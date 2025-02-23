February 23, 2025

One month into the second Donald-Trump-as-President Administration of the United States, let me offer a Review here that also serves to introduce a Series of Readings Against Fascism. I hope this Review and the Series will help us to learn from the past and understand what’s really going on now.

Most importantly, I think, it poses possibilities for what “We ourselves can do.”

What can be done for our societies’ wealth with the many Millions unto Billions unto even Trillions of Dollars that the team of Trump and Musk pose as saving from the United States’ Department of Defense and the Internal Revenue Service’s collection of Individual Income Tax? Can billions go to the millions injured or bereaved by ‘vaccines’? Can roads be rebuilt? Can mRNA operating-systems in anything be scrapped and banned? And again—most importantly, I think—what can we, We Masses, say—do for each other amid the Changes Roiling among us now?

What may we see as motives and objectives that really behind the unprecedented Executive Orders by Donald Trump? What motives and objective may be behind the unprecedented exposures of Corruption and Fraud in Government by the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by Elon Musk.?

The pair of Trump and Musk have exposed huge wastes and sabotages by the United States Agency for Investment and Development, USAID. Since it was begat in 1961 as companion to the Central Intelligence Agency, USAID has been instrument for Sabotage of societies’ well-being in Haiti, Russia, Kenya, many more, and covert Overthrow of Governments in Yugoslavia, Romania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, the Ukraine, many more. Most obviously and laughably now, USAID is vehicle fore Absurd and Wasteful Expenditures. It appears to be a Phenomenal Money-Laundering Operation, a Great Toilet for flushing away Dirty Money.

We may see exposure of USAID as a Cleansing Hand.

Trump on February 16—

Carolyn Grace on Feb. 2.

Trump has posed the prospect of removing United States’ Individual Income Tax and hence the Internal Revenue Service. Musk and DOGE have exposed fantastic amounts of money missing from the U.S. Treasury. Again, such exposure must be healthy for the ‘Tree-mendous” openings into reality that it brings—a Cleansing Hand.

New York Post Feb. 17.

‘Chaos Coordinator’ on Elon Musk’s X. February 16/

Individual Income Tax does indeed exceed every other source of Revenue for the I.R.S. Particularly it exceeds Corporations’ share of Taxation in the 2022 Year—by more than 600%—45.3% versus 7.5%

The disproportionate Share borne by Individual Taxes increased substantially in January 2025, growing to almost 52%.

How much money are we talking about? Hundreds of Billions unto Trillions of Dollars in Individual Income Taxes. Around $2.5 Trillion of such in 2022. $823 Billion in the one month of January 2025. Multiply 823 Billion x 12 Months in 2025 and we have … $9.86 TRILLION in Individual Income Taxes that could be saved and used … for benefits to society across the United States. Such amounts deployed for our, We Masses, well-being would surely be a Sweeping, Cleansing Hand.

Also, hundreds of Billions of Dollars are posed as potential cuts from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Budget.

Donald Trump has posed the prospect of halving the ‘Pentagon Budget’—if China and Russia will also halve their spending on Weaponry. And Alex Jones echoes through his new platform on X “President Trump’s Planetary Peace Initiative.”

Former Congressman from Cleveland, Ohio Dennis Kucinich looked into this prospect last Monday, February 17, on Scheer Post.

We see from the piece by Dennis and Elizabeth Kucinich that ‘more than 40%’ of the DOD Budget goes to ‘Pentagon contractors’.

We see elsewhere, above, that the Total DOD Budget for 2024 was $883 Billion. We see from Dennis and Elizabeth that Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies and the British BAE Systems are the Top Seven Weapons-Making Earners FROM the United States Department of Defense in 2023. A Little Arithmetic tells us that the Total these Top Seven received about $225 Billion.

Let me suggest that we keep that $225 Billion in mind. May we also bear like Large Arrows in our People’s Quivers the Amounts of Individual Income Taxes, around 2.5 Trillion and 45% in 2024, and $823 Billion and 51.58% in January 2025, and those Taxes’ Share relative to Corporate Taxes of 7.5% and 8.39% in those respective time-spans … Arrows that can call on for new uses of Revenue that will help societies’ real well-being through investments in Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Well-Being.

Dennis Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth applauded Trump’s prospect.

‘Despite his rhetoric, President Trump is not calling for the disestablishment of America’s defense. Instead, he proposes a new strategy: engaging China and Russia in parallel arms reductions while scaling back America’s nuclear arsenal. This approach could set the stage for fresh arms reduction treaties and a shift away from perpetual military expansion.

