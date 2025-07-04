July 4, 2025

Happy Independence Day in the U.S.A.!

With the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage yesterday of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” (BBB from hereon in this Post), the ‘Signature Legislation’ ballyhooed by Donald Trump and the whole of Trump Ad. 2.0 this year, we, the People, at last have a betrayal of our will that should move us to step way forever from any engagement with the Millionaires of Congress.

The past two months in particular have shown how bold in their lies and harms Trump Ad. 2.0 and allied Legislators have grown. Simultaneously they’ve shown how insightful and compassionate the understandings of we, the 99% who’ll least benefit from the BBB, are as regards our care for each other and the future we want.

Axios ran a summary of five Polls on July 1. Each questioned at least 950 respondents. They ranged from the nominal Right (Fox News) to Center (Washington Post, Kaiser Family Foundation, Pew Research ) to Left (Quinnipiac).

‘By the numbers: The bill slipped underwater in several other recent polls, including ones from Fox News (38% favored vs. 59% opposed), KFF (64% viewed unfavorably, 35% viewed unfavorably) and Pew Research Center (49% opposed and 29% in favor).’

The more that respondents knew about suffering that the Working Poor will undergo from the BBB, the more they revolted from it.

Thus with the Washington Post owned by Amazon founder and World Economic Forum Strategic Partner Jeff Bezos.

‘Zoom out: The Washington Post-Ipsos polling from June 6 to 10 highlighted similar nuance. Overall, 42% oppose the bill "changing tax, spending and Medicaid policies," while 23% support it. Another 34% said they have no opinion.

52% said they supported work requirements for low-income childless adults to get health insurance. However, when told that some 8 million people could lose health coverage as a result of the bill's changes, 63% said that was unacceptable.

The House-passed version is projected to lead to more than 10 million without insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Opinions on extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts were varied, with majorities supporting extending cuts for individuals with incomes under $100,000 (71%) and between $100,000 and $200,000 (53%).

But support crashes for extending tax cuts for individuals with income above $400,000 (29%) and corporations (30%).’

Fox News Pie of Percentages from its Poll was plain enough.

The Kaiser Family Foundation delved into respondents’ reactions once they knew more about who would be hurt by the BBB and how much they would be hurt. 64% already had an ‘unfavorable opinion’ regarding the BBB. One they knew that the BBB would remove ‘about 10 million’ from health-insurance, KFF respondents’ disapproval rose to 74%.

The KFF has kept up with impacts of the BBB as its been wielded into a broader bludgeon and knife within the Senate.

With all its bold-faced and explicit damages to U.S. society exposed—with Public Opposition to it exceeding two-to-one in our Democratic nation—the BBB of Trump Ad 2.0 is nevertheless something of a Law for the Land and celebrated by it enablers and supporters.

The BBB’s offenses to Democracy, Public Health, a large majority’s may, however, signal End to a Long Game of Workers and Middle-Classes suffering losses to the Wall Street whom Congress and its millionaires serve and the multi-national CEOS who direct Donald Trump, the 6-time Bankrupt who remains their debtor and Chief Salesman.

The Long Game of Losses that financiers have inflicted on Working-Class and Middle-Class Americans goes back to Banksters their desperate but useful substitution of for Gold as the ‘backing’ for the U.S. Dollar sole or dominant means of exchange in international Trade. That is, the impoverishment of U.S. workers and the enrichment of supranational Banksters accelerated once more in 1971, 54 years ago.

Productivity by us increases, decade after decade, Democrat or Republican Administration, but not our compensation.

The extended and increased Tax-Cuts in the BBB for the upper 1% and especially the 0.1% correspond with shortfalls that will affect working households in the U.S. at the same time as these households lose their access to food and to medical care.

The estimated increase of the United States’ National Debt, around $4 Trillion, over the projected 10 years of the BBB is relatively light, given the $3-or-so Trillion that the Trump Ad. 2.0 tallied for his Bankster Masters between September 2019 and April 2020.

‘Undocumented workers’ are by many multiples the best bargain within the United States’ work-force. Measures such as ICE against thse millions of essential help to our Economy is further evidence that Trump Ad 2.0 was installed to deal finishing blows to this Nation as independent and still idealistic force in the world.

The sum of this Independence Day 2025 is that we can see again with whom and with what we should ally for the prosperity that can easily be ours and all the world’s … after these cruel bunglers behind! Always and everywhere we must rebel and resist those who would belittle the dreams our America once stood for.

https://www.axios.com/2025/07/01/trump-big-beautiful-bill-polling

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2025/06/17/budget-bill-poll/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/americans-weigh-big-beautiful-bill-polls

https://www.kff.org/medicaid/poll-finding/kff-health-tracking-poll-views-of-the-one-big-beautiful-bill/

https://www.kff.org/quick-take/about-17-million-more-people-could-be-uninsured-due-to-the-big-beautiful-bill-and-other-policy-changes/

https://inequality.org/facts/income-inequality/

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/30/trump-bill-helps-wealthy-hurts-low-earners-yale-report.html

The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan scorekeeper, conducted a more comprehensive analysis of the original bill passed by the GOP-controlled House in May.

The CBO found the bottom 10% of households would lose $1,600 a year (about 3.9% of income) between 2026 and 2034, on average. The top 10% would gain $12,000, or 2.3% of income, on average.

https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2025-06/61387-Distributional-Effects.pdf