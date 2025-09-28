Two for MARYSE on her Birthday--'My Wife Wears' and 'Her Voice Rings through the Radio'

Sept 28 2025

These two came up—quite natchually, you know—over the past few days, as MARYSE turned that immaterial age of 69 and excelled during WWOZ’s fabulous growth over prior years’ in its Autumn ‘Pledge-Drive.’ About 50% more than any prior Autumn came to this Community Radio-Station this year, as listeners rallied AGAINST the Trump Ad 2.0’s defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and rallied TO their local communities’ daily allies through Radio.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published