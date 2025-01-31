January 31, 2025

Taking H5N1 ‘Bird Flu’ Seriously as Another Big Lie

Because Governments of N.A.T.O. Nations—including the United States’ under the second Trump Administration—are ramping up ‘Infections’ and ‘Spikes’ of HSN1 ‘Bird Flu’, from Sources as Trusty as the New York Times (on somebody’s TikTok) and the American Medical Association (on Google’s YouTube) and the U.K.’s Chris Whitty and the Daily Mail., we should SAY NO, NEVER AGAIN SUCH LETHAL DECEITS, NOW.

‘For 30 years now, scientists have worried about the possibility of a human outbreak of bird flu. Today, however, many experts believe we’re closer than ever to a new pandemic. But the big question is this: are we prepared?

A ‘highly pathogenic’ strain of bird flu, known as H5N1, is already spreading rapidly through chicken and wild bird populations, and if it were to mutate and spread into humans, it would be the kind of flu strain that most people would have no immunity against.

Many fear it could, in a worst-case scenario, be both virulent and transmissible enough to cause a wave of deaths and serious illness across huge swathes of the global population.’

Et cetera.

And now to the One-Line-Nonsense of Big Government/Big Media in January and February 2021 … the Mass Murders across Continents already inflicted through Coercive Injections then on our elders first and most of all … the hence to the Impossibility that such Crimes will ever be accepted by us again … No matter tries to Order them.

The whole of ‘Monsters Mentor Monsters’ can be read over in the Flipping the Scriot blog on the WeAreRevolutions website.

"The Government Is Trying to Kill Us"

"The Government is trying to kill us," a friend who's a veteran of the U.S. Air Force said to me just before Christmas Day of 2020, following his research into the contents of the Pfizer and Moderna Corporations' supposed 'vaccines' against COVID-19.

This veteran had learned about these injections' unprecedented use of polyethylene glycol (2) and their messengerRNA (mRNA) technologies. Science magazine warned us of dangers on December 21, 2020

The mRNA augments our DNA with a new protein that may disarm individuals' auto-immune systems. The mRNA shot also implants nanobots into our individual genomes. (3) MODERNA’S OWN PROMOTION boast of its 'operating system' governing our cells. (4) Click on the illustration below to see Moderna’s ‘Software of Life.’

Above, Moderna’s re-assuring Pathways of Propaganda for our future.

Such mRNA capacities jibe with intentions set forth by Dr. Charles Andrew Morgan III in his presentation to students at West Point's Modern War University in June 2018. (5)

Dr. Morgan's slides are explicit as to how injections of DREADDS (Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs) can enable their injectors and owning pilots to have 'remote control' of cells and thus of human brains. (6)

"No, my friend," I said with a wince, "it's worse. Governments ARE killing us. Governments are definitely killing their populations. They're killing the elderly first. They're killing the elderly most. It's one of the worse crimes ever."

Over the subsequent five weeks since that Christmas-time conversation with my U.S. Air Force veteran friend, reports have mounted of deaths and injuries to those injected with the Pfizer and Moderna shots. The United Kingdom, Upstate New York, Norway, Gibralter, …

Childrens Health Defense published a summary from one week ago. 'As of Jan. 22, 329 deaths — a subset of 9,845 total adverse events — had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) folllowing COVID-19 vaccinations.' (7)

From mid-December onward, mass deaths at nursing-homes have again--as during April and May 2020 in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, ...---been widespread. The deaths are ascribed to COVID-19 itself, but they start and mount little more than a week after mass injections at the homes begin. Witness a grisly roll.

Heading from the website of the main newspaper in Syracuse, New York.

22 elderly dead, at least, in Basingstoke of Hampshire, England, by January 26. (9)

While, above, ALL the public of the United Kingdom undergo 180% "spike" in 'a fortnight.' That is, 1705 of ‘care home residents’ are dead in the Week after 661 died.

A Certified Nursing Assistant in the U.S., James, bemoans residents in his employers' Nursing Home "dying like flies" after they received injections. (10)

There’s more. There are many more. 53 dead, said to be dead due to ‘COVID-19’. in Gibralter, two weeks after mass injections of the Pfizer product began in early January; Mark Crispin Miller reposts the journalism (11)

A British Royal Air Force A400M Atlas Transport flew in the boxes of Pfizer ‘vaccines’ n January 9. (12) Then the injected elderly in Gibralter began to die, too, “like flies.”

In Israel, home to Pfizer-exclusivity for ‘COVID-19’ ‘vaccines’, over 12,400 have tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks AFTER receiving the Pfizer injection.

And yet--and yet--amid such Cascades of Damning and Incrminating News—Klaus Schwab, Chief Executive of the World Economic Forum, arose into Global Media to impart to We Masses his Convoluted. Klaus spoke on January 26 during the four-day 'Launch' of the WEF’s furtherance of its ‘Great Reset'

The WEF and its rule though 22 supranational Banks among its 100 Strategic Partners is now faltering. Only one of seven G-7 Heads of States attended the Davos meeting this month.

In November the consciousness that billions of us round the world have gathered—through grievous losses of lives—showed in the U.S. Election.

Last year, too, Farmers and Dock-Workers showed their power can win through Unity.

We have much to prize from the past year and much more to win. We may welcome our exploiters falling power and our enjoying more and more of our own gifts and work!

