Two for MARYSE on her Birthday--'My Wife Wears' and 'Her Voice Rings through the Radio'

Sept 28 2025
These two came up—quite natchually, you know—over the past few days, as MARYSE turned that immaterial age of 69 and excelled during WWOZ’s fabulous growth over prior years’ in its Autumn ‘Pledge-Drive.’ About 50% more than any prior Autumn came to this Community Radio-Station this year, as listeners rallied AGAINST the Trump Ad 2.0’s defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and rallied TO their local communities’ daily allies through Radio.
‘My Wife Wears’ My wife wears tropical Colors top to bottom— Bougainvillea Magentas, Blues, Purples, Whites and P inks Cantelope islands become Continents, Mango outside and in— Above the beaming Of concentric orbs. First, Sept 23 2025
‘Her Voice Rings through the Radio’
Her voice rings through the Radio Like a host chiming us to cheer.
She brings “Joy Spring” And all which has got that thing To make it swing. Her laugh is like a nurturing stream And like a Haitian thunderclap. Her voice is like her Aunt’s, Amine’s, lightness of being Despite another day Of power out to College Canapé Vert In that Port-au-Prince Benighted from without and within. She encourages listeners Over W-W-O-Z To enjoy New Orleans.
She wants you—us—to win. Her voice is like her skin.
