Jan. 15, 2026

After Another Shooting, Trump Ad. 2.0 Increases ICE Agents to 3000 in Minneapolis … beside 600 Police

Let’s review. Eight days ago Renee Nicole Macklin Good, age 37, mother of three, was shot to death in suburban Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agent Jonathan Ross, age 43, a veteran of the U.S. Army’s combat in Iraq and of El Paso’s Border Patrol. Good and Ross encountered each other for less than one minure on January 7. Her last words, spoken to Ross’ ICE colleague on the partially obstructed residential street, were: “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

Good sought to drive her Honda Pilot away from the two ICE Agents, urged by her wife, Becca.

RENEE NICOLE MACKLIN GOOD seconds before three shots from ICE Agent Jonathan Ross killed her on January 8, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Immediately after the shooting President Donald Trump told a group of White House reporters gathered in the Oval Office that Good '“ran over” the ICE Agent.

New York Times correspondent Zolan Kanno-Youngs countered the President with an alternative account.

Trump watches more of the video and repeats that he’s heard that “the woman behaved badly, very badly,” before she was shot. Kanno-Youngs questions how the President can imply that the victim was at fault … before an investigation is begun.

Kristi Noem, former Governor of South Dakota and now Secretary of ICE’s parent, the Department of Homeland Security, likewise blamed Good and exactly reversed the direction that the victim was driving before Ross fired three shots. Noem further mis-characterized Good as appearing to attempt “an act of domestis terrorism.”

KRISTI NOEM, Secretary of Homeland Security for the U.S., said on Jan. 7 that Renée Good ‘ “proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism”.’ One week later, she said more ICE Agents were deployed in Minnesota against “sickos, dirtbags, and fraudsters.”

We may want to verify again what eyewitness videos show of the killing … though our hearts may be further hurt … knowing, as we do now, eight days later, what a warm and supportive person Renée Good … was.

Below are video compilations from NBC and CNN. All make clear that Ross stood BESIDE the front left fender of Good’s Honda Pilot as she tried to drive away.

.CNN’s Ray Sanchez recounted on Jan. 10 events’ sequence

‘In Ross’ video, she turns the steering sharply toward the right, away from the officers.

“She backed up and turned her wheels away from them to drive down the road,” Perzana recalled.

Three gunshots explode in rapid succession, according to multiple videos reviewed by CNN. In Ross’ video, the shooting is not visible, but the shots are heard as the phone camera in his hand jostles further and then faces the house behind Ross. Bystanders can be seen outside the house.

The officer first shoots into her windshield and then at close range through the open driver’s side window, other videos show.’

Condemnation of the killing and Trump’s and Noem’s responses was international.

Michigan State Senator STEPHANIE CHANG wrote in a Detroit Free Press Op-Ed about dozens of other individuals in the U.S. detained by ICE in 2025.

‘Good’s murder is the latest example of two things: First, that Trump’s dangerous mass deportation and detention effort makes us all less safe, immigrants and non-immigrants alike; and second, that we are in an ever-compounding crisis at the intersection of immigration and criminal justice.

What Trump’s second term has made routine

Masked ICE agents kidnapping people off the streets.

Dads being detained by ICE/CBP outside schools.

People – who are doing everything the government asked them to do – detained at their immigration check-ins.

Refugees with expunged criminal records targeted for deportation [....]

Together with community organizations and other elected leaders, I have helped tell the stories of immigrants and refugees who are part of Michigan’s story.

Teenagers, parents, workers — all in ICE custody

Lue Yang is a Hmong refugee who was born in a refugee camp and is an autoworker, the president of the Hmong Family Association, father and primary caretaker of an elderly grandmother. He was detained by ICE as he left work last summer. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned his decades-old expunged low level conviction and, thankfully, ICE released him to his family in December, after five months in detention.

There is more work to be done.

Kerly, Antony, Mor and Santiago are teenagers, all students at or graduates of Detroit’s Western International High School. Kerly loves alternative indie rock and plays volleyball. Antony plays the violin, is in an Advanced Placement art class, and works at Chili’s with his cousin Kerly. Mor ranked fifth in his graduating class. Santiago is a star baseball player.

All have pending legal asylum applications, are under the age of 20 ‒ and are currently in ICE custody as they face deportation.’

Trump Ad. 2.0’s ship of ICE is now rocked within the U.S. Government. Senate and Congress introduced this week grounds for Noem’s impeachment.

Also-

‘This week, a total of 10 Attorneys in the U.S. Department of Justice resigned from their positions to protest the DOJ’s lack of investigation into Renée Good’s killing and its focus instead on Good as a possible “ ‘domestic terrorist’ “.

‘Six lawyers from the US attorney’s office in Minnesota quit on Tuesday over the department’s reluctance to investigate the shooter of Renee Nicole Good, the New York Times reported.

Among them is Joseph H Thompson, who was second in command at the office and led a large-scale fraud inquiry last year that led in part to the Trump administration sending a surge of immigration agents into the state....

Separately, four leaders of a crucial division in the US justice department have also resigned. The lawyers left the civil rights division, which has a criminal investigations unit that investigates the use of force by police officers, according to MS Now, citing three people it said were briefed about the departures.’

Faced with Demands for Justice and with Defections, Trump Ad 2.0 increases ICE Agents in Minnesota and Threatens to Deploy Troops thorugh the Insurrection Act

Today CBS News in Minneapolis/St. Paul through its affiliate WCCO headlined the greeting from Donald Trump this morning and listed developments that bear on that Metropolitan Area of near four million people and a total of seven Counties and 735,000 square-miles/

Governor Tim Walz and Minnepolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief BRIAN O’HARA: pointed out disparties in Forces and encouraged calm instead of feeding the “chaos that Donald Trump wants.”

We have approximately 600 police officers in Minneapolis ... and there are approximately 3,000 ICE agents in the area,” Frey said. “We have ICE agents throughout our city and throughout our state who, along with Border Patrol, are creating chaos. This is not the path we should be on in America.” ‘

In a rare primetime address, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday called on President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to “end this occupation” in Minnesota.

“Donald Trump wants this chaos. He wants confusion, and yes, he wants more violence on our streets. We cannot give him what he wants,” Walz said. “We can, we must protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. Indeed, as hard as we will fight in the courts and at the ballot box, we cannot and will not let violence prevail.”

Noem had said on Tuesday that the ICE officers were on the scene for an operation that was “rapidly removing the criminal illegal aliens who have found sanctuary in Tim Walz’s Minnesota.”

“The men and women of DHS law enforcement are working day and night to arrest and deport sickos, dirtbags, and fraudsters from across the state,” she added.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, meanwhile, accused both Frey and Walz of inciting unrest.

A protester yells in front of law enforcement after a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis.

“Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement,” Blanche said on Wednesday on social media. “It’s disgusting.”

He added, “Walz and Frey -- I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

Blanche, you may remember, gave Jeffrey Epstein’s procuress, Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘limited immunity’ last July.

Please view the screen-shots below of protests in Minnesota under literal fire from ICE Agents (oh, and there 22,000 of such, up from 10,000 one year ago, thanks to Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’).

You can see what’s obvious, obvious as in the killing of Renée Good,

You’ll see realites even more plainly in the whole video presented here—

https://abcnews.go.com/US/2nd-federal-officer-shooting-minneapolis-prompts-protests-calls/story?id=129234818