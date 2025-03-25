STOP the Wars and Answer the Screams. Looking behind the Past Week's Crimes against Families to 500 years of Thieves
Excerpts from EUSTACE MULLINS' 'Secrets ...' and MEES BAAIJEM's 'Big Picture ...' with a Nod to PAUL CUDENEC's 'Rising ...'
March 24, 2025
On the night of Monday March 16 into Tuesday March 17, Israel’s Government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party, and its Military, the Israel Defense Forces, broke a two-months-long Ceasefire with Hamas and Hamas’ allies in Lebanon and Yemen. Attacks of this past Week have raised the count of Palestinians killed to 62,614 and Israelis killed to 1,139 since October 7, 2023.
The bombardment particularly targeted Refugee-Camps into which prior IDF attacks and herding had concentrated thousands of Palestinian families.
Tents full of sheltering families awoke to their lives more exploding. Mothers saw children killed. Sons saw mothers killed. Again.
Protests involving tens of thousands in Israel and in New York City and London are are ongoing today, Monday, March 24.
How may we understand such mass death visited on civilian refugees—women and children the great majority of victims—in the Gaza Strip?
How may we feel with them? How may we help them? How may we begin to answer the Feeds presenting Journalists Assassinated and Families Murdered, such as Stream from, say, Max Blumenthal’s on Elon Musk’s X.
How may we also understand the anguish and quandary of Israelis who lost fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, in the IDF-enabled attack by Hamas into Israel on the morning and day of October 7?
How many understand motives for carnage visited on Palestinians and Israelis in this year 2025?
We may look to decades unto more four centuries of history. We may observes how centers of Money-Lending and Slave-Trading shifted from middle Italy in the 15th and 16th centuries to Amsterdam and then to Paris and London (three centuries of Empire!) and then to New York City. We may dig into origins of the City of London and Wall Street. We may track financiers’ conniving and hidden Hands bloodying six Continents with their Tricked-up Wars and Maniacally Calculating and Ruthless Exploitation.
Today I present three extensive Excerpts from Studies of the Centuries-Long Carnage we watch spill from our screens in March 2025. Their authors are EUSTACE MULLINS and MEES BAAIJEN (and the latter came to me through Substack writer PAUL CUDENEC). The three authors may have keen differences in ideology, but the histories they relate and the indignation they share intersect invaluably. From them, I hope, we may also see how we can act. The Banks of Centuries-Long Famileis Profiteering from Exploitation, Slavery and Wars are on our Streets.
First Excerpt is from the 1983 ‘The London Connection’ edition of EUSTACE MULLINS’ book Secrets of the Federal Reserves, a book four decades in its writing.
The Rothschild Family and Their In-Laws Create Havoc, Profit from It, and Continue to Intermarry 'The first precept of success in making government loans lies in "creating a demand", that is, by taking part in the creation of financial panics, depressions, famines, wars and revolutions. The overwhelming success of the Rothschilds lay in their willingness to do what had to be done. As Frederic Morton writes in the Preface to "The Rothschilds": "For the last one hundred and fifty years, the history of the House of Rothschild has been to an amazing degree the backstage history of Western Europe. . . Because of their success in making loans not to individuals but to nations, they reaped huge profits. . . Someone once said that the wealth of Rothschild consists of the bankruptcy of nations." In "The Empire of the City", B.C. Knuth says, "The fact that the House of Rothschild made its money in the great crashes of history and the great wars of history, the very periods when others lost their money, is beyond question." On July 8, 1937, the New York Times noted that Prof. Wilhelm, a German historian, had said, "The Rothschilds introduced the rule of money into European politics. The Rothschilds were the servants of money who undertook the reconstruct the world as an image of money and its functions. Money and the employment of wealth have become the law of European life; we no longer have nations, but economic provinces." On June 4, 1879, the New York Times noted, "Baron Lionel N. de Rothschild, head of the world famous banking house of Messrs. Rothschild & Co. died at the age of 71. He was son of the late Baron N.M. Rothschild who founded the house in London in 1808 and died in 1836. His father came to the conclusion that in order to perpetuate the fame and power of the Rothschilds, which had already become worldwide, it was necessary that the family be kept together, and devoted to the common cause. In order to do this, he proposed that they should intermarry, and form no marital unions outside thefamily. A council of the heads of the houses was called at Frankfurt in 1826, and the views of Baron Nathan were approved." […] Rothschilds Fund and Direct Front-Persons in the U.S.A. 