March 24, 2025

On the night of Monday March 16 into Tuesday March 17, Israel’s Government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party, and its Military, the Israel Defense Forces, broke a two-months-long Ceasefire with Hamas and Hamas’ allies in Lebanon and Yemen. Attacks of this past Week have raised the count of Palestinians killed to 62,614 and Israelis killed to 1,139 since October 7, 2023.

The bombardment particularly targeted Refugee-Camps into which prior IDF attacks and herding had concentrated thousands of Palestinian families.

Tents full of sheltering families awoke to their lives more exploding. Mothers saw children killed. Sons saw mothers killed. Again.

Protests involving tens of thousands in Israel and in New York City and London are are ongoing today, Monday, March 24.

How may we understand such mass death visited on civilian refugees—women and children the great majority of victims—in the Gaza Strip?

How may we feel with them? How may we help them? How may we begin to answer the Feeds presenting Journalists Assassinated and Families Murdered, such as Stream from, say, Max Blumenthal’s on Elon Musk’s X.

How may we also understand the anguish and quandary of Israelis who lost fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, in the IDF-enabled attack by Hamas into Israel on the morning and day of October 7?

How many understand motives for carnage visited on Palestinians and Israelis in this year 2025?

We may look to decades unto more four centuries of history. We may observes how centers of Money-Lending and Slave-Trading shifted from middle Italy in the 15th and 16th centuries to Amsterdam and then to Paris and London (three centuries of Empire!) and then to New York City. We may dig into origins of the City of London and Wall Street. We may track financiers’ conniving and hidden Hands bloodying six Continents with their Tricked-up Wars and Maniacally Calculating and Ruthless Exploitation.

Today I present three extensive Excerpts from Studies of the Centuries-Long Carnage we watch spill from our screens in March 2025. Their authors are EUSTACE MULLINS and MEES BAAIJEN (and the latter came to me through Substack writer PAUL CUDENEC). The three authors may have keen differences in ideology, but the histories they relate and the indignation they share intersect invaluably. From them, I hope, we may also see how we can act. The Banks of Centuries-Long Famileis Profiteering from Exploitation, Slavery and Wars are on our Streets.

