So Much Good News: Instigation Orchestra, Schools in Haiti, "Dr. King" #5 Worldwide, ... International 'ICE Out!' this Coming Friday and Saturday!
Our Movements in their Courageous Demonstrations Are Otherwise Making Plenty of Good News
Lisa E. Harris, singer and composer, Jan 16 2026, after her performance in a Concert of music by Alice Coltrane at New Orleans’ New Marigny Theater. The show featured a Trio led by Michelle Sita Coltrane that included Ariana Gouveia and Lisa; the Brandee Younger Trio; the Xavier University Opera Workshop; and more. Photo by Maryse Philippe Déjean after the show.
Jan 29 2026
Quick words to relate several POSITIVE things happening.
TONIGHT at the Broadside Theaters complex the closing night of 10th annual INSTIGATION FESTIVAL. 600 N. Broad Street. 8:00 Start-Time. 16 Performers and more Instruments perform BEN LAMAR GAY’s “Little By Little, One By One After Another”.
TICKETS HERE.
Schools of Sticking Up For Children’s Partners in Haiti are in full swing this January! College Canapé Vert in Port-au-Prince hosts a record enrollement in Port-au-Prince—over 500, ages 5 to 18.
The Foyer Esport Pour les Enfants orphanage is this year sending its 26 students to a neighboring school in northern Haiti. Photographer Jean Baptise Olivier is now a Director of FEPE. They ALL appear to be flourishing.
CHECK OUT SUFC PARTNERS in our first-of-year Update HERE.
“Dr. King” in its remastering CHARTED #5 for the past Week worldwide, based on responses by the 2100 Radio-Stations, Programmers and Journalists that the PlayMPE Platform and Service reaches.
You-all here on this Substack have recorded 44 DOWNLOADS of the Song. THANK YOU!