'For more than a century, a widespread belief has been deliberately fostered in the United States that the Rothschilds were of little significance in the American financial scene. With this cover, they have been able to manipulate political and financial developments in this country to their own advantage. In 1837, the Rothschilds let their American representative, W.L. & M.S. Joseph, go bankrupt in the Crash, while they threw their cash reserves behind a newcomer, August Belmont, and their secret representative, George Peabody of London. Bermingham notes in "Our Crowd", "In the Panic of 1837, Belmont was able to perform a service which he would repeat in subsequent panics, thanks to the hugeness of the Rothschild reservoir of capital, to start out in America operating his own Federal Reserve System." […] The New York Times, Oct. 26, 1907, noted in connection with J.P. Morgan's actions during the Panic of 1907, "In conversation with the New York Times correspondent, Lord Rothschild paid a high tribute to J. P. Morgan for his efforts in the present financial juncture in New York. 'He is worthy of his reputation as a great financier and a man of wonders. His latest action fills one with admiration and respect for him.'" This is the only recorded instance when a Rothschild praised any banker outside of his own family. On March 28, 1932, the New York Times noted, "London: N.M. Victor Rothschild, twenty-one-year-old nephew of Baron Rothschild, is going to the United States soon to take a post with J. P. Morgan & Co., it was learned tonight. It is usual for progressive British bankers to send their young men to western states temporarily, one of the most notable believers in the practice being the Anglo-American banking house of J.Henry Schroder & Co." The Morgan-Rothschild connection explains the otherwise incomprehensible mystery of why J. P. Morgan, famed as "the most powerful banker in the world", left such a modest fortune at his death in 1913, a mere $11 million after his debts were secured. Although the present members of the Morgan family seem financially secure, none of them is counted among the "big rich". […] Jacob Schiff, who brought the Kuhn, Loeb firm to its preeminent role in American finance, was born in the Rothschild house at 148 Judengasse, Frankfort, which the Rothschilds shared with the Schiff family. In 1867, Abraham Kuhn and Solomon Loeb, two Cincinnati dry goods merchants, founded the banking house of Kuhn, Loeb. In 1875, Jacob Schiff arrived from Frankfurt to join the firm. He married Therese, Solomon's daughter. He also brought a large amount of Rothschild capital into the firm, enabling it to expand tenfold. In 1885, Loeb retired; Jacob Schiff ran the firm from 1885 to 1920, when he died. At no time has the House of Rothschild ever indicated publicly that it had any interest in the firm of Kuhn, Loeb Co. George R. Conroy stated in TRUTH magazine, Boston, Dec. 16, 1912, "Mr. Schiff is head of the great private banking house of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., which represents the Rothschild interests on this side of the Atlantic. He has been described as a financial strategist and has been for years the financial minister of the great impersonal power known as Standard Oil. He was hand-in-glove with the Harrimans, the Goulds and the Rockefellers in all their railroad enterprises and has become the dominant power in the railroad and financial world of America." This is one more revelation of the hidden power of the Rothschild interests in America. Not only has it directed the Rockefeller enterprises from the time that National City Bank of Cleveland, a Rothschild bank, financed the early expansion of Rockefeller, South Improvement Co., which enabled him to crush his competitors through illegal railway rebates, but it has also been the power behind the scenes of the Harriman fortunes (now Brown Brothers Harriman). It explains the frequent appointments (never elections) of W. Averill Harriman, the dominant power in the Democratic Party, while his partner's son, George Bush, is the Republican president. It explains the secret writing of the Federal Reserve Act by Paul Warburg of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., and the even more secret deals which caused it to be enacted into law by Congress. It explains how the United States could fight World War I with Paul Warburg in charge of its banking system through the vice chairmanship of the Federal Reserve Board; Bernard Baruch as dictator of American industry as Chairman of the War Industries Board; and Eugene Meyer financing the war through his position as chairman of the War Finance Corporation (printing government bonds in duplicate); Kuhn, Loeb partner Sir William Wiseman with Col. House correlated British and American intelligence operations; Kuhn, Loeb partner Lewis L. Strauss was acting head of the U.S. Food Administration under Herbert Hoover. Meanwhile, Paul's brother, Max Warburg, headed the German espionage system; another brother was German commercial attache in Stockholm, traditional listening-post for warring nations, and Jacob Schiff had two brothers in Germany who were financing the German war effort. It was a classic case of a "managed conflict", with the Rothschilds manipulating both sides from behind the scenes. At the Versailles Peace Conference, Bernard Baruch was head of the Reparations Commission; Max Warburg, on behalf of Germany, accepted the reparations terms, while Paul Warburg, Thomas Lamont and other Wall Street bankers advised Wilson and the Dulles brothers on how "American" interests should be handled at this all-important diplomatic conference. […] Rothschilds Are Inheritors of Money-Lenders Whose Fortunes Owe to Colonial Wars in Europe and outside Europe 'William III and the Bank of England' […] The most important act of William's reign was his granting of the charter of the Bank of England in 1694, although most of his biographers omit this salient fact. The concept of a central bank which would have the power of note issue, or issuing money, had already taken hold in Europe. The Bank of Amsterdam was started in 1609; its members aided William in his conquest of England. The Bank of Hamburg was chartered in 1619; the Bank of Sweden began the practice of issuing notes in 1661. These banks were chartered by financiers whose ancestors had been bankers in Venice and Genoa. As the tide of world power shifted northward in Europe, so did the financiers. The Warburgs of Hamburg had begun as the Abraham del Banco family, the largest bankers in Venice. […] An interesting technique is revealed by the Charter of the Bank of England—it was slipped through as part of a tonnage bill, which was later to become a recognized parliamentary technique. The Charter provides that "rates and duties upon tonnage of ships are made security to such persons as shall voluntarily advance the sum of 1,500,000 pounds towards carrying on the war against France." Other European banks, such as the Banks of Genoa, Venice and Amsterdam, were primarily banks of deposit, but the Bank of England began the practice of coining its own credit into money, the beginning of the monetarist movement. The Bank of England soon created a "new class" of moneyed interests in the City, as opposed to the power of the old barons, whose fortunes derived from their landholdings. Of the five hundred original stockholders, four hundred and fifty lived in London. This was the dawn of the pre-eminence of the "City", now the world's leading financial center. For this reason, the Rothschilds identified their key American banks with the code word "City". […] A number of popular books now in circulation claim that the Council on Foreign Relations is the secret government of the United States. Nothing could be more incorrect. The members of the Council on Foreign Relations have never originated a single item of policy for the U.S. Government. They merely transmit orders to our government officials from the RIIA [Royal Institute of International Affairs] and the House of Rothschild in London. It is true that the CFR comprises a ruling elite in the United States, but they are mere colonial governors absolutely responsible to their overseers in the World Order. However, every prominent American mentioned in the present book is a member of the CFR, and therefore it is not necessary to note it each time a name is mentioned. Not only do they transmit orders to the White House, the Cabinet, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and