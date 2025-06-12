￼

June 12, 2025

Today while looking for pages that relate the steps legislated since 2001 which empower U.S. President to declare Martial Law, I happened on this piece about Republican Ron Paul and his campaign in the Spring of 2012.

Truly radical turns by Ron Paul then, as revelations from Occupy Wall Street endured, might have changed everything Political across the U.S.

By Don Paul~Puppetgov

One morning Ron Paul woke up and decided to abandon the Republican Party in favor of the people of the United States.

It was the morning of March 7, 2012, the morning after billions-dollar print and broadcast media reported results of Republicans' 'Super Tuesday.' The results showed that Mitt Romney had won seven of ten States and 208 of the 385 delegates awarded on 'Super Tuesday', against none and 21 respectively for himself, Ron Paul. Ron Paul saw that Mitt Romney now had 411 delegates, more than 1/3 of the 1114 needed for the Republican Party's Presidential nomination, against 46 delegates for himself and 176 for candidates Rick Santorum and 105 for Newt Gingrich. (1)

Ron Paul saw several realities simultaneously.

Ron Paul saw the power of money for those who can have money printed for them through Corporations or other beneficiaries of the United States' private Central Bank, the Federal Reserve System.

Ron Paul saw the splendid hopefulness of his donors' 'Money Bombs'--$6.1 million in a single day, December of 2007, still the record for any such effort anywhere (2)--absurdly eclipsed by the amounts delivered to Republican and Democrat candidates through Committees, Corporations, and personal contributions of the super-rich.

"Lo," Ron Paul said, "my people raised $28 million for the campaign of 2008, and they are raising more this year, but our coffers can never compare with those stuffed for the Mitt and Obama examples of 'democracy' that's controlled by Corporations' funding and wishes. (3)

"Why," Ron Paul said, "the Obama campaign spent $760 million in 2008, or $10.94 per vote, and my Republican rival John's team spent $358 million, or $5.97 per vote. (4) And their biggest contributors were much the same! Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley (5). My people's savings can never compare with the boodle of those whose money is printed for them by their own private Central Bank!"

Ron Paul saw also the bias of Corporate Stream Media (CSM). He saw again that the billions-dollar-media which report on campaigns for the U.S. Presidency (whether these campaigns are in the two Parties' primaries or in the United States' General Election) skew their coverage to promote the few candidates whose campaigns are given hundreds of millions in funding from Corporations. (6) He saw that these major-media outlets are themselves owned or otherwise controlled by the same Corporations which fund the candidates whom the billions-dollar outlets favor. (7) He saw that Time Warner was a source of more funding to Barack Obama's 2008 campaign than any source to John McCain, though Time Warner ranked 10th among Obama's contributing sources. (8)

"Lo, it is a Closed Loop!" Ron Paul said. "I and my people shall never be more than a Sideshow on Channels of the Establishment's Continuum! No matter our industriousness, no matter our righteousness, we shall be but Other News and Views which serve to validate the Prohibitively Expensive Circus of Every Fourth Year! We shall forever be a Sideshow validating the corrupt process of the Closed Loop! Even as my and my thousands of volunteers' energies are frustrated and sapped!"

Ron Paul saw, too, this morning after 'Super Sunday', that 21st-century results in Primaries and in the national General Election for United States' President were absurdly fraudulent.

Ron Paul brought to mind how George W. Bush had twice stolen the Presidential " 'race' " in the United States' General Election. (9) In 2004 the second Bush President " 'won' " over his Skull & Bones brother John Kerry through the theft of at least three million votes, most of them in Ohio. (10) In 2008 Rudolph Giuliani " 'won' " 9.11% of the " 'vote' " in three separate districts of the Republican Primary in New Hampshire. How could such a " 'coincidence' " happen except as manipulation meant to send a flagrant message? (11).

In 2012 results from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, Washington, ..., the pre-caucus and pre-election counts are implausibly higher for him, Ron Paul, and for his hard-working REVOlution, than the Official Results later show.

