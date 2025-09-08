September 7, 2025

Aspirations and Atrocities of 130 Years Ago

1894, Oliver Platt, Senator from Connecticut, stated: ‘“I firmly believe that when any territory outside the present territorial limits of the United States becomes necessary for our defense or essential for our commercial development, we ought to lose no time in acquiring it.”

1897, Theodore Roosevelt, Secretary of the Navy, urged: ““I would welcome any war, for I think this country needs one.”

1900, ‘Mark Twain, Vice- President of the Anti-Imperialist League, wrote: ‘I have seen that we do not intend to free but subjugate the Philippines. And so I am an anti-imperialist.’ At least 600,000 Filipino people were killed by U.S. forces between 1898-1914.’

The above Quotes come from the ‘Lords of a Feudal New World Order’ chapter in my 2002 book “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State .

So, you can see, Wars for ‘commercial development’—that is, profits to Banks-owned Corporations through theft of other Countries’ resources, such as Sugar and Coffee in the 1890s and Oil in the 21st century, are Staples in the History of our United States since Banksters deceived us into becoming a Wars-making Empire for these Ruling Few’s interests about 130 years ago.

‘Let’s now have a closer look at the history of the United States’ ruling elitists since the turn into the 20th century. We’ll see how often people’s natural compassion for one another and love of homeland have been duped into Wars that serve the interests of a few.’ FOFS as reprinted in 2008’s The World Is Turning: “ ‘9/11/ “, the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World.

You may read, if you like, more of ‘Lords of a Feudal New World Order’ here.

Venezuela’s Economy 2020 to 2025—Rich and Getting Richer. The Venezuela Stock Market Rose 934% between November 2024 and September 2025.

An institution so dedicated to deceits and plunder as the International Monetary Fund, based in Washington D.C. and partnered with the World Bank as fronting Loan-Shark and Coercer for the supranational Rothschild Crime Family since the Bretton Woods Conference of July 1944, credits Venezuela with 4% growth in Gross Domestic Product in 2024.

The not-particularly-friendly news-agency of the Mercosur alliance of South American Nations’ economies, MercoPress com, presents the numbers cited by Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela since Hugo Chavev’s death in March 2013,, as even more favorable.

July 18, 2025, MercoPress of Montevideo, Uruguay

‘Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that his country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by over 6% in the second quarter of 2025, marking the 17th consecutive quarter of economic expansion, following a 9% increase in the first quarter of 2025. Maduro also highlighted previous growth figures of 9% in 2024, 5.5% in 2023, and a significant 15% in 2022.

The President attributed the sustained growth to hard work and production, claiming it was achieved despite attempts by “extreme right” sectors to intensify an “economic war” against the country.

He also emphasized that this economic growth translates into more jobs, increased production, and Venezuela's continued path towards development, driven by the “13 engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.”

The Venezuelan financial system also reported positive figures, with a more than 20% year-on-year growth in the bank loan portfolio, resulting in a 6.75% increase in the national financial system and US$551 million in net profit.

In addition, Maduro noted Venezuela's 100% self-sufficiency in coffee production, with 58,891 registered coffee growers across 21 states.

The announcement also coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Colombia to establish a Special Economic Zone for Peace, aimed at boosting trade, attracting investment, and enhancing border security.

Most favorable of all is performance of the Caracas Stock Market in 2025. The nuts-and-bolts, dollars-and-cents website Trading Economics delivers blocks of upward growth in VZ GDP.

Stock Markets tell results, notwithstanding the ‘Estimates’ and ‘Downward Forecasts’ that the IMF and other Rothschild Crime Family apparatuses project.

The Venezuela Stock Market is UP 934.71% in the past year!

‘Oil-exploitation’ accounts for merely 12.3% of Venezuela’s 2024 economy.

Venezuela claims 4.5 million are armed in its Militia and Maduro declares that over 12 million Venezuleans are committed to armed struggle against a United States invasion.

Colombia and Venezuela have agreed to a “Special Economic Zone for Peace’ along their Border.

Meanwhile, back in the USA and in the G-7 Nations’ world, Farmers and Familes and Cities suffer, ‘Leaders’ resign’ and Trump Ad. 2.0 Carries On into Destructive Chaos … to Satisfy His Bankster Creditors’ Delusions

RELATED