Nov 17 2025

November of 1994, this Substack published a Grateful Halloo! to composer, conductor, musician and writer DAVID AMRAM.

David is one whom MARYSE and I have come to know personally over the past 10 years. He’s always uplifting and always connecting people to his ‘Inspirations’.

Today David turns 95!

He has a series of Concerts and Albums, featuring him and conceived by his admirers, under way. This month and next are especially loaded!

Check ‘em out via David’s Calendar page!

You can read 2024’s celebration of David’s 94th on ‘Stands the Human Being’ one year ago.

Maryse and I recommend, too, David’s talking about JACK KEROUAC and MAX ROACH and Haitian musical pioneers such as TI RORO over on our Sticking Up For Children website HERE. David has such a Wealth of Knowledge and Sympathy!

Among the current parts of his life celebrated by David in our talk are … JAMBARS.

And JAMBARs and their quality and the quality and generosity of their creator JENNIFER MAXWELL are, we think, well worth celebrating!

HERE they’re praised in a great inteview with the founder of Oakland’s California Jazz Conservatory, SUSAN MUSCARELLA.

Happy Birthday, David Amram!

And: Thank YOU again, NORA GUTHRIE! You can check out David’s 2025 album, Old Souls, conceived by Nora and presenting five songs by WOODY and one by PHIL OCHS as delivered by David and Band, HERE.