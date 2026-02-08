Above, Donald Trump explains again to Big Media aboard Air Force One that he “didn’t make a mistake.” The date is yesterday, February 7, 2026. ” The “mistake” that this time Trump denies was his Truth Social channel’s sharing of a video that depicts Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

Standing behind DJT is his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

Lutnick is like Donald Trump a long-time close associate of Jeffrey Epstein’s. Lutnick was Epstein’s next-door neighbor on East 71st Street, New York City’s Upper East Side, between 1998 and 2019. The three-story house at 9 East 71st that Lutnick bought for ‘an estimated 7.6 million’ (Forbes online, July 2025) in 1998 adjoined Epstein’s seven-story mansion.

Lutnick like Trump also claims to have curtailed ties with Epstein at least 20 years ago. According to CBS News yesterday, Lutnick told the New York Post in October 2025 that he and his wife Allison had cut ties with Epstein in 2005, deciding after taking a tour of Epstein’s New York townhouse, “I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.” ‘

Lutnick also asserted on camera to Miranda Devine of the NY Post in October 2025 that Epstein was “the greatest blackmailer ever.”

Lutnick, however, was Epstein’s partner in the Adfin advertising agency between 2012 in 2014, according to CBS News.

‘Lutnick and Epstein each signed on behalf of limited liability companies that agreed on Dec. 28, 2012, to acquire stakes in a now-shuttered advertising technology company called Adfin, documents released among the so-called Epstein files show.’

Also, Lutnick’s family of six and another family of the same size went by yacht to Epstein’s Little Saint James “Island” in 2012. Each family visited with their four children. Here is Howard Lutnick’s email to Epstein of December 19, 2012.

Lutnick asks “that disgusting person” (as he described Epstein to his wife Allison in 2005, as he recounted to the New York Post in 2025) for a visit to the already fabled “Island” with his family and another and their eight children, ages 16 to ‘a 7-year-old’, in December 2012,

We may know now, too, that Lutnick remained Epstein’s friendly next-door neighbor on East 71st Street from 1998 into 2019. We may see Lutnick’s three-story house shadowed by Epstein’s seven-story mansion. In 2018, CBS News reports, Lutnick wrote Epstein that Epstein should join him in protesting expansion of ‘their neighboring Frick Collection art museum.’

Lutnick wrote to his neighbor: ‘You should put in a letter. I’m sending a lawyer. Don’t ignore this.’

Very, very few of us among the United States’ and global public are wish to IGNORE now the increasing criminality revealed in “ ‘the Epstein files.’ Its train of abuses and lies is unending. Before the release of 3,000,000 documents by the Department of Justice on January 30, 94% of us wanted to know more.

Now, I would guess, the whole of the United States—and the world’s public—must want to see the whole of evils entailed in Jeffrey Epstein’s businesses and assocates from the 1970s onward.

