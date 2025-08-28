Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

"Storms Arise From The Eyes Of Men / Who Think Abuse Is Not A Sin / And Still The Second-Lines Dance!"
Regarding New Orleans during and after the "Federal Flood" of 2005
Don Paul
Aug 28, 2025
Storms arise from the eyes of men                                                                                                      Who think abuse is not a sin.                                                                                                        They do not know that all of God--                                                                                                    All of God--All of God—                                                                                                                      Comes back again--                                                                                                                        Comes back again--Comes back again
The Levees broke.
Canals were overtopped.
Water rose and struck                                                                                                                  Like a train or plot.
The people stood.                                                                                                                     Some who could fled.
Natives waved on                                                                                                                  Rooftops to be fed
For days and nights
Of heat, sweat, shit,
Thunder and chopping sounds.
Or they swam, floated,                                                                                                        Waded, and trudged
Over blocks that their                                                                                                            Families had built
To a place named Superdome
And waited there,                                                                                                                         More days of heat, sweat, shit,                                                                                            Thunder and chopping sounds,                                                                                           B v Babies squalling on Astroturf.

The whole world saw--                                                                                                            The whole world gaped--                                                                                                         The whole world asked:
"How can this be
In America,                                                                                                                                  Rich America?"

Soon help came. Help came from                                                                                               Ev'ry people’s corner--ev’ry  StateAnd Continent.
One by one, one to one,                                                                                                              And ones as one, they came                                                                                                        To bridge Bridges that were blocked,                                                                                        To cross the Cross,                                                                                                                       To lift and heal the hurt and torn,To work in solidarity, not charity.                                                                                              They came to know and do for sure.
To do for sure
What still remains undone                                                                                                
Two, three, four, five,                                                                                                                   More years after
Water rose and struck                                                                                                                  Like a train or plot.
Blocks that grandfathers and grandmothers built
When there was work on Docks.
Still are marked with X’s on Houses                                                                                         As their addresses,                                                                                                         Windows boarded up, moss grown on                                                                                 Fallen A-frames, grass too high to see House                                                                        Porches from rutted Streets                                                                                                        That are now and still returned to dirt.                                                                                     No Road Home, no                                                                                                               Insurance Paid.

Still, they DANCE! 
Still the Second-Lines                                                                                                       Of Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs DANCE!                                                                             Dress of Brightest Array, 
Raiments like a Paint-Shop                                                                                             Somehow splashed and sewn into Crowns and Gowns                                                          Fit for Sunday-Morning Parades 
Anywhere except that these are 
To Brass Bands’ beats                                                                                                              Thee most Sophisticated Syncopatin!                                                                        Gentlemen, Ladies, Baby Dolls, Steppers,                                                                                Black Men and Women of Labor                                                                                             Show themselves to Music—                                                                                                     Miles into Hours,                                                                                                                           The Kicking--the Prancing--the Sleekly Dlinking—                                                                   The Splits—the Shouders-High Splits                                                                                         These Sundays of shrining Bars and Elders,                                                                     These Sundays transcendent in New Orleans.   

August 27, 2025                                                                                                                                     first 2007

Immediate inspiration for this "Storms Arise [...]" from M. J. )(MICHAEL)MASTROGIOVANNI and his recently published, magnificently "tree-mendous" collection of 365 photos (365 PHOTOS!) as a Shutterfly Calendar, New Orleans Secondlines 2025-26.

Special thanks, too, to WWOZ and to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation for their support of Michael and Second-Lines and all such Culture in New Orleans!

O-Z, by the way, today exceeded its fund-raising goal of $400K against the amount lost by the Trump Administration's de-funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. $412K (and counting) has passed into WWOZ from supporters in less than one month!

You see, Community Radio-Stations ARE far more powerful than the Trump Ad!   

And WE are far more powerful than tyrants.                                                                                                      
Thanks to DAN STEWART of Building U.K. for his piece that followed our interviews in early 2008. 
