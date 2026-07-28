July 28 2026

A poem sent to MARYSE and me—by Text!—from brother-in-law DAN MCGUCKIN in San Diego got me to thinking about Vets of the War in Vietnam whom I knew in the Woods and the Oil-Field. How damaged, hurt and flailing they were from their that War!

And: How Presidents and agents such as Kissinger and Vances are chosen for their roles due to their incapacities for empathy, for feeling others’ pain, and their cold souls.

’The Pains Old Bonespurs Must Not Feel’

(Of Presidents and Wars; “Say a Prayer for the Common Foot-Soldier”— Rolling Stones , “Salt Of The Earth” on Their Beggars Banq

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1974, Autumn, and Steve was a Yarder-Engineer, One of about a half-dozen Working for Scott Paper In its Stampede Pass Logging-operation out of a Camp In the Evergreen hamlet of Lester, One store and one Tavern, The Cascade Mountains, between Enumclaw And Seattle. Steve had earlier piloted a Cobra Helicopter That gunned down Vietnamese Civilians, men, women and children, in that War That was still going on. On his Birthday, that October, Steve wore a Tuxedo to his work In the Yarder of one dusty, bark-strewn Landing That pulled in logs for Scott. The Tuxedo’s absolute black-and-white Accented Steve’s dark hair And his sometimes shifting, sometimes fixed, eyes. His joke was talk of the Camp. Evening, after dinner in the Chow-House, with Dusk further changing the Pacific Northwest’s Autumn leaves, Fast cooling over grass of the “Square” Between our Bunkhouses, Steve snatched up a bird, I heard— Caught it with one of his White-gloved hands—“a Robin or something”— And bit off its head. “Blood squirted out of that crazy-man’s mouth. We couldn't see was his or the bird’s. It could have pecked him good. Then he spat it out and laughed.” Jack of Opelousas, Louisiana Was the Derrick-Hand For the first Crew I worked on Offshore in the Oil-Field, January into March of 1977, Winter-weather, the Gulf of Mexico. Jack Groves, then of Broussard, Louisiana, was our Driller; Teen-aged Buddy the other roughneck Floor-Hand; And Golden Gloves champion Tom Of Oklahoma our Mud-Man. Jack of Opelousas in his harness Flew above our Drill-Floor, Tying and untying With his lattice-work of ropes 33-and-1/3 foot-long stands of iron pipe. This Jack dove without fear of greater pain, Night or Day in our Tower shifts, His hair like a knot of orange flame Above his olive-green oil-field jump-suit. This Jack had also fought in Vietnam, He’d rattled off clips From his machine-gun aboard a Larger Bell Helicopter, Puncturing and knocking down Little men, women and children below, Like Jerry Umdall, My fellow choker-setter on the Van de Grift “Gypo” logging-crew, Northwest Washington, 1973 into 1974, Jerry like a gray Hessian in his tin-hat, Jerry stolid in his work and love for Elvis. Unlike Jerry, though, Jack Of Opelousas, Louisiana Flared with bitter hatred From his fighting in Vietnam. “They didn’t even WANT Us to win!” he said During hours when Drilling And “ass-time” filled our Tower. “We could have bombed ‘em Back to Hanoi! But the people in charge Just wanted a War. Nobody fucking Knows. One of these Saturday nights I’m going to drive a Jeep Right down Main Street With a machine-gun mounted on that bed And fire off a hundred rounds! Then maybe people will get it! What we went through! In that goddamn War!” Donald Trump, with five Deferments Between 1964 and 1968 that kept him From fighting in that War, the college-athlete's last Excuse a Trump tenant Doctor's diagnosis Of "bone spurs" in 22-year-old's heels (Hence deserving the nickname of shame "Old Bonespurs") Must have no sense Of the pains he delivers all around. 9:15 a.m., July 27, 2026 inspired by brother-in-law Dan McGuckin’s recent poem that rails at and laments our current President’s presence and havoc in people’s lives.

Don Paul was a logger in the Pacific Northwest and Southeast Alaska or a roughneck in the Gulf of Mexico between 1973 and 1980, thus paying for his staying in always cheap Hotel rooms and writing day and night, those years. He was earlier the youngest winner of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in Creative Writing at Stanford, 20 in 1971, and later holder of the World Road Best for running 50 kilometers, 2:50:55, over the 1982-1992 span. He and Maryse Philippe Déjean continue to co-direct Sticking Up For Children and continue to be blessed by association with Students and Staff of Schools that are SUFC’s Partners in Haiti and Louisiana.