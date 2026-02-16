Kirk Joseph acknowledging applause—thunderous, cheering applause!—after his solo improvisation to the “complete surprise” of ‘José Cruz’ at the Marigny Opera House onJune 3 2024.

Kirk Joseph began as a founding member of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band around 1977. The designation ‘founding member’ and ‘around 1977’ are used advisedly. How the DDBD arose and came together—Who did What and When—is an Origin-Story of multiple players and tellers. Suffice to say that Kirk at age 16 in 1977 on Sousaphone and his elder brother Charles on Trombone were THERE among Roger Lewis on Saxophones and Benny Jones on Bass-Drum and Gregory Davis of Loyola University on Trumpet and Kevin Harris on Saxophones other “guys” … who “shedded” for hours … unto years … “just making any kind of music we liked” … of the late 1970s and early 1980s, in the Joseph family’s practice-space nearby Elysisan Fields Avenue, … between insurgent gigs in Parades and Second-Lines and eventual residencies in Bars such as the nearby Daryl’s … and that advanced or landed them to rollicking-the-bop with dancers in the Glass House of New Orleans’ Central City by 1982, as recorded by the invaluable Alan Lomax then. Check out the melodic bass-line that starts this one a-going.

Kirk was always special. He’s the youngest son of Waldren “Frog” Joseph, born 1918 and a trombonist of legendary, virtuositic versatitlity with Joe Robicheauz’s 1930s’ touring-band and bands led by Paul Barbarin and Papa French, and an admiring, pedagogical mother, Adele. He absorbed multitudes (Whitman) of traditions at home. Also, ambitious AND gifted, the kid brother burned to expand capacities of his chosen Instrument, the Sousaphone, apart even from those found by Tuba Fats.

Elvis Costello told Tom Waits in Option Magazine, 1989: “Sir Kirk (Joseph) is such an obvious star ‘cause it’s so unusual to have somebody so fluent on an instrument which almost be definition is not fluent, really. He’s a one-in-a-million player.”

Albums by the DDBB from Feel Can’t Fail Me Now 1984 through New Orleans 1990 and Open Up Whatcha Gonna Do For The Rest Of Your Life 1991 (title and tune by Charles Joseph) percolate, grounded in their complex changes, Track to Track, with Rhythms AND Melodies that foundationally owe to Kirk’s Sousaphone.

Michael Dominici said over WWOZ, one year ago, February 2025, about he and friends digging the DDBB in the 1980s: “We couldn’t figure out how you were getting all that sound out of your instrument!”

We can find Innovation and Funk combined, coalescing as in no other Sousaphonist, on Kirk’s 2005 album with his Backyard Groove band.

Distinguishing Kirk even more than his musicianship, for me, is his sensitivity, adventurousness and SOUL. Double O and Double- Double-You SOUL.

Kirk told Michael Dominici one year ago, regarding his ongoing explorations, that with an Effects-Board under his hands, he was freer than ever to innovate.

How Kirk WORKS his effects on the closing Track of LOUIISANA STORIES, “Ev’ry Child Is Born To Be The Light Of Dawn“, with the DPRAM band of Roger Lewis, Don Vappie, Alexey Marti and our guests Louis and Andre Michot can be heard in the clip below. What Kirk makes happen is a Big Part, I think, of why Louis exclaimed after close of our recording this Track: “Dang! Dang! Magic!”

That sensitive SOUL of the guy, today turning a mere 65, makes him beloved by a host of collaborators. Elvis Costello has already spoken. Anders Osborne and Tim Green and Doug Belote were Kirk’s bandmates for over a decade. André Michot remembered Kirk warmly from their sharing a ‘Take Me to the River’ Tour in 2018.

Every collaborator says much the same thing: “Kirk is such a good guy … He plays so much WITH YOU … He’s just a warm personality”

You can watch Kirk be moved by memories of the DDBB performing on the Streets of New Orleans, toward close of this superb documentary by New Orleans’ Noe Pierre Duguy for Offbeat Magazine’s 2021 ‘Best of the Beat Lifetime Achievement Award’ to the DDBB. Starting around 12:50 into the fine, fine flow.

I’ll close with another Fond Memory. June 3rd of 2024 DPRAM got to perform in New Orleans’ Marigny Opera House. The band then was Kirk, Roger, Don Vappie and Herman LeBeaux.

As usual, I asked them to do More and Other than we’d ever tried before. The last piece before Intermission was a request to Kirk that he improvise, solo, on Sousaphone, to a poem about a WWOZ volunteer and person particularly dear to Maryse and me, José Cruz.

Here, again, Kirk—

Happiest of Big Days and Many More!