other government institutions, but they also maintain absolute control of the foundations, whose duty it is to formulate policy or organize it in acceptable form to be transmitted to the government. Shoup's "Imperial Brain Trust", 1969, notes that the CFR includes 22 trustees of Brookings Institution, 29 at Rand, 14 at Hudson, 33 at Middle East Institute, 14 of 19 trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation, 10 of 17 at Carnegie, 7 of 16 at Ford Foundation, 6 of 11 at Rockefeller Bros. Fund. This proves that the CFR runs these major foundations. In the academic world, CFR members number 58 on the faculty at Princeton, 69 at the University of Chicago, and 30 at Harvard. Of the banks which are the principal owners of Federal Reserve Bank stock, directors of Chase include 7 CFR members, 8 at J. P. Morgan, 7 at 1st Natl. City (now Citibank), 6 at Chemical Bank, and 6 at Brown Bros. Harriman. The 1968 list of CFR members included John J. McCloy, chmn of the board; Frank Altschul, secretary and vice-pres.; David Rockefeller vice-pres.; and directors Robert V. Roosa, Douglas Dillon, and Allen Dulles. McCloy also served as chmn Ford Foundation 1953-65, director of the Rockefeller Foundation, and personal lawyer to the Rockefeller family interests. His career is typical of a leading official of the World Order. While a student at Harvard, he became a protege of Felix Frankfurter. He joined the firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, lawyers for Kuhn, Loeb Co. where he remained from 1925-40. In 1940 Frankfurter recommended him to Henry Stimson as Asst. Sec, of War, where he remained from 1941-45. [...] McCloy succeeded Eugene Meyer as president of the World Bank from 1947-49, was appointed High Commissioner of Germany where he served from 1949-52, was chmn of the board Chase Natl Bank from 1953-61, and Rockefeller's attorney since then. He is a director of Union Pacific, Westinghouse, ATT, Dreyfus, Squibb, & Mercedes Benz. He married Ellen Zinsser, who is not otherwise identified in McCloy's 1947 Current Biography. In the l961 issue, she is identified as the niece of Hans Zinsser, a bacteriologist. This is odd, because she is also the daughter of John Zinsser, partner of J. P. Morgan Co., and chmn of the board of Sharp & Dohme chemicals. It is an interesting footnote to history that the son-in-law of a J.P. Morgan partner should be appointed U.S. High Commissioner of a vanquished Germany.'
The second study that I’ll excerpt at length here is from MEE BAAJEN’s Substack ‘The Predators versus the People’. The Post excerpted is: ‘The project for world domination is not Jewish—nor is its American’
It contains a Summation you, too, esteem highly.
‘Glafia and its Satanic bankers are The Real Empire.’
'4) Zionism: when Glafia forced “their” Jews to Palestine "Zionism is but an incident of a far-reaching plan:it is merely a convenient peg on which to hang a powerful weapon." Louis B. Marshall (in 1918), counsel to bankers Kuhn-Loeb, Rothschild USA agents […] 'Originally, Zionism was a plan to bring all Jews from the unsafe diaspora into one safe country. Of all options, Palestine was the craziest, a guarantee for interminable disaster, and at the time most Jews and non-Jews understood that and opposed it [….] Under Rothschild funding, “The Land”, and not the protection or survival of the European Jews, became the single, hidden goal of the Zionists: “One cow in Palestine is worth more than all the Jews of Poland” and "The more slaughter, the easier we'll get The Land" (Zionist Y. Gruenbaum, 1943). Rabbi Moshe Shonfeld, in his book Holocaust Victims Accuse, concluded that "the Zionist wolf was appointed by beasts of prey [Jewish bankers] to serve as shepherd for a flock of [Jewish] sheep". (On Zionist crimes, see also Ben Hecht's Perfidy). Hitler was a project of these predators (R.K. Moore), but he was a dupe, not an agent (Jim MacGregor in his upcoming book Two World Wars and Hitler): he employed many (partly) Jewish people (“Mishlinge”) in his armies; and he organized emigration of many German elite Jews to Palestine, via the Ha'avara program. Nazi Germany also persecuted and killed the orthodox "Schnorrers" (old and poor Jews), whom the Rothschilds so despised and didn't want in Palestine: both effects greatly benefited the then ailing Rothschild’s Zionist project. Note that orthodox Jews were special targets in the concentration camps, at some point even persecuted and mistreated by hundreds of planted Jewish Kapo's (Rabbi M. Shonfeld). […] By design, the “safe