October 7, 2025

Donald John Trump, or DJT, began his Presidency in January 2017 with the lowest Approval Rating of any incoming President ever—37%. He was intrinsically divisive. His Executive Orders and Memoranda over his first 10 days promised a Wall along the U.S./Mexico border; a Ban on immigration of citizens from seven Muslim countries; and resumed construction of Pipelines across Native American lands.

He exacerbated divisions. He excited broad and effective opposition. He caused ‘Disinvestment’ worth billions of Dollars to Banks that were among his campaign’s backers. He raised awareness of possibilities outside the Republican-or-Democrat political Duopoly.

He also failed to benefit the working-class and middle-class tens of millions who had believed that his Make America Great Again would lift their fortunes back to parity with the mid-1970s. The price of gasoline for U.S. drivers increased from $2.14 in 2014 to $2.74 in 2018.

The ratio of workers’ earnings compared to their productivity was unchanged in its iniquity from 1980 onward. Workers’ received about 40% less in pay than their productivity gained.

As to the Wall, Trump Ad 1.0 extended barriers between the U.S./Mexico border a mere 80 miles. Immigrant detainees close to the same numbers as under the Obama Administrations and four to two times less than during the eight years of the George W. Bush Administrations.

In short, Trump Ad 1.0’s moves from first year to last were BallyHooHaw, meant to fool his “Base” with poisonous bigotry while weakening their liveliehoods year after years. His Ads 1.0 AND 2.0 have instead revealed the power that our own wealth and tools hold. Put on oar behind boats and folks who work and care for you. “Black, White, Yellow, Red, Brown, Olive-Green and In-Between!”

Against All Racism:

We Hold the Cards to Change Our Worlds to Righteousness



February 22, 2017

We’re now five weeks into the Administration of Donald John Trump as President of the United States.

No Presidency in U.S. history has begun with more opposition to it--only 37% of the U.S. public approved of Donald J. Trump as their President at the time of his Inauguration, January 20, 2017, according to Fox News (1).

The day after Trump’s Inauguration, a record number of women and their supporters, more than four million, marched for their rights in cities of the U.S. and round the world (2). ….. According to USA Today: ‘In just his first 10 days on the job, President Trump has already signed two proclamations, seven executive orders and seven presidential memoranda. He’s invented a new form of presidential directive — the national security presidential memorandum — and signed three of those.’ (3)

In its first week of work, January 2017, the Trump Ad. signed the following Presidential memoranda or Executive Orders.

1. Trump’s three memoranda of January 24, 2017 would resume construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL Pipeline on Native American and otherwise contested lands.

2. Trump’s Executive Order 13767 on 1/25/2017 would ‘Secure the southern border [between the U.S. and Mexico] through the immediate construction of a physical wall.’

3. Trump’s Executive Order 13768 on 1/25/2017 would end Federal funding to “Sanctuary Cities” in the U.S. and empower U.S. Immigration officials to deport any non-citizen of the U.S. deemed to be ‘a risk to public safety or national security.’

4. Trump’s Executive Order 13769 on 1/27/2017 would ban immigration into the U.S. by anyone of seven largely Islamic nations--Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen--for 90 days. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people,” Donald Trump said in a speech at the Pentagon that accompanied this EO.

Trump’s E. O. 13769 would also ban for at least 120 days immigration by any refugee from the seven largely Islamic nations and ban indefinitely immigration by all Syrians into the U.S.. ‘I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States,’ this EO from President Donald Trump reads. (5)

Racism seems to me the most fundamental element of these directives from the Trump Administration. These moves are so “big” and overt they’re already well-known by short handles--the Wall, the Ban, the Pipelines ... The Wall would be built with the purport of keeping Mexicans and other non-U.S. nationals from illegally crossing this nation’s southern border. The Ban would stop Muslims of seven nations from entering the U.S. The Pipelines’ resumption would override native Americans’ claims to land and water.

The entire skein of these moves by the Trump Ad. make up one “big” trail of so-called elites’ assumptions of White supremacy.

We may thank the Trump Ad. for being so open in its racism. We may be glad that its Wall and its Ban and its Pipelines have already excited opposition beyond precedent. The strength of “I Disagree” extends to Utah. (6)

On February 7 the nine-person Seattle City Council voted unanimously to divest its $3 billion contract with the Wells Fargo Bank due to Wells Fargo’s direct investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline. (9).

On February 17 the California Retired Employees System (CalPERS) was the lead signatory among more than 120 investors in a statement that warned the 17 multi-national Banks directly funding the DAPL.

The website divestinvest.org broadcast issued an appealing and nicely reasoned call after the action by Seattle’s City Council. (11)

New models for achieving democracy have arisen over the past several years. Global reach through media is in billions’ hands.

Anyone with a Bank account can use it to act as a compassionate revolutionary. We hold the cards to change our worlds to righteousness.

Our power can be completely peaceable and yet thoroughly vanquishing. Our power is the hundreds of billions that card-holding U.S. citizens hold in nominal debt to multinational Banks--$995 billion at end of 2016 (13). Our power is in the trillions more worldwide that we hold in nominal debt to those same--when you trace them to their owning homes in the City of London and Wall Street--Banks.

Donald John Trump is himself a puppet-in-debt with far less power than we hold. His immediate creditors now include the Bank of China, the precariously solvent Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, and the eternal-debtor-to-the-United-States’-Federal-Reserve-System Goldman Sachs. (15)

His prior creditors. before and after Bankruptcies associated with Casino projects, include members of the Rothschild and Rockefeller families and Meyer Lansky’s Resorts International as well as Chase Bank. (16)

The piece below, from 2016 and J.C. Collins , thanks to Substack writer Bodhisattvas Betty, may help to explain the Rothschild and Rockefeller Crime Families hind the ‘chaos’ of ‘cognitive dissonance’ that DJT has projected in both his Administations.

