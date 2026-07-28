Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

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'The Pains "Old Bonespurs" MUST Not Feel'

Of Presidents and War. "Say a Prayer for the Common Foot-Soldier"--Rolling Stones, "Salt Of The Earth" on their album Beggars Banquet
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul

July 28 2026

A poem sent to MARYSE and me—by Text!—from brother-in-law DAN MCGUCKIN in San Diego got me to thinking about Vets of the War in Vietnam whom I knew in the Woods and the Oil-Field. How damaged, hurt and flailing they were from their that War!

And: How Presidents and agents such as Kissinger and Vances are chosen for their roles due to their incapacities for empathy, for feeling others’ pain, and their cold souls.

’The Pains Old Bonespurs Must Not Feel’

(Of Presidents and Wars; “Say a Prayer for the Common Foot-Soldier”—Rolling Stones, “Salt Of The Earth” on Their Beggars Banq

1974, Autumn, and Steve was a Yarder-Engineer,
One of about a half-dozen
Working for Scott Paper 
In its Stampede Pass
Logging-operation out of a Camp
In the Evergreen hamlet of Lester, 
One store and one Tavern,
The Cascade Mountains, between Enumclaw
And Seattle. 
Steve had earlier piloted a Cobra Helicopter
That gunned down Vietnamese
Civilians, men, women and children, in that War
That was still going on.
On his Birthday, that October,
Steve wore a Tuxedo to his work
In the Yarder of one dusty, bark-strewn Landing
That pulled in logs for Scott. 
The Tuxedo’s absolute black-and-white
Accented Steve’s dark hair
And his sometimes shifting, sometimes fixed, eyes.
His joke was talk of the Camp.
Evening, after dinner in the Chow-House, with 
Dusk further changing the 
Pacific Northwest’s Autumn leaves,
Fast cooling over grass of the “Square”
Between our Bunkhouses,
Steve snatched up a bird, I heard—
Caught it with one of his 
White-gloved hands—“a Robin or something”—
And bit off its head.
“Blood squirted out of that crazy-man’s mouth.
We couldn't see was his or the bird’s. It could have pecked him good.
Then he spat it out and laughed.”

Jack of Opelousas, Louisiana
Was the Derrick-Hand
For the first Crew I worked on
Offshore in the Oil-Field,
January into March of 1977,
Winter-weather, the Gulf of Mexico.
Jack Groves, then of Broussard,
Louisiana, was our Driller;        
Teen-aged Buddy the other roughneck Floor-Hand;
And Golden Gloves champion Tom
Of Oklahoma our Mud-Man.
Jack of Opelousas in his harness 
Flew above our Drill-Floor, 
Tying and untying
With his lattice-work of ropes
33-and-1/3 foot-long stands of iron pipe.
This Jack dove without fear of greater pain,
Night or Day in our Tower shifts,
His hair like a knot of orange flame
Above his olive-green oil-field jump-suit.
This Jack had also fought in Vietnam,
He’d rattled off clips 
From his machine-gun aboard a 
Larger Bell Helicopter, 
Puncturing and knocking down
Little men, women and children below,
Like Jerry Umdall,
My fellow choker-setter on the Van de Grift
“Gypo” logging-crew, Northwest Washington,
1973 into 1974,
Jerry like a gray Hessian in his tin-hat,
Jerry stolid in his work and love for Elvis.
Unlike Jerry, though, Jack
Of Opelousas, Louisiana
Flared with bitter hatred
From his fighting in Vietnam.
“They didn’t even WANT 
Us to win!” he said
During hours when Drilling 
And “ass-time” filled our Tower.
“We could have bombed ‘em
Back to Hanoi!
But the people in charge
Just wanted a War. Nobody fucking
Knows. One of these Saturday nights
I’m going to drive a Jeep
Right down Main Street
With a machine-gun mounted on that bed
And fire off a hundred rounds!
Then maybe people will get it!
What we went through! In that goddamn War!”

Donald Trump, with five Deferments
Between 1964 and 1968 that kept him
From fighting in that War, the college-athlete's last
Excuse a Trump tenant Doctor's diagnosis
Of "bone spurs" in 22-year-old's heels
(Hence deserving the nickname of shame "Old Bonespurs")
Must have no sense
Of the pains he delivers all around. 

	9:15 a.m., July 27, 2026
	inspired by brother-in-law Dan McGuckin’s
	recent poem that rails at and laments	
	our current President’s presence and havoc
	in people’s lives.

Don Paul was a logger in the Pacific Northwest and Southeast Alaska or a roughneck in the Gulf of Mexico between 1973 and 1980, thus paying for his staying in always cheap Hotel rooms and writing day and night, those years. He was earlier the youngest winner of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in Creative Writing at Stanford, 20 in 1971, and later holder of the World Road Best for running 50 kilometers, 2:50:55, over the 1982-1992 span. He and Maryse Philippe Déjean continue to co-direct Sticking Up For Children and continue to be blessed by association with Students and Staff of Schools that are SUFC’s Partners in Haiti and Louisiana.

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