country” became unsafe. Forcing millions of Jews into Palestine, which they had secretly predestined as a WAR state, was a certain recipe for eternal disaster. Yet that was exactly the aim of the Rothschild's secret plan. In the new ghetto, surrounded by constant threats, their favorite proxies would slowly de-humanize. This term was used by Dutch Holocaust survivor Hajo Meyer, who first saw how the Germans in the camps became de-humanized, and then how the same happened to the Jews in Israel. That's how you train fighting dogs, by poking them when they're caged! Let there be no doubt: if you and I had lived our whole lives under such fearful circumstances, we would behave in the same, de-humanized, way. As a side effect, the dreadful situation in Israel made Jewish culture and religion everywhere in the world degenerate into a “cult of The Land” (Moshe Menuhin, The Zionist Betrayal of Judaism). The Zionist ruse was to portray Israel as a legitimate nation, while its prime Glafia task, the aggressive destabilization of the Middle East, was sold as “self-defense” (later lavishly subsidized by Glafia’s US hegemon). That explains for example why settler state Israel created its Muslim enemy Hamas, later propped up by the Saudis and Qatar, officially Israel’s enemies, but secretly playing in cahoots with the Jewish state – all being Glafia’s proxies. A century ago, Sir Ronald Storrs, the first British Governor of Jerusalem, already understood what a “Jewish homeland” in Palestine meant for the British: “a little loyal Jewish Ulster in a sea of potentially hostile Arabism”. Ulster, in Catholic Northern Ireland, was a classic example of divide-and-rule, the old control trick of empires. A minority group of British Protestants was planted in Ulster, and then privileged over the original Catholic inhabitants. The rest is history, and a very ugly one. Present mass migrations follow a similar template. A few of the many examples in the last 60 years of “the convenient peg on which to hang a powerful weapon” are: · In 1963, when US president JFK tried to end Israel/Rothschild’s secret nuclear project, he literally paid the head price (L. Guyénot, Kennedy, an Israeli perspective). · In 1967, in a false flag operation, the Six-Day War, Israel occupied foreign territory in Egypt (until today!). It also got away with its attack on the USS Liberty, killing 34 Americans. · In 2001, Israel’s fingerprints were all over 9/11, and the planned War on Terror which followed. […] The tiny Israeli proxy state is now the world’s fifth military power. Its illegal nuclear arms were never inspected by the UN. The millions of Jews duped or forced to go to Israel never saw a day of peace. Nor did the Palestinians, who saw their lives, their ancient lands, houses and olive trees, and their freedom and future destroyed. WAR and TERROR state Israel, founded on deceit (see R. Bergman, Rise and Kill First; Thomas Suarez, State of Terror), and extreme violence even against anti-Zionist Jews (see Palestine Hijacked and books by N. Giladi and Avi Shlaim) is just a human shield for the bankers, immune via the popular anti-Semitism trick ("We do it all the time" - Israeli minister S. Aloni). Once you understand the enormity of the negative impact on the common Jews these lying bankers had - by pretending to be Jewish and to strive for Jewish supremacy over the world, just to lure in the deluded Jewish commoners as proxies for their nefarious plans - the following Bible texts make sense: “Oh, my people! They who guide you lead you astray.” Isaiah 3:12 “... those of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars.” Revelation 3:9 […] As for the “Jewish sheep”, why was there such a hurry to turn so many Israelis into Pfizer lab rats? Because lying proxy Jews heading the Pharmafia, like Albert Bourla, said so? They knew the mRNA jabs didn't work and were very dangerous, yet applied them on a massive scale, especially in Israel. See Pfizer Documents Prove Mass Murder, says Naomi Wolf: she calls it the greatest crime in the history of humanity, as it involves billions of real and potential victims. Just as in other Glafia wars, the perpetrators are honored as liberators: Pfizer director Bourla, the "health champion", was given the 2022 Genesis Prize, the "Jewish Nobel Prize"! To end on a sad note on this enormous tragedy (my words): If all talents, efforts and capital had been put into an Israeli PEACE state, instead of this Israeli WAR state, not Yinon’s Greater Israel Plan, but a Garden of Roses would now stretch from the Nile to the Euphrates.’