"Lo, and woe, I see that even as we win we lose. Despite times less money in our campaign--despite times less coverage by media of our campaign--we appear to be winning the actual games. Only to have scores change against us! In Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada. (12)

"Therefore," Ron Paul said, "I'm leaving the Circus of National Electoral Politics. I'm stepping off the Field of Rigged Games. I'm done with this absurd Theater. I'm heading for true Liberty from the Closed Loop. I'm inviting the millions who have supported my efforts over decades to join in work that will create direct alternatives to corrupt Government.

Ron Paul outlined, this morning after, five ways in which the actual millions who support key points of his REVOlution could enact changes that would make corrupt Government irrelevant.

"One, we know that the 'War on Drugs' is a racist sham." Ron Paul said. (13)

"For more than a decade my campaigns have pointed out that Black and Brown people are disproportionately prosecuted and incarcerated for possession of marijuana, a plant made illegal in the United States because hemp threatened Corporations' interests in plastics and timber. (14) Therefore, I urge the millions of my supporters to grow and trade hemp and to use medicinal marijuana as they see fit. Make change real, every day and on the ground.

"Two, we oppose censorship and promote freedom of expression. We are all about America as a bastion of Liberty. We fought and won against legislation that would let Government and billions-dollar media regulate content on the Internet: the Congress' PIPA and the Senates' SOPA bills. We know that every cultural advance in the United States has come from our diversity, our mix of races and their cross-pollination on riverways, airwaves, and any other channel available. Therefore, I urge my supporters to create their own and our own channels. Radio, Internet, TV--we already have the numbers and wherewithal to leap away from dependence on Billions-Dollar Media and Corporate servers and satellites. (15) (16) Make change real, every day and on the ground.

"Three, we have for decades identified the United States' private Central Bank, the Federal Reserve System, and its tax-collecting arm, the Internal Revenue System, as the coupled instruments for compelling the public to servitude under the direction of a very wealthy, unelected few. The FRS lets a private Bank loan our own Government money for the United States' budget and charge Interest on that money (money that's created out of thin air--keystrokes on computers) and manipulate the amounts of credit and interest that we, the public, are charged for our needs. Then the IRS compels workers to pay a large share of their earnings whollytoward servicing the accumulated interest on the amounts that the FRS has 'loaned' our Government. (17) Therefore, I urge my supporters to forego any payment to the IRS and to invest their consequent savings of hundreds of millions of dollars into alternatives that will directly serve their local communities and the American public's overall interests.

"Four, we opposed the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Obama last New Year's Eve. The NDAA furthers repressive measures immediately undertaken by the George W. Bush Administration after September 11, 2001--the PATRIOT Act and the Homeland Security Bill. The NDAA makes the United States' President not only judge and juror as to a supposed terrorist's guilt or innocence--judge and juror without the accused having the right to Trial or any other form for contesting the charges against him or her. The NDAA makes the President unilateral executioner as well. The NDAA allows President Obama to kill anyone, anywhere, whom he and advisors deem a 'terrorist' threat to the United States. The legally assassinated may include citizens living within this nation. Opposing war with Iran may make us 'terrorist' threats. (18)

Therefore, I urge my supporters to engage in civil disobedience, demonstrating in the most massive numbers possible, and to thereby expose the NDAA's new, true reality. Flood plazas and block Bridges and clog Jails and Courts. Bring light to truth. Follow the practice of two Civil Rights advocates I admire, Rose Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr. (19)

"Five, we have called for the United States' Armed Forces to be removed from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and to be kept out of war with Iran. The huge support my campaign has received from members of the Armed Forces--contributions from these individuals to my campaign exceeding the total amount given by Armed Forces' members to all other candidates combined--shows that those who are warriors on the ground appreciate our views. (20) We don't need to have our Armed Forces fighting in other countries. We don't need to have our young men and women put in harm's way. The United States has more than enough power in its existing nuclear and non-nuclear arsenal to be dominant anywhere on Earth. We can instead be followed for our example of economic prosperity and freedom of expression. These 21st-century wars are firstly intended to increase the power and profits of the same supranational Bankers who are robbing us of our jobs, homes, education and health-care within our country.

Therefore, I urge my supporters within the Armed Forces to seriously consider their oaths to the Constitution, to honestly assess what is best for their families' futures, to look around the world at the winners and losers of wars waged in the name of the United States, and to act in accord with what they see to be true and to be just.

"We can still have a great country, the greatest in history, if we make the changes for justice and prosperity necessary now."

