"Storms Arise From The Eyes Of Men / Who Think Abuse Is Not A Sin / And Still The Second-Lines Dance!"

Storms arise from the eyes of men Who think abuse is not a sin. They do not know that all of God-- All of God--All of God— Comes back again-- Comes back again--Comes back again

The Levees broke. Canals were overtopped. Water rose and struck Like a train or plot. The people stood. Some who could fled. Natives waved on Rooftops to be fed For days and nights Of heat, sweat, shit, Thunder and chopping sounds. Or they swam, floated, Waded, and trudged Over blocks that their Families had built To a place named Superdome And waited there, More days of heat, sweat, shit, Thunder and chopping sounds, B v Babies squalling on Astroturf.

The whole world saw-- The whole world gaped-- The whole world asked: "How can this be In America, Rich America?"

Soon help came. Help came from Ev'ry people's corner--ev'ry StateAnd Continent. One by one, one to one, And ones as one, they came To bridge Bridges that were blocked, To cross the Cross, To lift and heal the hurt and torn,To work in solidarity, not charity. They came to know and do for sure.

To do for sure What still remains undone Two, three, four, five, More years after Water rose and struck Like a train or plot. Blocks that grandfathers and grandmothers built When there was work on Docks. Still are marked with X's on Houses As their addresses, Windows boarded up, moss grown on Fallen A-frames, grass too high to see House Porches from rutted Streets That are now and still returned to dirt. No Road Home, no Insurance Paid.

Still, they DANCE! Still the Second-Lines Of Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs DANCE! Dress of Brightest Array, Raiments like a Paint-Shop Somehow splashed and sewn into Crowns and Gowns Fit for Sunday-Morning Parades Anywhere except that these are To Brass Bands' beats Thee most Sophisticated Syncopatin! Gentlemen, Ladies, Baby Dolls, Steppers, Black Men and Women of Labor Show themselves to Music— Miles into Hours, The Kicking--the Prancing--the Sleekly Dlinking— The Splits—the Shouders-High Splits These Sundays of shrining Bars and Elders, These Sundays transcendent in New Orleans. August 27, 2025 first 2007

Immediate inspiration for this "Storms Arise [...]" from M. J. )(MICHAEL)MASTROGIOVANNI and his recently published, magnificently "tree-mendous" collection of 365 photos (365 PHOTOS!) as a Shutterfly Calendar , New Orleans Secondlines 2025-26. Special thanks, too, to WWOZ and to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation for their support of Michael and Second-Lines and all such Culture in New Orleans! O-Z, by the way, today exceeded its fund-raising goal of $400K against the amount lost by the Trump Administration's de-funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. $412K (and counting) has passed into WWOZ from supporters in less than one month! You see, Community Radio-Stations ARE far more powerful than the Trump Ad! And WE are far more powerful than tyrants.

Thanks to DAN STEWART of Building U.K. for his piece that followed our interviews in early 2008.

