s Bank of England admitted that it was stopping Venezuela’s withdrawal of at least $1.2 billion in earnings from gold-mining in the latter nation. Bloomberg reported: ‘The Bank of England’s decision to deny Maduro officials’ withdrawal request comes after top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, lobbied their U.K. counterparts to help cut off the regime from its overseas assets’.

Yes, that’s right, dear Reader: the Bank of England aims to withhold--to steal, you might say--at least $1.2 billon from a nation that’s trying to feed its people.

Demonstrations in London ensued. On February 23 Member of Parliament Chris Williamson put out a video Tweet.

By the end of January the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain had joined the U.S. and Canada in recognizing Juan Guaido of the less-than-10% minority-party Popular Will as ‘interim President’ of Venezuela. These six nations of the Global North were, however, among a huge minority of the world’s nations in denying recognition of Venezuela’s elected Government. (Five of them had flourished due to Colonial Empires prior to 1914.) China, India, Russia and South Africa continued to recognize Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s lawful President.

The Prize

A FAR MORE GIGANTIC Theft than $1.2 billion (or the $1.56 billion that Venezuela asserts that it’s owed from the Bank of England) would be of Venezuela’s ‘Proven Oil Reserves’—now found to be the world’s largest.

Venezuela has also tremendous amounts of other resources--coal, gas, hydropower, ...

It’s like my Venezuelan Translator and Guide during the 6th Annual Festiva Poesia Mundial in Venezuela, Marta Tolosa, said in June 2009: “Venezuela has everything,”

‘Black’ and ‘White’

We should also note another salient feature of Popular Will and the dominant opposition to Hugo Chavez’s avowedly socialist revolution, a feature that may have caught your eye, too. The ‘Opposition’ is very much a Majority Fair, or White, in its Skin-Tone.

Vijay Prashad of the Tricontinental posted a graphic comparison on Twitter.

Vijay Prashad, author of 25 books, has also cited Haitians’ connection and loyalty to aid given to the Black nation during the Presidencies of both Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro as reason for Haitians’ 2019 rebellion.

Democracy in VZ

Let’s continue, dear Reader, with chronology and facts relating to democracy in Venezuela.

Eight months prior to his attempted usurpation by the Junior Member of Popular Will, on May 20, 2018, Nicolas Maduro of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, or PSUV) won his second election to the Presidency of Venezuela with 6,245,862 votes. Maduro’s total was 67.8% of the votes cast and represented a 31% share of the registered voters in Venezuela, a percentage equal to Barack Obama’s share of registered voters in the United States during his victory of 2008 and a percentage substantially greater than Donald Trump’s 26% share in 2016.

On May 31, 2018 more than 150 ‘International Electoral’ observers issued reports from their four Continental groups that found the May 20 election free and fair.

Daniel Kovalik of the University of Pittsburgh Law School wrote in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette : ‘I just returned from observing my fourth election in Venezuela in less than a year. Jimmy Carter has called Venezuela’s electoral system “the best in the world,” and what I witnessed was an inspiring process that guarantees one person, one vote, and includes multiple auditing procedures to ensure a free and fair election.’

Six Presidential elections have been held in Venezuela since 1998. In each one Hugo Chavez or Nicolas Maduro has won. At present the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) that Chavez founded in 2007, following the U.S.-facilitated coup against him of 2002, is the Party of 19 of the 23 elected Governors of Venezuela’s States and 303 of the country’s 335 Mayors.

“We Know the Modus Operandi” “And If They Were to Insist, It Would Turn into a Permanent Combat, a Fight to the Death”

On February 22, 2018 the U.S. Public Broadcasting System ran an 8-minute video that talked with Venezuelans in Caracas. Ana Marie, whom we met above, was one of the interviewees.

Like the results of national and local elections, the statements of working-class Venezuelans here point to how ferocious the battles will be if the United States and its allies choose to launch an Outright Invasion or a Proxy War. Again, Venezuela about 35% larger than Texas. Much of VZ is mountainous. Much more of it is jungle. It offers the perfect setting for a far more miring Vietnam. Look at the map of Venezuela below and see where the PSUV’s support is strongest.

We hear now from defenders of Venezuela’s Constitution and electoral process. A series of interviews by the Real News Network in February 2019 is illuminating.

