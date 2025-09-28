Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Two for MARYSE on her Birthday--'My Wife Wears' and 'Her Voice Rings through the Radio'

Two that came up this past week, following Maryse's birthday on Monday.
Sep 28, 2025
Transcript

Sept 28 2025

These two came up—quite natchually, you know—over the past few days, as MARYSE turned that immaterial age of 69 and excelled during WWOZ’s fabulous growth over prior years’ in its Autumn ‘Pledge-Drive.’ About 50% more than any prior Autumn came to this Community Radio-Station this year, as listeners rallied AGAINST the Trump Ad 2.0’s defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and rallied TO their local communities’ daily allies through Radio.

‘My Wife Wears’

My wife wears tropical
Colors top to bottom—
Bougainvillea Magentas, 
Blues, Purples, Whites and P inks
Cantelope islands become Continents,
Mango outside and in—
Above the beaming
Of concentric orbs.

First, Sept 23 2025


‘Her Voice Rings through the Radio’

Her voice rings through the Radio                                                                                            Like a host chiming us to cheer.

She brings “Joy Spring”                                                                                                             And all which has got that thing                                                                                                To make it swing.                                                                                                                       Her laugh is like a nurturing stream                                                                                         And like a Haitian thunderclap.                                                                                            Her voice is like her Aunt’s,                                                                                               Amine’s, lightness of being                                                                                                   Despite another day                                                                                                                    Of power out to College Canapé Vert                                                                                       In that Port-au-Prince                                                                                                    Benighted from without and within.                                                                                        She encourages listeners                                                                                                      Over W-W-O-Z                                                                                                                            To enjoy New Orleans.

She wants you—us—to win.                                                                                                  Her voice is like her skin.

Sept 28 2025

