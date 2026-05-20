Honeymooners, a novel by Chuck Kinder, 358 pages, published by Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, June 2001, $24.00.

LOVE WITHIN THE WRECKAGE

Honeymooners, subtitled ‘A Cautionary Tale’, is all about love.

Set in the middle 1970s, a time of general fracturing, and set in drinking and doping writers’ and artists’ milieus of the San Francisco Bay Area and Montana,

the novel tells the story of two entangled couples and their struggles for some transcendence--or at least the semblance of ‘a normal life’--among the irresistible pressures that lift and twist them.

Jim Stark and Ralph Crawford are writers of autobiographical fiction. Fellows at Stanford, they become fast friends, imagining that they’re ‘both daring, larger-than-life characters living legendary ... and not simply drunken, stoned stumblebums and barroom yahoos.’

Lindsay and Alice Ann are their lovers, women who arouse and frighten them, their bedevilling inspirations.

We know each main character from childhood forward. Ralph got what he calls the “raging willies” early, as his alcoholic mill-worker father died young. His wife-to-be, Alice Ann’, suffered abuse from her stepfather. Kinder writes about Ralph regarding Alice Ann during the teen-age Crawfords’ honeymoon: ‘It seemed to Ralph that even from this distance he could catch the scent of her flesh. She was standing slightly on tiptoe, so that the sleek muscles of her brown flesh were flexed and lovely-looking. Ralph felt his weenie wiggle.’

Kinder excels at combining lyricism, humor and depth. He continues about Ralph’s eavesdropping on his new wife: ‘... the intense, peculiar desire for her gripped his groin and made him both giddy and sick to his stomach. It was as though some beautiful but terrifying image of great portent were being projected before his eyes, the sort of image a story might turn on.’ He imagines betrayal by the wife, succeeded by betrayal by the husband, to make his story more interesting.

Jim Stark was born into hill-country West Virginia with undescended testicles. Before age 10 he endures four disturbing but futile visits to the Mayo Clinic. His father a World War II hero, “Jimbo” learns to box, combs his hair like James Dean, and committs seven Armed Robberies by age 17. From hoot-and-holler juvenile delinquent he becomes a hoot-and-holler graduate student, majoring in Victorian Studies, and marries a neat, virginal Homecoming Queen. In Palo Alto, a few years into his Stanford sojourn, wife Janet leaves Jim and his routine of all-night drinking with pals in front of the kitchen TV for a salesman, Melvin. After bouts of pain that are again lyric, comic and profound in Kinder’s telling, Jim lights out for Missoula, Montana to reconstruct himself.

There he’s to return to the notorious Lindsay a folder of her and Ralph’s love-letters, per his promise to Ralph. Jim has already marveled at a snapshot of the old dog’s secret “squeeze”--’This Lindsay person was an absolutely lovely woman with smoky gray eyes set sort of far apart and ... full moist-looking lips.’ While she was away at Vassar Lindsay lost 25 pounds due to an emergency appedectomy, changing from a plump and pimpled “ugly duckling” to a woman whom men fight for. She still doubts herself, feels herself lost in a circuit of motel rooms, and dreams of fulfillment that will nurture her as well. ‘One night, as Lindsay gazed out her window, a beautiful, dreaming baby appeared before her. It floated in midair, luminous among the dark leaves of the trees. Lindsay realized that dreaming baby’s life was her mission on earth.’

She and Jim Stark fall in love. They tumble into amazedly fingering-each-other-in-the-bathtub love. Never, they say, have they known another so right, so true. All that summer Lindsay keeps ‘a calendar of passion, silver stars marking each day’s acts of lust.’ Jim later pores over ‘that calendar pasted thick with summer love’s constellations of silver’, re-imagining each star, ‘its spinning planets and their moons’, delightedly content that so beautiful and tender a woman ‘loved a big bizarre bozo who affected a fedora.’

The couples still have to resolve. With the publication of Ralph’s first book of stories, he and Alice Ann have embarked on the most hopeful of their many fresh starts. ‘They had been through the flames, Alice Ann declared, and now they were rising from the ashes of the past.’ Lindsay and Jim marry and move into a North Beach flat. The couples get together, braced by drinks, and Alice Ann finds Lindsay kind and honest (‘Kindness is what I value above everything else in a person. Besides honesty.’) and in fact her sister or mother in several past lives.

And yet--and yet--nothing can be direct or simple. Love’s old wounds and pulls won’t simply stop. Admitting that he himself betrayed Ralph with Lindsay, Jim, twice the cuckold as a husband, still hates that Ralph has lain with his new wife and suspects that Lindsay still loves Ralph. He resorts to bad-ass persona, humiliating Ralph, withdrawing from Lindsay, and turning to an affair with painter Mary Mississippi. Lindsay complains that Jim no longer wants her, that he makes her feel ‘old and ugly and smelly,’ and insists that ‘Two people are capable of loving one another all their whole lives, I know it.’

Alice Ann and Ralph try bravely at their fresh start--but she accuses him of calling her Lindsay and punches him in the nose during their 18th-anniversary dinner--and he winds up curling on their unmade bed, his cheeks stained by snot and tears. ‘Ralph felt as though a huge, cold hand was squeezing his heart.... How long could he and Alice Ann go on telling themselves they could still turn out to be the kind of people they had had started out believing they would become? The thought occurred to Ralph that we are all identified finally by what we do to other people, and that betrayal is simply another word for loss.’

The couples lurch and feint and and grapple through awful and sometimes hilarious scenes. They often state their intentions--their wills are ‘damned and doomed to that old effort at serious living,’ as D. H. Lawrence wrote about his protagonist, Birkin, in Women in Love--but they’re carried by forces beyond their control. When the last battle has been fought between Ralph and Alice Ann--their last bottle flung, the last scarring done--Ralph tells Lindsay that he can remember when his and Alice Ann’s love for each other was ‘so sweet and childlike and unconditional that loving one another was no harder than loving yourself. But I just don’t see how we can stay married to each other... I don’t see how we can stay together without both of us going down the drain.’

A decade later, Jim Stark looks back. He sips from Lindsay’s leftover gin-and-tonic as she gardens beside their house in Pittsburgh. Ralph has gone on to huge fame, a second wife and his own addiction-hastened death. Alice Ann is living back in the Northwest. Jim ponders their wild, conflicted pasts. What if Alice Ann was right, Jim thinks, and they had all ‘shared countless incarnations jam-packed with lust and love and loss.’ Maybe, then, Jim thinks, ‘they would, indeed, have other chances in other lifetimes to do better by one another.’

Honeymooners is a fine book, funny, vivid and affecting, wrought with care over the 20 years of its writing. It’s a tender throwback of a novel. While it will draw attention as a roman a clef--Ralph Crawford is Ray Carver to a touching T--and for its usually embellished scenes of wanton, woolly excess, it will reach readers with its artfully delivered truths. Through its characters we see again that love is a great test ... Love is a pitiless challenger ... Love exploits and exaggerates fears ... Love demands fidelity ... Love overwhelms promises ... Love opens wounds and love may heal the wounds it further opens ... Finally, love makes every betrayal of it--even betrayals that are only imagined--even more of a particular, poignant and irreducible loss.

D P 6/13/01