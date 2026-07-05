'To the Twins, the Saints and the Dead'. BOADIBA with MUSICIANS, Track #1 from Rebel Poets' 2026 re-mastered album Americas Love The Drums

July 5, 2026

BOADIBA is the Poet who leads off the 1992 cassette compilation from Rebel Poets that’s titled America Fears The Drum. 20 Poets and 32 Musicians contributed to that album. It won considerable praise.

Over the past weeks I’ve gone back into the album’s Tracks. Their musicians’ artistry continues to move. The Poets’ content rings even truer and more compelling to my ears now. So I offer today, quick as I can post them with proper attributions and links. the first five Tracks of an album should NOW be renamed, I think, for the great majority of hundreds millions’ sentiments up and downand across the Western Hemisphere, Americas Love The Drums.

Boadiba is author of a collection published by Ishmael Reed, Under Burning White Sky.

She’s co-editor with her uncle, Paul Laraque, and with Jack Hirschman of the book Open Gate: An Anthology of Haitian Creole Poetry.

She was first to acquaint me in person with the cosmology of Haitian Vodun, circa 1989. I hope that you, too, are engaged and that you enjoy the interplay of her poetry and voice and the musicians Babatunde Lea, Kevin Carnes, George Cremaschi, Beth Custer, Lee and Salas of Hedzolleh Soundz, and William Winant. Everyone performs so sensitively on this Track! Our Engineer at Olde West Studio in San Francisco was Peter Eckart.