Reporter Dimitri Lascaris of Canada spoke to signers of of a Petition for the Maduro Government and against invasion of Venezuela on February 14. One voter pointed to the Article, 233, in her Bolivarian Constitution that revealed how fraudulent Juan Guaido’s pretext to the Presidency is.

Another stated that overthrow of the Government would never happen--Venezuelans understood the ‘modus operandi’ that led to Libya’s downfall.

Another stated that an invasion of his country would provoke a “fight to the death.”

“Why would a Venezuelan call for invasion of his own country?”

Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, age 47 and educated at Cambridge University in England, was also cogent as he spoke with Sharmini Peres of the Real News Network on February 13.

Arreaza asked in regard to Juan Guaido’s repeating Trump Ad. officials’ threats of miltary options: “Why would a Venezuelan call for invasion of his own country. “How many people would die? How many bombs would fall ...?” He stressed that calm prevailed in Venezuela--no crisis. “People are going to school, to universities, to their jobs ... It’s not like in 2017 and 2014 when there was political violence in the streets.”

He said: “This is a matter of respecting the only empire that can exist, the empire of law, within the international relations and in Venezuela.” He said: “The last thing we want is an intervention, an invasion, ... We don’t want Venezuelan blood, you know, rivers of blood, or Americans’ blood, also. Because we know how to resist. We have military professionals, over 200,000 professionals” as well as nearly two million armed militia.

Arreaza noted that the ‘humanitarian aid’ then stacking at the Colombian border was an absurd pittance. The “consumption in Venezuela of food is over 1 million tons per month,” he said, so 60 tons was a mere prop for CNN and Fox News and their like to show. He emphasized the $23 billion that Venezuela’s economy has lost to sanctions since 2015 and said that “if the United States unblocks our economy, if they waive the sanctions, we have enough resources to satisfy and oversatisfy the needs of our people.”

Jorge Arreaza reminded Ms. Sharmini Peres of the racist attacks by masked ‘Opposition’ against the Maduro Government and the Constituent Assembly elections in 2017. These attacks killed at least 120, he said. Some of these deaths were men set afire, he said.

“What happened is that in 2017, the opposition was in the streets burning Venezuelans alive; 29 Venezuelans, all masculine, all male, all with dark skin, like yours, were burned. And nine of them died.... And many people were killed. Over 120 people were killed during four months of riots, demonstrations, looting.”

A map of sites where Afro-Venezuelan men were burned to death by the ‘opposition’ in 2017. As stated by Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affiars, above, more than were120 killed in protests of the Constituent Assembly election.



Juan Guaido is the most visible head of the ‘opposition’ in Venezuela today. Dan Cohen and Max Blumenthal in MintPressNews examined steps by which Juan Guaido progrssed from 2005 onward.



Before we close with views from working-people of Caracas who were given a small platform on PBS last February 22, through correspondent Nadja Drost, we can usefully look back on Guaido’s most prominent U.S. backers and their admitted objective, oil (John Bolton to Trish Regan of Fox News on January 29).

Let me suggest, dear Reader, that you keep close to your heart whatever anger and disgust may arise in you from seeing criminals laughing at their crimes. Whatever horror from horrors you may feel from seeing Black men burned alive. Whatever anger and disgust may arise in you at seeing Nations of the West rush to feed on the real Theft of a Nation struggling to use its vast resources for prosperity among all its people. Please keep these realities close to your heart, dear Reader, and act to prevent even greater horrors happening across Venezuela in the near future.

We can change everything simply by strangling one tentacle--Shell, say, or ExxonMobil, say--unless Venezeula is allowed the freedom and resources that its people deserve.

Now let’s close by going to the working-class Chavistas of Caracas. Organizer Reina Lira guides PBS correspondent Nadja Drost through a help-giving center of the Antimano neighborhood. Reina Lira defends her elected President, Nicolas Maduro: “Even when they are attacking him in a brutal way, blocking him economically and with all the goods that can’t arrive, President Nicolas is putting in his best effort. He doesn’t make food expensive. He tries to raise salaries, and he gives us subsidies.”

Another loyal Venezuelan, a schoolteacher and also a Captain among the nearly two million militia of Venezuela, says: “We will arm men and women, so that no Yankee boot steps here, and he who does, dead he will be.”

Ana Marin, a coordinator of Barrio 23’s community-organized distribution of farm-to-market food, says: “If the opposition takes over the government, we are not afraid. We will keep resisting, because we are going to defend our accomplishments.”

