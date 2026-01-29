Schools of Sticking Up For Children’s Partners in Haiti are in full swing this January! College Canapé Vert in Port-au-Prince hosts a record enrollement in Port-au-Prince—over 500, ages 5 to 18.

The Foyer Esport Pour les Enfants orphanage is this year sending its 26 students to a neighboring school in northern Haiti. Photographer Jean Baptise Olivier is now a Director of FEPE. They ALL appear to be flourishing.