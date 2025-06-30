June 30, 2025

We continue with these brilliantly hopeful students in the Portraits by Olivier Jean-baptiste. You can check out more about Olivier on the ‘Care Makes Care’ page of StickingUpForChilden.com.

The Port-au-Prince and Haiti shown on Networks’ News (see below from April 2025) never includes the accomplishments and aspirations of Students such as you can see here

Thank you, all of FEPE and EFE and thanks in particular to Olivier and the subjects of his Portraits!

