Feb 9 2026

Dear friends,

Please have a Look and Listen over on stickingupforchildren.com to our expanded Page on progress by our Partners this year. Photo of the current 24 Students of the Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants (F.E.P.E) orphanage is by JEAN BAPTISTE OLIVIER. Olivier was himself a FEPE student from the year of Port-au-Prince’s Earthquake, 2010, onward. Now he’s Chief Operations Officer for FEPE!

A whole ‘nother world APART from the Daily Dreck we received from Big Media!

Below are Students and Teachers in the Kuumba Youth Academy of the Ashé Cultural Arts Center in New Orleans.

The Kuumba Students’ new instruments were donated to SUFC by the great, great Hungry For Music program begun by JEFF CAMPBELL nearby Washington D.C. 32 years ago. Over 22,000 musical instruments Hungry For Music has donated since then to Schools and Students in the U.S. and more than 30 other Nations! Check ‘em out HERE.

https://hungryformusic.org

As this Substack has drummed for several years, there are A LOT MORE PEOPLE DOING GOOD OUT THERE than there are a Tiny Few holding Conferences and elaborating maniacal Conspiracies to stunt and subvert the EIGHT BILLION + of US who make up We Masses.

Also, over on the ‘BLOOMING ALREADY’ Tab of stickingupforchildren.com, you can hear DPRAM in our ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ Track from LOUISIANA STORIES. That Track now has more than 4000 Listens as a ‘Song of the Day’ on the All About Jazs website.

Cheers!