Nov 15 2025

Another Small Boat Is Exploded

The New York Times yesterday reported on the devastation and anguish visited on fishing-folk of one village in Colombia due to the murder-by-missile of one father and husband, Alejandro Carranza. Carranza. 42, lived with his children in Santa Marta, a small city of about 555,000 across the Bay from Barranquilla, He was working in the Tuna season when a U.S. Navy missile exploded his boat.

Failings of the United States ‘Paper of Record’ since the 1980s

The New York Times is no friend to truth. The NYT has so long and so far abdicated its vaunted purpose in Journalism that Ellen Ray and William Schaap, Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky gave the public a monthly magazine between 1990 and 1994 titled Lies of Our Times. Learn about the multifarious Ellen Ray HERE. Remember Ed Herman with Dave Lindorff in Counterpunch of November 2017.

In 2006 Jim Hoffman and I challenged two NYT writers to debate with us their impossible explanations for the destruction in less-than-15-seconds each of the World Trade Centers’s Twin Towers on “ ‘9/11’ “.

During the “ ‘COVID-19’ “ mass murder by Hospitalizations and then “ “Vaccines’ “, the NYT chorused propaganda urging Hospitalizations and “ ‘Vaccines’ “ and endorsed with Dr. Fauci the grievous nonsense of PCR tests and Remdesivir.

July of 2024, the NYT joined CNN in adding blood to Donald Trump’s right hand, overnight, to abet the fraud of his ‘Attempted Assassination.’

‘Smack and Crack on Wall Street’, 2004 and 2025

So, the New York Times’ exposure of the extra-judicial killing of Colombian and Venezuelan fisherman by Trump Ad 2.0 must mean that something too foul for even the ‘Paper of Record’ to bear is afoot.

Maybe that something concerns the true International Traffic in Narcotics and its Principal Operatives and Beneficiaries over decades. Maybe the New York Times is changing its perspective and hence its “heart”.

Let me offer two pages from the third of four sections in Jim Hoffan’s and my 2004 book Waking Up from Our Nightmare.

This section is titled ‘The Financiers behind 9/11’.

Each Page in WUFON is meant to be dense. Each Page challenged Jim and me to contain its Heading into a compact, illustrated space. Each Page made demands for concision kind of like a Poem’s.

Tbe Page that relates WUFON’s summation of the forces most instrumental in “ ‘9/11’ “ and the ensuing ‘War on Terror’ links them into the Acronym G. O. D. D. That is, Guns, Oil, Drugs and Debt.

For today and the serial, murderous provocations dealt by Trump Ad 2.0 since early September, using fishing-folk in the Caribbean as the provocations’ now-dead pawns, let me present one more WUFON Page.

Headed ’Smack and Crack on Wall Street’, it brings News of the 1999 visit into interior Colombia and its FARC guerilla army by New York Stock Exchange President Richard Grasso. You can see toward bottom of the Page below, #50 in WUFON, Grasso sharing an Abrazzo with FARC Chief Raul Reyes. Grasso wanted the FARC to invest its profits from Cocaine into the New York Stock Exchange. Blatant, but true/

The Real War OF Drugs (Heroin and Opioids) on Us in the United States

Trump Administrations 1.0 and 2.0 have had ample time—months of Years since 2017—to wage a real ‘War on Drugs’ in the United States.

Addiction to Heroin and to synthetic Opioids such as Fentanyl are the real cripplers and killers of masses in the United States.

Both the Production of Opium and the Deaths by Opioids grew by Mountainous Scales during the first Trump Administration. I wrote about both of these Grievous Parallel Phenomena (the GPP that we endure) over on the Flipping the Script Blog of the donpaulwearerev.com site, June and July 2019.

2019 was the most killing—and profitable for money-laundering Banks on Wall Street and their Parents in the City of London and Switzerland—Year enjoyed under Trump Ad 1.0.

Here’s one Graph that I published in the June 8, 2019 Flipping the Scripy blogs on the donpaulwearerev.com website.

(Oops—misspelled international)

Since 2013 the biggest specific killer-drug, by several mutliples, is Illegally Made Fentanyl. IMF especially spiked in quantity, addictions and deaths within the U.S. during Trump Ad 1.0.

You may see, too, that our Public Debt ballooned under Trump Ad 1.0. Young people’s Debts in the U.S. steepened and deepened most. The graphs below are from the Flipping the Script Post of June 8, 2019—/We Can Flip This Evil Script / The Young Among Us Most of All’

Now, in 2025, Trump Ad 2.0 and its funders and beneficiaries such as Stephen Schwartzman of the Blackstone Group, Peter Thiel of Palantir Technologies, and Larry Fink of BlackRock and all the Guns, Oil, Drugs and Debt that BlackRock and its major Shares-Holder and fellow Asset Manager Firm Vanguard (property of everyday people’s eternal enemy, the Rothshild Crime Family) … this 2.0 Ad, fronted by its Leading Sales-Person and 6-time Bankrupt Trump, he the DJT Wreck the measure of both their arrogance and desperation, appears to know no bounds in the Lies and Suffering that it deals to us daily.

Resist! Rebel! Go, New York Times! You told some Truth in 1866. You wrote then, after our also grievous and Banks-most-made-It-happen Civil War, the following, as quoted on Page 198 of my 2008 book The World Is Turning : ‘The Bank of England with its subsidiary banks in America (under the domination of J. P. Morgan), the Bank of France, and the Reichsbank of Germany, composed an interlocking and cooperative banking system, the main objective of which was the exploitation of the people.’ (30)’

There again: Rothschild Crime Family, ‘interlocking’ for ‘exploitation of the people.’

You can again still be your Public’s benign investigator and guide, New York Times!

And for us, us hundreds millions unto billions of People worldwide, victimized particularly by “ ‘9/11’ “ AND “ ‘COVID-19’ “ in this century: ALL WE NEED TO DO IS LEAVE ANY BUSINESS WITH THE CRIMINALS WHO WOULD FURTHER DECEIVE, EXPLOIT AND ENSLAVE US.

Deal Economic Consequences to WEF Strategic Partners that now want to subjugate us through “ ‘A/I/’ “—D. E. C. ‘em—and then LEAVE THEM TO THEIR INCAPACITIES AND EVILS.