A third study, a later one by Mees Baaijen, may illuminate more for you of out 2025.
The Big Picture of history, and how Trump fits in
By Mees Baaijen, February 24, 2025, 3700 words, 15 minutes
Feb 24, 2025
Abstract
From the 1830’s on, the USA was groomed and financed by the British Rothschilds – leaders of the Global Mafia or Glafia - for its future role as the fourth hegemon of their world domination project.
During its now ending course as criminal and genocidal world leader, the USA betrayed its European brothers many times – and many other people too, including its own. Under Glafia’s financing and planning, US, UK and Zionist “elites”, acting as Glafia’s proxies, staged the World Wars, the Cold War, and recently, the Ukraine war, totaling hundreds of millions of victims. Their nefarious activities even included the setup of the bogeymen for these protection rackets, like Communism, Hitler and Putin. More recent examples of Glafia’s fear instilling and destructive protection rackets are CO2, HIV, nuclear war, Osama bin Laden, and Covid.
Trump’s turbulent theater marks the newest episode of this very same game. Far from being part of an anti-globalist conservative revolution as Dugin claims, his actions fit wonderfully well in Glafia’s domination plan for the 21st century. Trump is accelerating (1) the transformation of the USA from a global to a regional power, so China, assisted by Russia, can be made Glafia’s fifth global hegemon; and (2) the rollout of the many decades old Global Digital Prison plan. Thiscontrol grid, tested and approved in China, is now being installed under a shiny new brand: Stargate! It even includes an mRNA “health gift” from Trump’s billionaire team to We, The People!
Introduction
About 500 years ago, a few extremely rich families in the Mediterranean started an innovative project to control the whole world. Not blunt force as used by previous empires, but covert methods were applied: mobile capital and organized deceit. To remotely control the globe, the dynastic banking families behind this secret project cleverly bought and corrupted the “elites” in Europe’s upcoming “sovereign and democratic” nation states. Through the fusion of Glafia’s mobile capital with the machinery of state, these fake sovereign countries then became proxies. Their first task was to explore and colonize the vast American, African and Asian territories.
To oversee the globe, Glafia made Spain (15/16th century), then Holland (17th c.) and later Britain (18/19th c.) their temporary hegemons. From the 1830’s on, the USA was groomed and financed by the British Rothschilds, for its future role as the fourth hegemon of their domination project. After WW2, the newly “fake independent” ex-colonies also became incorporated as subservient proxies of Glafia’s new American hegemon (one reason for the rapid growth of the CIA and US army). The final, financialization or “casino” phase of the USA empire started already in 1971, when the dollar was taken off the gold standard. At the same time, American capital and technology started to build up Communist China as a future superpower.
By now, Glafia has captured all countries, including China and Russia. “All the world’s a stage”, as Shakespeare wrote in 1623. And as Lord Curzon said long ago, “countries are just pieces on the global chessboard for the great game of world domination”. The mainstream media and academia - all Glafia-led - take these criminal pawns at face value: please don’t fall in that trap, they’re all gangsters! To which we can add that just one player is moving them all: Glafia, a crime syndicate of a few hundred dynastic, extremely rich (up to trillions of dollars) and tightly knit families, not bound to any country, religion or ethnicity. They are not Western, but cosmopolitan and often fake Jewish, and today they’re stronger than ever.
[…]
Great, big THANKS to PAUL CUDENEC for including Mees Baaijen in his ‘Rising to Our Feet’ Round-Up of Cogent and Urgent Posts last week. Paul Cudenec is another voice that sounds often and sounds like a clarion.
Now we may see more clearly WHO and WHAT we must oppose if we wish to STOP the Wars and Answer the Screams of families victimized in the Palestine—and, yes, Israel—and, yes, the Congo—and, yes, Haiti. And Yes and Yes and Yes!
Act today. Act tomorrow. Act all this week and the next and ACT especially on April 1, 2025.