For the first time, there is a sitting president who is starting to walk this path. If he follows through, this could mark the most significant shift in American military policy in decades.

If the ultimate goal is to restore peace and fiscal responsibility in America, then the President challenging the military-industrial complex may be the most important fight of all and is deserving of our support.’

On the other hand—Yep, I did say that—we may see Contradictory, Not-So-Healthy Motives and Objectives at work in Trump’s Orders and Musk’s and DOGE’S exposures. Musk’s shredding “into the wood-chipper” of USAID and the Two’s prospective “dismantling” of the Internal Revenue Service and perhaps even the I.R.S. even more Evil Parent, the United States private Central Bank, the 1913-birthed Federal Reserve System, has goals of centralizing the Two’s power and powers of Two’s traceable Masters among Supranational Bankers, Bankers who are leading players within the United States’ Council on Foreign Relations and among the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners of 97 Corporations and three Foundations.

Judith Levine, a journalist based in Brooklyn, New York, sees Contradictory Motives and Objectives at Work.

She writes on Feb. 20, three days ago, regarding Donald Trump. ‘In fact, what the megalomaniacal multibillionaire is destroying is everything – minus the policing functions, of course – that we pay taxes for, including such frivolous agendas as food inspection, flood mitigation and Medicare. This is how kleptocracies work.

She writes about Elon Musk and DOGE. ‘The IRS is being speedily organized for this rerouting [of even greater ‘gigantic tax breaks’ for ‘the wealthiest’]. ‘Doge is axing as many as 15,000 law-abiding and knowledgeable civil servants. It is trying to coerce the agency to give Elon’s AI-wielding AV squad unfettered access to the system containing the personal and financial data of every American taxpayer, small business and non-profit.

Not only would this arrangement provide an armory of intelligence to be deployed against the president’s enemies – according to a lawsuit filed by taxpayer advocates, unions and small business alliances, it would give Musk access to his rivals’ profit and loss statements, payrolls, tax records and information about IRS investigations into their (or his own) suspected tax fraud. “No other business owner on the planet has access to this kind of information on his competitors,” assert the plaintiffs, “and for good reason.”

These are all good reasons to withhold your taxes.’

Catherine Austin Fitts and her Solari Institute Reports over this very—and ever empowering and benign, may we agree?—Substack platform goes deeply and broadly into what may Trump/Musk Motives and Objectives. Catherine went there, again, on Feb. 6.

Catherine—from whom the Readings Against Fascism, edition #2 will benefit for her explanations into how Narcotics Traffic and Money-Laundering gives 20-Times-Multiple of the ‘Power Of Pop’ to Wall Street—and her team at Solari see the following.

And the following.

May God and Gods bless Catherine and more at Solari for their insights and information. For their Courage to Look, Clarity to See, Compassion for ALL Our Suffering, Humor for ALL our Foibles, and their Courage Again to Act on What They Know to Be True.

The overriding and root Motive and Objective of Trump’s Orders and Musk’s Shredding may be the DIGITIZATION of EVERYTHING into the hands of Techno-Fascist Thieves, based in Silicon Valley and funded over decades by the coupled Rothschild and Rockefeller Crime Families, who stood Front Row during Trump’s Inauguration.

Please keep that Premise of the DIGITIZATION of EVERYTHING in at least the back of your Mind. I think that It as a Guide may be fundamental toward understanding of the seeming confusion rushing around us now.

Brian Shilhavy of Vaccine Impact News is another online journalist who has pointed to ‘Gaza Genocide’—the mass-murder of around 50,000 Palestinians, at least 70% of them women and children—by Israel Defense Forces since October 8, 2023, following the Let-It-Happen-On-Purpose attack by Hamas across 16 Border-Points.

Brian responded to the Press Conference on Feb. 5 by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister who too is indicted for Multiple Felonies, in which Trump promised that the United States would “take over the Gaza Strip” and “do a real job” there.

Trump said on Feb. 5.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area … do a real job, do something different.”

For the United States to “take over” the Gaza Strip and remove its 1.8 million remaining Palestinians, almost all of them families rooted to this very difficult Strip of home for decades, may be seen, I think, only as the Work of Devils’ Hands.

Brian Shilhavy on Feb. 16 posted a shared Statement from more than 350 Rabbis and ‘other prominent Jewish figures’ and their ‘Full-Page New York Times Ad’

The group ‘Jews for Racial and Economic Justice’ re-posted the full-page and its names on X, Feb. 13. Their posts received more than 108,000 Views.

