Stands the Human Being

"Something You Got (Knocks Us Off Our Feet)" with DPFTC
For lovers, all ages
Don Paul
Jun 07, 2025
Transcript

June 7, 2025

The Rivers Answer Moons Band of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE and ALEXEY MARTI recorded the Instrumental of “Something You Got” toward noontime of July 31, 2025 at Dockside Studio with JUSTIN TOCKET as our Engineer. I overdubbed the Vocal on October 8, midway into Justin’s and my second day of Mixing at Dockside.

What I’ve felt from the first (the one-and-only, spontaneous) Take is that the Band nails Groove and Nuances. They gel all the way. With the Fine Tooth Comber of these past two days in the Audacity freeware, I’ve tried to make the Music, Lyrics, and Voice more a Whole. I hope it’s a gas. The Lyrics go something like the lines below.

“Something You Got”

Something you Gah—ah-ah-Ought 
Something you Gah—ah-ah-Ought 
Makes me want you every night 
Makes me want to hold you oh-so-tight

What you got is the Top of a Ferris Wheel
What you got would Bring a Hound to Heel
What you got would Cause a Crown to Kneel
What you got would be the Gate and the Seal

What you got Makes me want you every night 
What you got Makes me want to hold you oh-so-tight

Because what you got Leaps across Table and Ridge
What you got Kisses Noses and Eyelids
What you got Leads Where we Have to Go
What you got is the Mist and Wild Rose

You know, What you got is the Bump, Sway and Flow
What you got Ooh-Ah-Oh-Oh-Ohh 
Ooh-Oh-Oh-Oh-Ohh What you got It Here Rocks our Souls
Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh	Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh	
Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh	  Knocks us off our feet 
Knocks us off our feet   Knocks us off our feet
After so many years       So many years		
You’re still so Sweet      You’re still so Sweet
You’re still so Sweet      You’re still so Sweet

Oh--Oh-Oh	I love your feet!

Discussion about this episode

