April 18, 2025

I’ll post Sets of Five Tracks each from the two Rebel Poets’ Albums, Worlds Made Flesh (1989) and America Fears The Drum (1992) over the next few weeks. It warms my heart to hear their fire. I hope you feel the same!

ALFONSO TEXIDOR

MAUREEN OWEN

JOHN SINCLAIR

ETHERIDGE KNIGHT

RON ALLEN

Seven Poems by and for JOHN SINCLAIR Don Paul · April 3, 2024 John Sinclair performs his ‘Homage to John Coltrane’ in the second Poetry Ball at Chuck Perkins’ Café Istanbul in New Orleans, February 2013. Tom Worrell played piano, Gary Underwood played drums-set, and Herve Fernandez played electric guitar that night. Read full story

You may be interested in the GALLOP Trio (Alex De Grassi, Hamid Drake and me) online.