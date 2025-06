June 30, 2025

This concluding set of Portraits included photographer Olivier Jean-baptiste and others who have matriculated through the FEPE (Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants) orphanage and EFE (Ecole Foyer Espoir) school from as long ago as post-Earthquake Port-au-Prince in 2010.

What Stalwarts!

