January 3, 2026

We wake up to more violation of Nations’ sovereignty by Trump Ad 2.0, as he and It continue to serve no one’s interests except those of the World Economic Forum 100-or-so Strategic Partner Corporations. Let us oppose these violations any way we can—and WIN as we can.

What Will Venezuelans Do?

What will B.R.I.C.S. Do?

What Will We Who Wish the Best for the World Do?

One observer felt that this morning’s News “must be A.I.—it was so preposterous.”

She was remarking to today’s “Synopsis’ that U.S. Military, under the Command of Donald Trump, had unilaterally bombed four targets in Venezuela overnight and had used a team of Delta Force soldiers to abduct Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezeula, and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their Nation.

We understand this afternoon in New Orleans that Maduro is aboard a Ship, or Plane, in transit to New York State. There he faces Charges of Trafficking in Narcotics. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi asserts that the abducted Venezuelan Head-of-State will receive the “full wrath” of consequences for his role of Drug Lord.

Except that … According to Forbes, yesterday.

Except that, according to the Financial Express:

Except that … during the 1908 to 1935 reign of ‘right-wing strongman’ Jose Gomez, 98% of the revenue from Venezuela’s already gigantic oil-reserves was taken by … three supranational firms, controlled by Rockefellers, Mellons and Rothschilds—Creole (for Chevron), Gulf, and Shell. In 1976 Venezuela nationalized its oil wealth, following Mexico by four decades. In 2007 Hugo Chavez nationalized Venezuela’s natural-gas industry. By 2012 only Chevron remained in Venezuela among of U.S.-based … dealers refiners of oil.

What Will Venezuelans Do?

My Post of Sept 7 this past year noted how Venezuela was prospering while weaning itself of earnings from oil.

‘Venezuela’s Economy 2020 to 2025—Rich and Getting Richer. The Venezuela Stock Market Rose 934% between November 2024 and September 2025.

An institution so dedicated to deceits and plunder as the International Monetary Fund, based in Washington D.C. and partnered with the World Bank as fronting Loan-Shark and Coercer for the supranational Rothschild Crime Family since the Bretton Woods Conference of July 1944, credits Venezuela with 4% growth in Gross Domestic Product in 2024.

According to MercoPress of Uruguay

‘Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that his country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by over 6% in the second quarter of 2025, marking the 17th consecutive quarter of economic expansion, following a 9% increase in the first quarter of 2025. Maduro also highlighted previous growth figures of 9% in 2024, 5.5% in 2023, and a significant 15% in 2022.

The President attributed the sustained growth to hard work and production, claiming it was achieved despite attempts by “extreme right” sectors to intensify an “economic war” against the country.

He also emphasized that this economic growth translates into more jobs, increased production, and Venezuela’s continued path towards development, driven by the “13 engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.”

The Venezuelan financial system also reported positive figures, with a more than 20% year-on-year growth in the bank loan portfolio, resulting in a 6.75% increase in the national financial system and US$551 million in net profit.’

Regarding oil, Venezuelans were fast shedding that dependence. Only 12.3% of VZ GDP in 2024 came from ‘oil exploitation’.

In 2002 the Irish-made documentary The Revolution Will Not Be Televised chronicled a would-be coup, involving Maria Machado and others guested by the George W. Bush Administration, that lasted … less than 72 before Hugo Chavez was returned to the Presidency.

Given the increasing empowerment and prosperity of workers in Caracas and especially in the agricultural Llanos of Venezuela since 2020, we may expect a MUCH BIGGER and MORE MILITANT shows of support for Nicolas Maduro and his Government.

Venezuela numbers more than 28 million. Four and one half-million of its people are enlisted in its Self-Defense Militia. The talents of its people are illustrated by current 83 Major League Baseball players.

How impassioned People of Color in Venezuela are about their freedoms and independence may be registered in this piece of mine from April 7, 2019 … when the first Trump Administration, Trump Ad 1.0, and the the World Economic Forum attempted to substitute their choice, young Global Leader Juan Gaudio, as President of Venezuela.

What Will B.R.I.C.S. Do?

The alliance among that Nations of Brasil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has stood with Venezuela’s sovereignty over the past year. During celebration of Nicolas Maduo’s 63rd birthday this past November, China and Russia expressly stated that each would view ’intervention’ in Venezuela as transgression against an ally.

China and Russia Offer More Potent Weapons and Birthday Wishes

Nicolas Maduro, three times elected President of Venezuela (2013, 2018, and 2024) and a bus-driver in Caracas till 1999, turned 63 on November 23. He received Greetings from China’s Head-of-State, Xi Jinping, and Russia’s, Vladimir Putin.

Xi’s message: “China and Venezuela are close friends, dear brothers, and good partners [….] I want to reiterate that China categorically rejects the interference of external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext, and will continue to resolutely support Venezuela, as always, in safeguarding its sovereignty and national security, national dignity, and social stability.”

