Sheroic Black Mother in New Orleans. 'Marsha's' Live by DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Jazz Foundation of America

Sept 22 2025

The past two days I’ve had the pleasure of mixing the multi-track recording that New Orleans Jazz Museum engineers DANNY KADAR and TRAVIS WAGUESPACK sent over after the show there, sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America, that Don Paul and Rivers Answers Moons (DPRAM) did there on September 3.

Pleasure because the musicians (ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX and ALEXEY MARTI) prove to be so EXQUISITE, the more than you can hear what they played that afternoon in the NOJM’s Mint Theater.

It’s our best portrait-painting of Marsha and her scences, I wrote to the band today, and my heart swells with it … all nine minutes of it!

This will likely be among the LAST of free Posts of music that I can do through Substack. I and all of DPRAM LOVE the listening from Subscribers and Followers that our many—how many?—several dozen at the least since August 2024—Audio and Video offerings from our LOUISIANA STORIES have generated.

Over 3000 Downloads, I’m sure, since last December, and not a single Like or Subscription accompanying the Downloads. How can this be? If a listener likes a Track enough to Download it into her or his Library, surely the click of a Like is due as a form of exchange through this brittle and distancing Digital Medium.

It don’t seem right, if you can hear me talking from the vernacular. The LOUISIANA STORIES album cost something North of $24K record, mix, master and manufacture, with the five of DPRAM and our guests performing for much less Pay than their excellence receives in contexts less marked by Love, Commitment, and Mutual Enjoyment.

The 2-CD Album of L S continues to excel far beyond our expectations beginning this year. This Week is its 32nd among the top 4 Crossover Jazz albums in North America, according to Roots Music Reports tallying from 224 Radio-Stations. Its 32nd straight Week, too, among the top 15 of all Albums played in Louisiana—among releases by Buddy Guy, Bobby Rush, Tab Benoit and others among the Blues and Rock categories. Right now an excerpt from our ‘Colors Changing Color’ Track, titled “We Know Better How To Dance Together Now”, is #3 among Songs played on the PlayMPE platform, reaching more than 2500 Radio-Stations and other Media worldwide. Very gratifiying! Very welcome, that strangers appreciate our work!

Also let me note the costs that SUBSTACK must be carrying due to the bandwidth and services that it provides. It gives me A LOT, I feel, as regards Audio and Video capacities, and gives us all A LOT of capacities for communication … capacities that must incur monthly bills from Servers and Maintenance into the dream 7 Figures.

So I’d like to RETURN more revenue to the Big S, the small share that it receives from Subscriptions, for the means tht it provides.

Let me, then, come to you with Albums and Books in hand as Returns that I pass to you for a Paid Subscription on here on Substack. $50 is, I think, what an Annual Subscription to Stands the Human Being costs. Right now there are 770-some Subscribers and Followers. For an Annual Subscription, paid in full or monthly, I’m happy to mail you the 6-Panel, 2-CD Digipak of LOUISIANA STORIES along with the 337-page The World Is Turning book, including the first two of my books about “ ‘9/11’ " and subsequent interviews and journalism.

Cheers!

Kevin’s Foreword to The World Is Turning—

Including both histories and solutions.

