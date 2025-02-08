December of 2021 into January 2022, hundreds of millions of us had had Enough of HOOEY and POISONS.

Our rebellion occasioned a series of Posts, over on We Are Revolutions and You Are Here to Shine webste, that carried revelations from Autopsies by Dr. BHAKDI and Dr. BURKHARDT into NBA and NHL players refusal, to the grand emergence of Canadian Truckers’ many-thousands Freedom Convoy, to BILLIONS of us turning away from the OMNI-CON Variant.

Here’s Post #1 from ‘The Undoing of Evil’. I hope that you enjoy the Review and keep in mind the Further Cons at work today and tomorrow.

The Undoing of Evil, #1

Stop the Shots, We Can Stop ‘COVID’ and We Can Heal the ‘Vaccinated

We begin with the President of Yore, December in 2021 … President Senile Imbecile Criminal … Demoralizing Image of the Successfully Corrupt and Inferior … selling OmniCon—er, Omicron.

We visit the Managers Two in Germany, singing the Nonsense Chorus. Look at those faces. How did figures so unappealing get elected?

We have next a Photo of more Heads-of-State, NATO Nations’ Leaders, visiting Queen Elizabeth II, in June of 2021

Next, over there on Undoing Evil #1, end of December 2021, we have news that the ‘Vaccinated’ in Scotland suffer ever so much more from ‘COVID’ Infections, Injuries and Deaths … while in TRUDEAU’s Canada Ontario and Quebec impose more restrictions against the Omni-Gonna-Get-Ya Con.

Then the Charming Award-Winners URSULA of the European Union Presidency and ALBERT of Pfizer, feted by the still plenty-powerful Atlantic Council for their Successful Sales-Pitches and Deeds during our years of suffering COVERT, er, ‘COVID-19’.

URSULA wanted a ‘Digital Green Pass’ then. She wants us all Protected and Safe under Digital I.D. … as much as her peers DONALD and ELON do under the ongoing “roll-out” of Real I.D. in the USA.

Now here’s a Fright, an Hysterical Demon Possessed, as he offers Canadian chidlren “excitement” for which they must be eager.

Justin had already his Lord Pfizer very well.

Then we saw several truly Good Ones. Dr. Karina Reiss and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi of Germany … who had warned the world early as September 2020.

Footballer Matt Le Tissier called out for Investigation into young, ‘vaccinated’ players seizures and deaths.

The ‘99%-vaccinated’ National Hockey League had to cancel 12 Games due to Playes nonetheless testing ‘COVID-positive.’

“Naturally acquired immunity” indeed proved to be the best immunity … as was asserted and predicted in April 2020. Dr. Paul Elias Alexander was then, 2021, doing yeoman studies.

The Sad Proofs of Damage to the Deceived and Shot mounted that December 2021.

Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi and Arne Burkhardt were pained to have been proved right by Unfortunate Corpses.

India with its vast populations and its even more pronounced and grievous in November 2021 called the Mass Ruse Over.

Yea, COVID-19 is passed as Pretext, but still those who made its Plague deserve … at the least the Closest Watch.

Here are the Urls from the that first ‘The Undoing of Evil” post on the We Are Revolutions and You Are Here to Shine website. Remember forever: We Are and You Are.

