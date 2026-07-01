THANKS and PRAISES, Three Excerpts from the book, with Sound-Beds from three sympathetic (I hope you find) Tracks

July 1 2026

First, thanks VERY MUCH for the several new Subscriptions and other forms of contact. It’s always good to connect.

Here I offer three parts from the THANKS and PRAISES book that came out just before the DPRAM Quartet performed at French Quarter Festival in New Orleans—and and just after I came out of Hospital with a brand-new, first-ever ‘Stent’.

1. Inside Front Cover of THANKS and PRAISES with Sound-Bed from the Song “Love Over War, Ev’ry Time We Play”

2. ‘K Balewa’ with Sound-Bed from “My Mother’s Spirit Speaks To Me, Whispering Of Eternity” by DPRAM (ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE) at Dockside Studio in Milton, Louisiana.

3. “Music Spiritual On a Friday Night” with Sound-Bed from “Rhoombalicious” by Don Paul’s X-Pand , inspired by Brasil and particularly by “Black Orpheus”.

You can hear the book’s Inside Front Cover, read by me, with a Sound-Bed from “Love Over War, Ev’ry Time We Play”, from the 2022 album LOVE OVER WAR, a Sound-Bed that features the strong and beautiful Trumpet of MARIO ABNEY.

MARIO ABNEY, performing at the New Orleans Jazz Museum’s Mint Theater, November 2017.

Stilt-walker before a RaRa band among the always adventurous audience and spectacles at the Port-au-Prince International Jazz Festival. You see: There IS greatness all around us!