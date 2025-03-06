March 6, 2025

A Song long overdue for Substack.

“The Teachers in Heaven”

(A)

The teachers in Heaven

Wear coats flowing like Grass

And more glowing than Gold

They step lightly in Choirs

As Angels stomp and dance,

Harmonies bells

(B)

The teachers in Heaven,

Their Faces of Legend,

Stars in their Heads

Ring round our world.

(C)

They’re goin’ to make it Funky

Goin’ to make it real as a Groove

You know that drum is a live thing

Its skin given to make us feel

Come on you-all dance to Tribes’ beats

Like ‘n those Notes bounce down the Streets

Art said pick a Tune for Moments

Play it right here—right there—right now

Kichea said smile like it’s your

Birthday today and evermore

Spencer said ride that black Highway

Its Sympathies will never end

Don Paul, March 6, 2025