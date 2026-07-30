"The Odyssey" as Travesty. O, Clashing Swords! O, Men's Brute Greeds! O, Clanking Giants that Toss Soldiers like Mardi Gras Beads! O, Dialogue Stale as Middle-Aged Soap Operas!

July 29, 2026

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”, the big Summer movie of 2026, is two hours and 52 minutes long. It’s said to have cost $250 million. Its writing and production extended over 31 months, as Nolan began story-and-script in November 2023, following his huge, artistic and commercial successes with “Oppenheimer”.

Principal photography finished nine days ahead of schedule on August 9, 2025. Locations included Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, and the United States.

This “Odyssey”, then, is a very big and complicated effort by Nolan and his wife and co-produer, Emma Thomas. Maryse and I came to its showing in a Prytania Theater of New Orleans with hopes for more Cinema that would ransport us as “Oppenheimer” had three years ago.

Alas, then, the failings of this movie! How short it is of Lyricism and Magic and Gravitas. How grinding its progress and how commonplace its language. How it never transports us to the Mysteries and Awe felt by peoples whose lives and Heavens and especially their Wars and Loves were riddled and enhanced by Gods and Goddesses as the Governing Spirits of Loves and Mysteries and Wars.

This “Odyssey” robs us of Homer’s riches. (An aside: many scholars suppose that multiple oral tale-tellers between the 11th and 6th centuries, as the Trojan War is supposed to lasted its ten-or-so years around 1180 BC, and MORE THAN ONE Genius Synthesizer, are together reponsible for the written Iliad and Odyssey whcih laid grounds for Aescheylus and Greek Tragedy. circq 499 BC. That is, ‘Homer’ is likely of many Homers.)

Nolan’s “Odyssey” of 2026 never approaches the vastness or the intimacies of his“Opppenheimer” and “Dunkirk”. It’s also far from the felt violence and anguish that fill Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai” “Drunken Angel”, “Yojimbo”, “Ran”, …. It also lacks the shadings and commitment and vital individuals that make David Lean’s “Oliver Twist”, “David Copperfield”, “Doctor Zhiavago”, … compelling.

“The Odyssey” 2026 is almost heart-breaking and it’s certainly nerves-grating in how it fails to match the Homeric content that MIGHT have lifted it marvelously. It could have been—should have been—that Mysterious Magic when Cinema becomes like Literature.

The shortcomings of “Odyssey” 2026 start early. Dialogue between set-jawed Odysseus (Matt Damon) and brows-creased Penelope (Anne Hathaway) in their stone castle on the isle of Ithaca is stilted with Clichés of a Woman insisting on Love before Parting. Telemachus the son (Tom Holland) is likewise small and wooden in scope and language. While Antinous (Robert Pattinson), lead Suitor of Penelope over nearly two decades, is no more nuanced and animate than a Leer. Indeedd, Nolan’s framing of this Antinous and this Peneloper make their profiles grotesque.

We’re left with Monsters and Battles for interest in “Odyssey” 2026.

A Cyclops (or, in Nolan’s telling, THE Cyclops), Polyphemus, snatches, gnashes and swallows Odysseus’ soldiers when they invade his cave in pursuit of more sheep that their hunger may slaughter.

Let’s now go to the multiple layers that Literature conveys. We turn to Richmond Lattimore’s translation, published in 1967. Let’s see how alive the words of ‘Homer’ make a scene. Odysseus uses a pointed olive beam to blind the Cyclops. He prepares both his weapon and his soldiers.

We begin Lattimore’s translation at line 375 of Book 10.

‘Then I shoved the beam underneath a deep bed of cinders, waiting for it to heat, and I spoke to all my companions in words of courage, so none should be in a panic, and back out; but when the beam of olive, green as it was, was nearly at the point of catching fire and glowed, terribly incandescent,

380 then I brought it close up from the fire and my friends about me stood fast. Some great divinity breathed courage into us. They seized the beam of olive, sharp at the end, and leaned on it into the eye, while I from above leaning my weight on it twirled it, like a man with a brace-and-bit who bores into

385 a ship timber, and his men from underneath, grasping the strap on either side whirl it, and it bites resolutely deeper. So seizing the fire-point-hardened timber we twirled it in his eye, and the blood boiled around the hot point, so that the blast and scorch of the burning ball singed all his eyebrows

390 and eyelids, and the fire made the roots of his eye crackle. As when a man who works as a blacksmith plunges a screaming great ax blade or plane into cold water, treating it for temper, since this is the way steel is made strong, even so Cyclops’ eye sizzled about the beam of the olive.