China’s 2025 DF-26 B—seen below in March 2025—is designed expressly to attack Aircraft Carriers. According to the National Security Journal, the current generation of the DF-26 series can travel 4000 kilometers and reach Mach-10 (7,7610 miles-per-hour) re-entry speed with possible maneuverability thereon.’

Today, January 3, Donald Trunp tells ‘Fox and Friends’ that “China is going to get oil.” Again he presumes that those with whom he deals (“I have a vey good relationship with Xi”) are as corrupt and faithless as “friends” as Trump and his masters have so often proven themselves.,

‘Just hours before his capture by the U.S., Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro met with a Chinese envoy, highlighting the great power competition between Washington and Beijing in the Western Hemisphere.

Maduro received Qiu Xiaoqi, the Chinese government’s special representative for Latin American affairs, at the Miraflores Presidential Palace on Friday — reaffirming Caracas’ strategic ties with Beijing and pledging to build what he called a “multipolar world of development and peace.

Coincidentally, Trump met with US Ambassador to China David Perdue on Friday evening.

Hours later, President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had struck targets across Venezuela and taken Maduro and his wife into custody, flying them out of the country as part of a dramatic escalation of pressure on the embattled leader.

Asked on ‘Fox and Friends’ about the Chinese meeting before Maduro’s capture, Trump said Saturday morning: “I have a very good relationship with Xi, and there’s not going to be a problem. They’re going to get oil.” ‘

Trump also includes Venezuelan Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez in those he presumes compliant.

New York Post, January 3—

WASHINGTON — President Trump told The Post in an exclusive interview that US troops won’t be stationed in Venezuela so long as ousted strongman Nicolás Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, “does what we want” in the aftermath of a daring US raid that captured Maduro.

Trump made the clarification moments after a press conference where he said that “we are going to run the country” ahead of a democratic transition, introducing the prospect of a US occupation.

Asked by The Post if “US troops [will] be on the ground helping run the country,” Trump said: “No, if Maduro’s vice president — if the vice president does what we want, we won’t have to do that.”

“We’re prepared,” Trump added. “You know, we have a second wave that’s much bigger than the first wave.”

The president said that “we’ve spoken to her [Rodriguez] numerous times, and she understands, she understands.”

Rodriguez has been sworn in as Venezuela’s interim leader, Trump said at his press conference. In a televised address after the attack, Rodriguez called for “the immediate liberation” of Maduro and his wife Celia Flores, saying “President Nicolas Maduro” is the “only president of Venezuela.” ‘

Trump lies, again, to serve his and his masters’ agenda. We know by now that only things are certain when Donald Trump talks: Lies and his and masters’ Self-Interest.

Delcy Rodriquez, 54 and daughter of a revolutionary killed in 1989, has in fact spoken far more strongly than the NY Post chooses to cite. She’s spoken to the exact contrary in direct address to her Venezuelans today. Telesur in English.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/venezuelas-vice-president-there-is-only-one-president-here-and-his-name-is-nicolas-maduro/

‘VP Rodríguez, accompanied by senior officials, headed an emergency meeting of the National Defense Council, recalling that the Venezuelan government had already warned about an ongoing aggression under “false excuses”.

The vice president emphasized that the true objective of this operation is “regime change in Venezuela,” which would allow the United States to “capture our energy, mineral, and natural resources.” She called on the international community to be aware of this truth.

The Vice President of Venezuela demanded the release of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores during the National Defense Council, reaffirming Maduro as the sole president and at the same time announcing the activation of the Citizen Security Agency and national power to defend independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which they denounce as attacked.

Rodríguez quoted the Liberator Simón Bolívar from the Jamaica Letter: “The veil has been torn, we have already seen the light and they want to return us to darkness. The chains have been broken, we have already been free and our enemies intend to enslave us again.” She emphasized that Venezuela “will never again be a colony of any empire.”

The vice president recalled the recent statements by President Maduro, who “just two days ago publicly in a television interview” ratified the government’s willingness to “maintain dialogue relations to address a constructive agenda.”

She pointed out that the aggression of the U.S. “flagrantly violates Articles 1 and 2 of the Charter of the United Nations,” despite the fact that Maduro had extended his hand to the American people to establish “diplomatic, political, institutional channels of State” based on the well-being of the peoples, friendship, cooperation, and respect for international legality.’

What Will We Who Wish the Best for the World Do?

Do we see “what’s real here” now? What’s real and to be respected in every moral sense is Nations’ sovereignty. What’s real are a once-colonized people’s progress and hope over 25 years. Do we see, too, that the largest and most pressing threat from Venezuela to a Western World still somehow in thrall to a Vicious Ruling Few who treat other people’s land, labor and families as if they were Scrap be be chewed up for Profit … is this Latin American Nation’s increasing and increasingly shared PROSPERITY since 2021?

Let us see what we can do!

Another—more the Life of CULTURE among Venezuelans and their fellow, dancing peoples south of Mexico’s border.