Quoting from it, here on October 7, 2025: ‘Donald Trump has been calling the United Nations weak and incompetent while stating that NATO is obsolete. Both are suggestive of a changing world in which the role of the United States will be consolidated within a larger global governance framework. This framework will be structured around the multilateral mandates of a new monetary system and the objectives of the UN’s 2030 Agenda.’

From the ‘Against All Racism’ post on the We Are Revolutions website and Flipping hte Script blog of February 22, 2017.

‘Africa and South America remain exploited by nations and institutions of the Northern Hemisphere. Billions of dollars in inequitous exchange go north each year. (Exploitation of South by North compares with that of colonial 1912--with that which obtained immediately before both World Wars among nations of the Northern Hemisphere. The Berlin Conference of 1885 and 14 European Nations had apportioned to those Colonial powers all of Africa except Ethiopia by 1913. (18)

Such Neo-Colonial exploitation now, in 2017, … while Southern nations’ debts are a pittance in comparison to those of Northern nations and institutions that exploit them. Southern people continue to work for the wealth of tremendously greater debt-holders in the North who manage somehow to increase their already gargantuan and perilous debt.. Racism and its nonsensical short-handles such as the Wall and the Ban continue to be the root pretext and illusion for oppression from schoolyard to Hemisphere.’

Yet the tools and paths forward for us, our intercontinental humanity, We Masses, worked and robbed by a Ruling Few, were being explored then. These tools may be wielded far more broadly and successfully now, as we go forward from the “ ‘COVID-19’ “ attacks on our billions and as see now how stuck-in-nonsense, concentrated and hence vulnerable (Bilderbergers, ho!) our would-be oppressors, the Great Resetters of 2020-2021, the mediocre puppets Trump and Biden and their more Capably Evil funders, are.)

Roads are being built with used tires and fisb are growing in the Desert.

Tables are turning as Southern Nations’ reject IMF theft.

From February 22, 2027. ‘We may be beginning the largest peaceable revolution in history. Our powers can be both exponential and unstoppable. Unlike the fixed locations of the Occupy movement, our nodes are as fluid and multiple mobile-devices and social media. Our next step may take us into proofs on the streets of all Continents.

We may have Festivals of Freedom on which millions of credit-cards are discarded in a single day. We may pledge millions unto billions unto trillions in funds toward righting North-upon-South wrongs and uprooting racism on that Day of claiming our wealth and our freedom.

That Day of Freedom may come soon. It may come when a General Strike combines with our divesting from all that would make us debt-ridden robots and our instead investing in natives’ resources and wisdom--natives of North America, South America, Africa, and all the world [….] That Day and its successors of work-days will make real a truly new and unimaginably rich world for us all.’

1. http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/315223-poll-trump-approval-rating-hits-new-low-hours-before



2. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/22/why-we-protested-solidarity-with-womens-march-on-washington

3. http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/01/30/president-trump-executive-actions-complete-list-so-far-orders/97229452/

4. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/05/us/politics/trump-white-house-aides-strategy.html?_r=0

5. http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/01/30/president-trump-executive-actions-complete-list-so-far-orders/97229452/

6. http://kvcrnews.org/post/town-hall-script-flipped-gop-will-history-repeat-itself#stream/0

http://www.westernjournalism.com/angry-constituents-confront-chaffetz-at-utah-town-hall/

7. https://www.democracynow.org/2017/2/20/headlines/anti_trump_demonstrations_continue_nationwide

https://www.bustle.com/p/upcoming-anti-donald-trump-protests-occurring-worldwide-to-mark-on-your-calendars-34067



8. https://www.marincf.org/resources/california-rising

https://www.marincf.org/resources/financials



9. http://www.thestranger.com/slog/2017/02/07/24855420/seattle-votes-to-divest-3-billion-from-wells-fargo-because-of-the-banks-dakota-access-pipeline-financing

10. https://www.calpers.ca.gov/docs/investor-statement-to-banks-financing-dakota-access-pipeline.pdf

11. http://divestinvest.org/individual/calpers-divest-from-dapl/

12. http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/the-state-worker/article132426074.html

12. http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/the-state-worker/article132426074.html



13. http://www.creditcards.com/credit-card-news/up-g19-federal-reserve-credit-debt-02072017.php

15. https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-debts-are-widely-held-on-wall-street-creating-new-potential-conflicts-1483637414

http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/12/trump-deutsche-bank-conflict-loans

http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/12/guide-donald-trump-debt

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-businesses-owe-debt-18-billion-150-institutions-study-source-of-study-president-elect-a7512586.html

16. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/1992-03-22/the-donalds-trump-card

http://philosophyofmetrics.com/how-rothschild-inc-saved-donald-trump-freepom/

18. http://www.themindfulword.org/2013/stealing-africa-resources-poor/

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2005/aug/20/past.hearafrica05

https://wikileaks.org/wiki/Hiding_Africa’s_Looted_Funds:_The_Silence_of_Western_Media

https://newint.org/features/1991/12/05/simply/



19. https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-Kellogg-Pact

20. http://www.visualcapitalist.com/60-trillion-of-world-debt-in-one-visualization



22. http://divestinvest.org/individual/ http://www.defunddapl.org/