395 He gave a giant horrible cry and the rocks rattled to the sound, and we scuttled away in fear. He pulled the timber out of his eye, and it blubbered with plenty of blood, then when he had frantically taken it in his hands and thrown it away, he cried aloud to the other Cyclopes, who live

400 around him in their own caves along the windy pinnacles.’

You see? You feel? Are you not absorbed into the scene?

Now let’s go to another translator, Stanley Lombardo, Professor at the University of Kansas and a Zen Master, for his harrowing account from the Shade of Agamemnon. As in “Odyssey” 2026, the murdered King of Atreus arises to Odyssues and crew as they visit, guided by the semi-Goddess Circe’s mistaken counsel, the Dead in Hades.

We begin Lombardo’s translation at Line 414 of Book 11.

‘And Agamemnon answered at once:

415 Son of Laertes in the line of Zeus, My crafty Odysseus—No, Poseidon did not sink my fleet at sea After hitting us hard with hurricane winds, Nor was I killed by enemy forces on land. 420 Aegisthus was the cause of my death. He killed me with the help of my cursed wife After inviting me to a feast in his house, Slaughtered me like a bull at a manger. So I died a most pitiable death, 425 And all around me my men were killed Relentlessly, like white-tusked swine For a wedding banquet or dinner party In the house of a rich and powerful man. You have seen many men cut down, both 430 In single combat and in the crush of battle, But your heart would have grieved As never before at the sight of us lying Around the wine-bowl and the laden tables In that great hall. The floor steamed with blood.’

Maryse and I left our Recliner Seats about 90 minutes into “Odyssey” 2026. Odysseus and his deaths-winnowed Crew had just slipped Whirlpool and Rocks … only to encounter more Seas-in-an-Uproar repetitions of Action. “More Noise,” I’d muttered. “More Noisy Action.”

Enough, the Clashing Swords! Enough, Breaking Oars! Enough, Clanking Giants that Toss Soldiers into Trees like Men Were Mardi Gras Beads! Enough, Dialogue Stale as Middle-Age Soap Operas’! Enough, “Acting? What acting?” Maryse said!

We therefore missed the reunion between Odysseus and hero-son Telemachus—and their slaughter of Suitors—and the regaining of trust between Penelope, Steadfast Wife and Longlost Husband Odysseus.

We doubt, however, that “The Odyssey” 2026’s staging of the couple’s rapprochement matches the lines below…. Lines from Stanley Lombardo’s translation of our Homer of many Homers and that Ancient-Rich world of Gods and Goddesses. Magic, Song and Myth, more than 2500 years ago … that might have LIVED On-Screen, had Christopher Nolan’s Cinema this time again aimed for Literature!

Proofs of Love rout Doubts between the couple after their 20 years of Trials. They welcome Joy.

‘This brought tears from deep within him, And as he wept he clung to his beloved wife.

Land is a welcome sight to men swimming For their lives, after Poseidon has smashed their ship In heavy seas. Only a few of them escape And make it to shore. They come out Of the grey water crusted with brine, glad 245 To be alive and set foot on dry land.

So welcome a sight was her husband to her. She would not loosen her white arms from his neck, And rose-fingered Dawn would have risen On their weeping, had not Athena stepped in 250 And held back the long night at the end of its course And stopped gold-stitched Dawn at Ocean’s shores From yoking the horses that bring light to men, Lampus and Phaethon, the colts of Dawn.’

Akira Kurosawa, called “the Beethoven of Directors” by Sidney Lumet, is quoted in a multi-part Japanese documentary about his movies, repeated on DVDs from the Criterion Collection, that his Cinema could not equal Literature that he admired, Literature such as Dostoyevsky and Shakespeare provide.

Cinema can, however, render some effects matchlessly and mightily. Cinema that aims for Literature can touch great heights and depths.

Cinema as Literature, forever!

Don Paul is author of four screenplays that aim for Cinema as Literature. They aim to be read in print as if their Scenes and Characters were immediately imaginable as Movies.

RELATED, August 2023 and January 2025

Dozens of translators of Homer are recommended on Reddit.