The journalists Pam and Russ Martens of Wall Street on Parade have presented this February a series of facts-laden pieces that suggest moves made by Musk and Trump are self-serving.

On Feb. 13.

The Martens note.

‘Musk’s companies have received $19.8 billion in U.S. government contracts since 2009.’

Also.

‘And finally, and most importantly, Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (with the same acronym as the Subcommittee, i.e. DOGE, and the same name as a crypto coin Musk has boosted) is now investigating the same federal agencies whose Inspectors General were investigating Musk’s companies until they were sacked by the Trump administration last month.’

The Martens earlier witnessed Musks’ and his five-person Team of Digital Wizards’ raiding of ‘the U.S. Treasury’s $6 trillion payment system’—Information that must inevitably advantage Musk the leader of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Starlink.

‘Now, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, and a host of other media outlets are reporting that Musk has used his 2-week old position as the head of a Donald Trump faux agency – the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which Trump created out of thin air last month by Executive Order, to have his DOGE operatives gain access to the U.S. Treasury’s $6 trillion payment system and snoop on its payments. This means that Musk’s DOGE hires could potentially access confidential information on government contract payments made to Musk’s competitors as well as highly confidential payments related to national security.’

The Martens also detailed, on Feb. 11, Trump’s deals of favor with the COVID-Lockdowns-Enforcing Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and with WEF Strategic Partners and Multiple Felons JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

‘Just yesterday, Trump’s Justice Department ordered prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Also, Trump issued a pardon to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges, including an FBI-recorded attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated when Barack Obama took the office of the President. Trump had commuted Blagojevich’s sentence during his first term as President.

In a further jaw-dropping move yesterday, Trump issued an Executive Order that suspends the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) for 180 days, giving a greenlight to megabanks on Wall Street and other U.S. corporations to bribe officials in foreign countries to get business deals approved. The order bars federal prosecutors from starting any new FCPA investigations, enforcing new actions and orders a review of existing FCPA investigations to “restore proper bounds” on applying the FCPA law.

Two of the megabanks on Wall Street – Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase – had previously been charged with outrageously brazen violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). (See here and here.)

Thus, we may see GobbleDeeGook to the ostensible Left of We Masses, we compassionate, intelligent and still caring and clear-thinking people, hundreds millions unto billions of people, and GobbleDeeGook to the ostensible Right of us.

That is: USAID with ‘$486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening”, including ‘22M for “Inclusive and participatory political process” in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India.

Coupled with: ‘PAUSING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT ENFORCEMENT TO FURTHER AMERICAN ECONOMIC ECONOMIC AND NATIONAL SECURITY’ so that JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs can have a 180-Day Window to Bribe with Impunity.

We may see the same Devils’ Hand or Hands at work in both Ostensible Left and Right Cartoons of Language and Monuments to Hyprocisy.

NOW THAT WE KNOW

Most importantly, however, how may WE go forward? Now that many Billions and Trillions ARE in fact known to us and in play as possibilities for OUR BENEFIT, what do WE want to DO? With around $225 Billion of Savings from Cuts to U.S. Defense Department Weapons-Makers? With several TRILLIONS of DOLLARS potential in funds from “no Tax”, as Donald Trump has suggested, to us as Individuals.

Should there be Billions for the Millions Injured or Bereaved through the injection of mRNA or other genes-altering ‘vaccines’, such as those billions of FDA-approved Doses sold by Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca?

Should the United States LEAD Europe and all Nations of N.A.T.O. with such a Sweeping Remedy?

That is, should the millions of ‘Real, not Rare’ receive the attention, care and healing that they’ve deserved for more than four years?

VOICES FOR A CURE.

REACT 19, February 20, 2025.

Should Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Jay Bhatachaya, how heading U.S. Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control respectively, help to remove any COVID-Pretext ‘vaccine’ from the Schedule still recommended for infants and children?

Should the endangered Department of Education be instead be radically improved by Curriculims that empower students to think critically and to create imaginatively.

Should our Department of Education seek to grow each student’s distinct personality and gifts?

Should we dispense Billions of Dollars, fast as we can, to the dispossessed of Appalachia, Altadena, Pacific Palisades, Wyoming, and Lahaina?

Should the millions dispossessed by ‘Wildfires’ earlier in California and Oregon be awarded Billions to rebuild and empower themselves and their local economies?

These are a mere handful of the Boons we can now make happen in 2025.