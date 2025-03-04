March 4, 2025

Please find here a Post that gathers many of our Humanity’s Enemies into inter-connected groupings. It’s from March 12, 2022—a stage in which billions’ rejection of the Omnicron ‘vaccine’ and tens of millions support for Freedom Convoys in Canada and in Europe essentially WON a retreat by the Corporate and Governmental forces that want to chip (what’s a Neuralink?) and enslave us.

I hope you find this Post another Resource for Resistance. We rebelled then, over three years ago, and won freedoms. We’re more alert and better equipped to rebel and win in 2025.

Accept no shots, no matter who’s selling them.

I hope you find these diagrams of Apexes of Power-Structures still useful. Vanguard and BlackRock retain control of Big Media, Big Social Media, Big Oil, Big Pharma, … of course Big Politics

Please see these Urls as windows into realities, still.

28 million of us left the Circus of Electoral Politics in the past U. S. Presidential Election. At least than many millions of us are ready to achieve alternatives now.

ENDNOTES and URLS

1. https://www.timgielen.com/videos/

2. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZTuA-94qywm2aeDwWBL-lw

3.

4. https://www.timgielen.com/videos/

5.

6. Ibid.

7. Page 204 of The World Is Turning ..., Don Paul, Irresistible / Revolutionary Press, 2008.

8.

9.

10. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/corporate-vaccine-mandates-passports-blackrock-vanguard/

11. https://hauniv.academia.edu/MichaelNevradakis

12. https://nomoresilence.world/miscellaneous/monthly-summary-of-covid-19-injection-adverse-reactions/

13. nomoresilence.world

14. https://www.realnotrare.com

15. Ibid

16. Ibid.

17. https://www.canada-unity.ca

18. nomoresilence.world

19. Ibid

20. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/corporate-vaccine-mandates-passports-blackrock-vanguard/

21. https://whoislarryfink.com

22. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/larry-fink

23. https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/

24.

https://twitter.com/howardsteen4/status/1469369748441939972

25. https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-covid-vaccines-why-they-cannot-work-and-irrefutable-evidence-of-their-causative-role-in-deaths-after-vaccination/

26. https://donpaulwearerev.com/flipping-the-script/the-undoing-of-evil-3-early-home-treatments-and-naturally-acquired-immunity-mean-victory

27. https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/06/24/dr-peter-mccullough-reveals-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-bioweapons-and-a-cdc-whistle-blower-has-confirmed-50000-americans-have-died-due-to-the-jabs/

28. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-jabs-came-from-bioterrorism/

29. https://www.timgielen.com/videos/

30. Ibid.

31.

03/12/2022