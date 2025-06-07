"Something You Got (Knocks Us Off Our Feet)" with DPFTC

June 7, 2025

The Rivers Answer Moons Band of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE and ALEXEY MARTI recorded the Instrumental of “Something You Got” toward noontime of July 31, 2025 at Dockside Studio with JUSTIN TOCKET as our Engineer. I overdubbed the Vocal on October 8, midway into Justin’s and my second day of Mixing at Dockside.

What I’ve felt from the first (the one-and-only, spontaneous) Take is that the Band nails Groove and Nuances. They gel all the way. With the Fine Tooth Comber of these past two days in the Audacity freeware, I’ve tried to make the Music, Lyrics, and Voice more a Whole. I hope it’s a gas. The Lyrics go something like the lines below.

“Something You Got”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Something you Gah—ah-ah-Ought Something you Gah—ah-ah-Ought Makes me want you every night Makes me want to hold you oh-so-tight What you got is the Top of a Ferris Wheel What you got would Bring a Hound to Heel What you got would Cause a Crown to Kneel What you got would be the Gate and the Seal What you got Makes me want you every night What you got Makes me want to hold you oh-so-tight Because what you got Leaps across Table and Ridge What you got Kisses Noses and Eyelids What you got Leads Where we Have to Go What you got is the Mist and Wild Rose You know, What you got is the Bump, Sway and Flow What you got Ooh-Ah-Oh-Oh-Ohh Ooh-Oh-Oh-Oh-Ohh What you got It Here Rocks our Souls Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh Knocks us off our feet Knocks us off our feet Knocks us off our feet After so many years So many years You’re still so Sweet You’re still so Sweet You’re still so Sweet You’re still so Sweet Oh--Oh-Oh I love your feet!

