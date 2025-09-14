Sunday afternoon, September 14, 2025 in New Orleans, we know for sure, I think, three Consequential Realities that most matter about the ‘assassination’ of Charlie Kirk last Wednesday at Utah Valley College in Orem, Utah.

Let me try to shape these Most Consequential Realities that I see into Headings and Facts.

1. 31-year-old Charlie Kirk was somewhat turning on masters who had funded him since 2012. Since late June 2025 he’d begun to oppose on his huge Turning Point and other platforms, reaching millions of mostly young and Republican followers, both the Netanyahu Administration of Israel and the Trump Administration’ of the United States.

He argued publicly against both Administrations’ sneak-attacks of Iran.

He exposed again—as he had in October 2023—the Israel Defense Forces six hours of Stand-Down during Hamas’ invasions across 18 Border-Posts on October 7.

He stated that Jeffrey Epstein had served for over 25 years—in Manhattan, Florida, and on Saint James Island nearby Bahama—as a master of honey-pots, offering teen-aged girls for sex with U.S. politicians who were then blackmailed into compliance with goals of Israel’s ruling Party, the Likud. He stated that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent.

“First of all, the evidence [sic] shows that Epstein was a creation of either Mossad, Israeli intelligence, American intelligence, Saudi intelligence, or maybe he was just a hired gun…that countries would go to,” Kirk said.

He’d been funded by Israeli sources since starting out as a national broadcaster at age 18 in 2012.

He demanded releases of “ALL” files concerning Jeffrey Epstein’s operations as a procurer and host of sex-traffic with minors, while saying that he believed Donald Trump, his candidate in 2016, 2020, and 2024, President would not be found on Logs of Epstein’s “Lolita Express”.

He rebelled along with Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly against Israeli efforts to direct and suppress their expression and to steer United States’ policies.

He said that he’d grown “afraid” of running afoul of Israeli and “Jewish” controllers.

As usual, Comments on Social Media highlit cruxes of their subjects: Israel and Palestine, Charlie Kirk and AIPAC, and Kirk’s public killing as a ‘warning to Tucker, Candace, and Megyn’.

2. Charlie Kirk’s public murder was executed by a team of exactly coordinating professionals, not be a young, lone, black-shirted gunman who hopped off a two-story building 200 yards from his target.

As shown on 1000s of oulets, the reported, single shot to Charlie Kirk’s right carotid artery caused a jetting stream of blood from the left side of his neck.

Billions round the world have seen this spectacle of death striking like lightning

The Suspect now under Arrest is named Tyler Robinson. His age is 22. Network’s media reports still associate him with either the “Far Left” (Antifa et cetera) or the “Far Right” (Groypers such as Nick Fuentes, Laura Looper, et cetera). Tyler Robinson’s supposed rifle for his shot is a common one for hunting deer: a Mauser 30.06. The gravity-drop of a bullet shot from this Mauser 30.06 over 200 yards is 3 inches. For a 22-year-old amateur to execute such a precise kill-shot to the carotid artery is even more improbably than Lee Harvey Oswald’s supposed kill-shot from 90 yards’ distance in Dallas, November 22, 1963.

A team for assassination far likelier that the Tyler Robinson 2025 lone gunman can be seen, still, online in both video and video-stills. They stand as Charlie Kirk’s bodyguards on the Utah Valley College stage. They perform a sequence of military hand-signals.

There’s one for ’Sniper’, as the figure in white shirt, holding a device for communication in his left hand, touches the tip of the bill of his Cap with his right hand.

Watch HERE.

12 minutes after the shooting a private jet with its transponder turned off departed the nearby Provo airport. Records of its Flight can’t be found.

As usual, Comments astute and succinct!

3. The Trump and Netanyahu Administrations benefited immediately from attention toward the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Those who would deceive and divide the U.S. and global publics began to try for gains that same afternoon and evening. They posted what might be termed Crocodile Tears. They saw the U.S. Senate table legislation to compel release of all ‘the Epstein files’.

Also obscured by the Public Murder of Charlie Kirk were deaths of 62 more Palestinians on the Marathon-distance-long Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu proceeds with his E1 Plan.

Marco Rubio of Florida, U.S. Secretary of State, portends dire consequences for U.S. Citizens, or Visa-holders, who question Big Media’s/Big Government’s Official Stories—for they do change, day by day—of the Charlie Kirk Message-Murder.

However, again, thanks to the good eyes and good hearts of OUR OVERWHELMING MAJORITY, millions unto hundreds millions are seeing through the Lies that our Oppressors’ Puppets seek to pile on … already collapsed or collapsing Big Lies.

One of the best came to me today through long-time colleague CINDY SHEEHAN—a frequent benefactor of Common Ground in New Orleans during 2006. Cindy linked to the tonic of this Clarifying and Sweeping Video by a former Guv’ment Psy-Op Maker, CHASE HUGHES.

Again, the leading Comments, and their many thousands of Thumbs-Up, show that we across this Nation and planet are ready TO BE TRULY GREAT.

RELATED

Don Paul is author of 2002’s book “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State and served as Operations Director for Common Ground in New Orleans between June and December 2006. Please have a listen to several of DPRAM’s Tracks from 2025.