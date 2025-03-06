"The Teachers In Heaven"
Song Inspired by SPENCER BOHREN, KICHEA BURT, and ART NEVILLE
March 6, 2025
A Song long overdue for Substack.
“The Teachers in Heaven”
(A)
The teachers in Heaven
Wear coats flowing like Grass
And more glowing than Gold
They step lightly in Choirs
As Angels stomp and dance,
Harmonies bells
(B)
The teachers in Heaven,
Their Faces of Legend,
Stars in their Heads
Ring round our world.
(C)
They’re goin’ to make it Funky
Goin’ to make it real as a Groove
You know that drum is a live thing
Its skin given to make us feel
Come on you-all dance to Tribes’ beats
Like ‘n those Notes bounce down the Streets
Art said pick a Tune for Moments
Play it right here—right there—right now
Kichea said smile like it’s your
Birthday today and evermore
Spencer said ride that black Highway
Its Sympathies will never end
(A)
The teachers in Heaven
Wear coats flowing like Grass
And more glowing than Gold
They step lightly in Choirs
As Angels stomp and dance,
Harmonies bells
(B)
The teachers in Heaven,
Their Faces of Legend,
Stars in their Heads
Ring round our world.
Don Paul, March 6, 2025