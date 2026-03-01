March 1 2026

In August 2024 Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, predicted a ‘Three-Front War’ between the United States, China and Russia within the next year.

‘Alex Karp, CEO of the data-mining software company Palantir, which is known for its work in defense and intelligence, warned that the U.S. may have to wage war in three different theaters in the future.

He told the New York Times that he thinks the U.S. will “very likely” find itself in a three-front war with China, Russia, and Iran. As a result, he said, the Pentagon should continue developing autonomous weapons at full speed, pointing to big mismatches in how far the U.S. would be willing to go while fighting a war compared with other countries.’

10 months later, June of 2025, Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir, and Karp, and Marcus Wallenberg of the dominant Banking and Weaspons-Making Family in Sweden, sat on the Steering Committee at the Bilderberg Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. Bildderbergers were then preparing for more of international War … at the same as the Israel Defense Forces’ sneak-attack on Iranian defense-sites, scientists and civilians promoted more Declarations of War.

Jakov Norddangard and his Substack ‘The Phraos Chronicles’ reported.

‘Next week this year’s Bilderberg meeting will be held in central Stockholm, Sweden. The Wallenberg family, the bankers and industrialists known to exercise a great deal of power behind the scenes in Sweden, are hosting the event.’

Photo of Wallenbergs’ palatial Meeting-Place for Bilderbergers 2025 is below.

Wallenbergs and Wars. ‘Last week, the Wallenberg family announced their intention to build a new ammunition factory for the Swedish Armed Forces.6 The family has huge interests in the Swedish defense industry, which has boomed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Sweden’s entry into NATO. The Wallenberg-controlled SAAB (a leading Swedish aerospace and defense company) has secured a number of contracts with NATO-countries, and also delivers Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML) Models to the U.S. Department of Defense.7’

The Wallenbergs are relative old-timers in Bankers’ councils of power, having profited mightily from the 20th century’s two World Wars, compared with Karp and Thiel and their 21st-century partnering in genocide across the Gaza Strip to perpetuate the indicted Benjamin Netanyahu and still-going ‘Project for a New American Century.’

‘But the Wallenberg family doesn’t only act upon their own business interests. They are part of an international network of “world-improvers”—that can be labelled as the global oligarchy.

Jacob Wallenberg (as well as Cecilia Malmström) are members of the Trilateral Commission (founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller), and Jacob’s cousin Marcus sits on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group. They were both elected Global Leaders of Tomorrow by World Economic Forum in 1993. Their politician puppets are connected to these networks as well.;

June of 2025 I wrote and talked about Wallenbergs, Rothschilds, Rockefellers and major Wars of our past 125 yuears.

‘Earlier, 80 to 86 years ago, the Wallenberg family was like Rockefellers and Rothschilds in profiting from both Allies and Axis Nations.

I again quoted Jacob Nordangard. The BOLDING below is mine.

‘During World War II,’ Jacob continues, ‘the Wallenbergs supplied both sides of the war. As described by Adam Lebor in his excellent book Tower of Basel, “…the Wallenberg brothers would use Enskilda Bank to play both sides, always making sure to harvest enormous profits along the way”. This would also guarantee that their banking empire would “survive and thrive” regardless of the outcome.’

And I wrote nine months ago:

‘How fitting and telling are the coincidences now, this day of June 13!

As of today, the Wallenberg hosts and the Bilderberg Steering Committee have a new ‘Declaration of War’ (Iran’s Declaration toward Israel after the IDF sneak-attack of last night) smack-dab in the middle of their Meeting.’

Now, March 1, 2026, we see more than 100 schooldren killed in Iran by the Trump Ad 2.0’s and Israe; Defense Forces’ sneak attacks .

We see Iran retaliate immediately, hitting 14 targets in seven Nations

Iran’s ferocious retaliation surprises West; Tehran urged; Arab world faces fury | Janta Ka Reporter

We see Iranian missiles penetrate IDF and thus Palantir Technologies defenses as never before. A ‘Third Wave’ strikes Tel Aviv as never before.

Shipments of oil thorugh the Straits of Hormuz are stopped by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Hapag Lloyd and Maersk comply, Reuters reports.

We see the first few of U.S. soldiers join the hundreds of civilians already dead in Iran—and Israel … in less than 48 hours.

We see that only 27% of the public polled in the U.S. approve of the Trump Ad 2.0’s and the Israel Defense Forces’ first-strike air-strikes on Iran. A mere 21% approved before the strikes.

53% in a Feb 17 2026 Economist./ You Gov Poll believe that Trump is ‘trying to cover up Epstein crimes.’

We see: More Crimes of Outright War committed to Distract from Crimes of Covert War. We see Crimes of International War committed to distract from Domestic Murders and Needless Impoverishment. We Criminals heading Governments in the service of the greater, but few, Criminals behind these indicted Heads of State. We see the same old Tiny Few profit from Wreaking Havoc in our lives.