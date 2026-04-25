April 25, 2026

(Right off the top, let me correct an omission in the first publishing of this Post: Photo of the exceptionally lovely and evocative Orchid on front-cover of THANKS and PRAISES […} owes to my exceptioally busy-these-days wife, MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN.)

Wha’lll, yes, I have a new Book and a companion CD. THANKS and PRAISES / Poems, Portraits and Songs / Book One. I’ve been at it since last October. Its sources are gratitude and admiration for persons who have touched and impressed me and who remain figures luminous in my mind. They walk and talk and their auras endure. Their examples still speak. What they still give seems inexpressibly valuable.

140 Pages, this Book amounts to. Containing 18 Portraits as Poems or profiles-in-prose along with 16 Songs. The Songs arose, too, from persons and specific events and settings—from New Orleans, across Louisiana, to Haiti and New York and California and scenes and insights offered, opulent to impoverished, on every Continent except Antartica. Many owe to providers of Music. Many concern Rebels. All the individuals remembered are, I can say from years in their indelible presence, great.

Let me simply present THANKS and PRAISES’ CONTENTS. You can see for yourself.

Simply their names call their faces and voices into life whose nuances are vivid … as they ever were!

The companion CD is of 12 Tracks. Each is intended to help a Portrait speak or to lift a Song into the musicality that let that Song FILL OUT from Lyrics. The Musicians are very great. ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH and DON VAPPIE from the core of DPRAM. HERLIN RILEY, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ERICA FALL, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR., MARIO ABNEY from other recordings by Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons such as “Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All”. KIDD JORDN—my dear benefactor for decades before we met on-stage in 2013—and MORIKEBA KOUYATE of Senegal in the Tribute to CHUCK KINDER and JOHN SINCLAIR, ‘It Must Be Love (Word Passed Down through Forbidden Radio)’.

Six of the 12 Tracks are my voice alone and three of these (‘Rod, the Manitoulin Kid’ and ‘Miche’ and ‘Gil Scott-Heron’ I recorded at home on night of April 2, that date five days after Discharge from Hospital and an evening when “Congestive Heart Failure” still labored my voice into hacking regular as spasms from an overheated Geyser. (Images of Victor Mature as Doc Holliday in “My Darling Clementine” served as self-flattery.) I was VERY fixated on completing both the THANKS and PRAISES Book and its Album while in the LCMC West Jefferson Hospital—five days of long hours—and in the ensuing week of still-coughing and mostly sleepless “recovery.”

Now, to be frank, I’d like to sell you the Book in one of its two Editions along with its CD. For a few days I’ve pondered what might be the best method to propose.

As of today, April 25, 2026, I have 254 Subscribers and 570 Followers. Five Subscribers are Paid at $50 per Year or $5 per month.

I want to support Substack as a Platform. Substack provides me and us all with the Bandwidth to Post and Share Audio and Video relatively high Sonic and Visual quality. It takes something like 7% of the Amount of Paid Subscriptions. (I’m recalling my Monthly share of a $5 Subscription to be $4.24,) Over the past 18 months, since release of DPRAM’s 2-CD album LOUISIANA STORIES, this ‘Stands the Human Being’ Substack has seen MANY MORE than 3000 Downloads of Audio (Podcast) Posts.

For instance, the short ‘Mix-Tape for Peace’ of foru Tracks from last Deember 29, has 105 Views and 76 Downloads.

“Something You Got” Vocal and Instrumental from last June, whenit was #1 and #3 on the PlayMPE international Jazz and Classical Chart, has 193 Views and 144 Downloads. And the February 2025 first ‘A-Threading’ through LOUISIANA STORIES and its three Tracks and a Interview by MICHAEL DOMINICI of WWOZ with KIRK JOSEPH and me has 210 Views and 182 Downloads.

(I LOVE the Downloads. That strangers (Howdy, strangers among ‘Stands the Human Being’ Substack Subscribers) choose to add DPRAM’S or other creations to the Libraries is exhilarating. However, I wish that the Millisecond’s Effort needed to add a Like to the Download could be carried out. ‘Twould be wonderful see 182 Likes associated with Kirk.)

I also note in looking back at Views of Posts that hundreds of Readers look into Posts about that most integral Theft of our Freedoms and Prosperity, that Theft by the largest Central (Federal Reserve System, ….) and Commercial (CHASE, …) Banks of the modern, Big Finance/Big Tech world.

Please see below the Stats for Posts of mine between March 12 and 19 of 2025. A Video reading of ‘Banksters and Wars […]’ and a Article on ‘Bankers, Wars, Secret Societies […]’, both Posts drawn from my 2005 book To Prevent the Next “9/11” / Abandoning the “New World Order” or Financiers’ Corporate State, lead the list of more than 1700 Views of 11 Posts during that 2025 Week.

Therefore, with all these Statistics as Preamble, let me propose a combination of the New Book, THANKS and PRAISES / Poems, Portraits and Songs / Book One, and its accompanying 12-Track CD, and the To Prevent the Next “9/11” […] book as a three-fold premium to YOU and YOU and YOU for your Subscription, today or sometime soon, to this Substack.

Good deal?

The THANKS and PRAISES book in your choice of a 6” x 9” Perfectbound Trade Paperback, or a Special Large-Size Ringed Edition 8/5” X 11” (only 3 of 30 left TODAY after our DPRAM Shows of April 15 and April 17 in New Orleans.

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The 12-Track CD with six new Spoken Tracks and six with Musicians: ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH and DON VAPPIE of the DPRAM Quartet … and HERLIN RILEY, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ERICA FALLS, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR., ALEXEY MARTI, and MARIO ABNEY.

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Signed copy of To Prevent the Next “9/11” / Abandoning the “New World Order” or Financiers’ Corporate State,

Just SUBSCRIBE per Month or for the Annual amount of $50 and I’ll mail you the two Books and one Album!

Also, I should say that you may anticipate from this Substack in 2026 more frequent Posts toward Ridding Our Societies of Tyranny by a Miniscule Minority of Neo-Colonial, White-Supremacist Techno-Fascists.

It will be fun!