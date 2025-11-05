DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND among dancers in New Orleans’ Glass House , Central City, as filmed by ALAN LOMAX, 1982, the fifth year of the Band’s 48 years. Visible from your Left: CHARLES JOSEPH, EFREM TOWNES, GREORY DAVIS, KEVIN HARRIS, and ROGER LEWIS.

Nov 5 2025

Here we go, then, with the first Hour (61 minutes to be exact) of MARYSE’S and my pair of ‘Spiritual as Music’ Hours dedicated to ROGER LEWIS.

The Hour here includes greetings and tributes from GREGORY DAVIS, KIRK JOSEPH, KEVIN HARRIS, KAREN DOMINO WHITE, BENNY JONES, DONALD HARRISON JR., DELFEAYO MARSALIS, KEITH SPERA, JAN RAMSEY, NICK SPITZER, andMALIK IHSANN.

THANKS TO ALL!

Photo by CATHIE RUGGIERO of ROGER on MARYSE’s ‘Jazz from the JAX Brewery’ Show, Oct 3 2025

MARYSE on mic in the WWOZ Control Room, Oct 3 2025, photo again by CATHIE RUGGIERO.

0:00 ROGER LEWIS speaks on music “being spiritual for him”

0:12 MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN introduces the tribute to Roger for his 84th birthday AND his 67th year of “playing out” (The Dew Drop Inn, 1958)

1:01 “Little Things” with Roger on Piano and Saxophone from his 2022 début album ALRIGHT!

2:OO “I Know You New Orleans” EDDIE BO

EDDIE BO at his Check Your Bucket club in 2004.

2:52 Roger’s solo in “Shake, Rattle ’N Roll” with FATS DOMINO’S big Band at 1980 North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands

3:18 Maryse gives further introduction Roger and his decades with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

4:48 The DDBB and their 1984 version of “Bongo Beep” from 1984

6:07 MD on KEITH SPERA in OffBeat’s documentary by NOE PIERRE DUGUY

6:32 Keith on the DDBB as Brass Band equivalent to Duke Ellington

7:00 DDBB “My Feet Can’t Fail Me Now” excerpt

9:19 JAN RAMSEY’s tribute to Roger

10:17 MD with thanks to DAVE ANKERS and BETH ARROYO UTTERBACK of WWOZ and with noting of Tracks that feature Roger charting at #1 in September 2025

11:49 “Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All” by DPRAM (Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons) with guest singer ERICA FALLS.

12:42 Roger is welcomed on-air along with D P. Both are glad to be aboard. Roger talks about how the early Dirty Dozen Brass Band “sped up the tempo” and brought diverse kinds of Jazz into Brass Band music.

17:10 Going back to Fats Domino’s band at the 1980 North Sea Jazz Festival with FREDERICK KEMP’s solo on “Jambalaya”

18:46 Roger on his best friend, “Kemp”

20:31 LEE ALLEN’s solo on “Honey”

21:37 Roger on Lee Allen and HERBERT HARDESTY, SMOKEY JOHNSON, and more from “the Julliard” that he experienced with the Fats Domino Band.

FREDERICK KEMP and HERBERT HARDESTY

LEE ALLEN and FREDERICK KEMP

23:13 Roger’s solo on “Shake, Rattle And Roll”

25:12 Roger on how Fats “gave him that solo” … and let him— “Chrome-Dome with the Big Horn”—play 10 or more Choruses … Choruses that Fats might not end when he got back on Stage

27:32 Birthday greetings and congratulations from KAREN DOMINO WHITE

28:19 Roger on Karen

28:47 BENNY JONES greets Roger

BENNY JONES in Offbeat 2016

29:56 Much more of “Bongo Beep” from the DDBB

31:08 Roger on “Bongo Beep” coming to the DDBB through GREGORY DAVIS and Roger on KIRK JOSEPH’S key role in “speeding up tempos” for Second-Lines and hence creating “fancy footwork”

32:44 KEVIN HARRIS, co-founder of the DDBB, greets his “very good friend”, Roger

KEVIN HARRIS to the fore with EFREM PIERRE TOWNES, 2012

33:30 Roger on being “so tight” with Kevin as a player and person

35:06 “Bongo Beep” second half, featuring Kevin’s tenor saxophone

36:29 Benny Jones again—on Roger bringing “a good flavor” to the current Tremé Brass Band

36:39 “My Feet Can’t Fail Me Now” opening

37:35. Roger: “Jenell Marshall! The drummers in that first Band! Those cats could just play!”

39:33 DONALD HARRISON JR. on the DDBB forging “a new sound for Brass Band music” and welcoming him to play with them at the Glass House and Roger being “Baritone at the top of the League”

40:29 Roger on Donald being “such a great player” with so many “ideas”

41:26 DELFEAYO MARSALIS on Roger Lewis’ practicing three hours a day, over four months, for the first Uptown Jazz Orchestra concert in December 2006. “I have the utmost respect for Roger Lewis and his dedication to music.”

42:34 Roger: “Man, playing in that Uptown Jazz Orchestra was like the epitomy of my musical journey.”

43:22 GREGORY DAVIS, also co-founder of the DDBB, on his “brother in music and life … needing only 16 more years to be celebrating 100 … Love you, brother.”

44:03 Roger: “This is blowing my mind. People talking this way about me … I’m speechless.”

44:27 “Blue Monk” from the DDBB’S 1984 album My Feet Can’t Fail Me Now

46:44 Roger on Charles Joseph as Trombone in this Track. Charles and Kirk are the sons of “Waldron (Frog) Joseph who played with everyone in the business”. The DDBB brought “Blue Monk”, too, into New Orleans’ Second-Lines.

CHARLES JOSEPH on Trombone beside brother KIRK’s Sousaphone, the DDBB with dancers in New Orleans’ Glass House, Central City, as filmed by Alan Lomax, 1982.

48:30 “Voodoo” from the DDBB’s first album for Columbia Records, 1989’s Voodoo

52:29 Roger on playing Baritone and Soprano Saxophones on this Track.

53:40 NICK SPITZER of American Routes on the DDBB’s making old songs sound modern, while their new songs were rooted in tradition.

54:57 Roger speaks again of having his “mind blown” by how “people are talking about” him.

55:34 MALIK IHSANN of WWOZ’s former show Soul Serenade. “Thank you for your contrbutions to New Orleans’ music and culture, brother.”

MALIK IHSSAN and DOREEN DAUPHIN before mural in the Rendezvous Créole restaurant during Sticking Up For Children’s Holidays Party of Appreciation, December 2022

55:58 Roger: “Thank you very much. I appreciate that.”

56:09 “Lost Souls Of Southern Louisiana” from the DDBB’s 1991 album What’cha Gonna Do With The Rest Of Your Life?

59:58 Roger: “Oh, that’s a beautiful piece of music.” Gregory Davis composition. Dance-group performed it with the DDBB on tour then.

61:00 End.

ROGER and DON while recording at the New Orleans Musicians’ Union, August 2023, photo by KEITH HILL