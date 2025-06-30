Set 3--Seven Graduates of FEPE and EFE in Port-au-Prince, Ages 16 to 18.
More of the Future of Haiti!
June 30, 2025
We continue with these brilliantly hopeful students in the Portraits by Olivier Jean-baptiste. You can check out more about Olivier on the ‘Care Makes Care’ page of StickingUpForChilden.com.
The Port-au-Prince and Haiti shown on Networks’ News (see below from April 2025) never includes the accomplishments and aspirations of Students such as you can see here
Thank you, all of FEPE and EFE and thanks in particular to Olivier and the subjects of his Portraits!