Drawing by Mac McGill, also a house-gutting Volunteer for Common Ground , on page 305 of The World Is Turning.

What More To Tell?

Introducing the second edition of a topical book that one has written--and thank you to John Leonard and others for urging that a second edition of " '9/11' " / Facing Our Fascist State come out--lets one look back at both the book's contents and at events that have occurred during the passage of time between editions. One gets to check what and how one has done. How do subsequent events reflect on the first edition? What more does one have to tell? Now, February of 2005, three years and five months after the traumatic horrors we know by their shorthand for alarm, " '9/11' ", and two years and five months after completion of FOFS , I must say that 'Our Fascist State'--that is, the fascist State of us living in the United States--appears to me far more evident than it did in September 2002. Said State in fact appears so inescapable as to be undeniable unless we--the you and I who live in the U. S., We Masses--become blinded by the very thoroughness of its agencies. It surrounds us as much as the " 'reality' " of Corporations' Network TV. How may we better identify a fascist State? Benito Mussolini, the leader of Fascist Italy, much-lauded by Western Corporations' media during the middle 1930s, defined in 1932 his totalitarian society 's inclusiveness. Bald-headed Benito said: 'The Fascist conception of life stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only insofar as his interests coincide with the State.' (1) 1930s' State Fascism in Italy meant its propaganda/advertising to merge its people with participation/consumption in the society that it called 'the Corporate State'. We now have the same thing in more subtle fashions, I think. Who now doubts that the nominal 'democracy' of the U. S. and all Western Governments serves Corporations above all? Legislators are funded mainly by Corporations. Elections are tabulated by Corporations. Nations' budgets are decided and devoured by Corporations even when these Corporations appear to not be the entities at work in nations' budgets. One such entity is the United States' Federal Reserve System, a central banking system owned by a relatively few private Banks (JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup principal among them) for the private profit of a relatively few families (Rothschild, Morgan and Rockefeller principal among them), the Ruling Few families whom I've come to study and detest more over the past two years. (2) (Let me now in 2008, with the assembly of a book that includes both FOFS and To Prevent [...], this 2008 book being The World Is Turning , offer accompaniment to the 2005 text of To Prevent [...] Let me introduce Auld Krow and Sid the Elephant. You recall the elephants mentioned by Paul Mooney above? [Paul Mooney is among those quoted in a set of four that fronts the start of To Prevent the Next " '9/11' " . "It's the end of the goddamn world. I keep sayin' it. The animals know it.... The elephants know what's up."Paul Mooney, African-American comedian, speaking on his cassette album Masterpiece, 1995'] Can you imagine a crow? Good. A crow perched upon the broad and wrinkled brow of an elephant? Good. Can you further imagine a crow with a Scots accent? That's right--oow, this one is going to hurt--Auld Crow. Auld Crow and Sid the Elephant will from hereon wander ((in the Scotch-Irish sense of wander as a noun--"Let's go for a wander and see what we can see")) in and out of the To Prevent .... text, adding Folk Commentary to the whacky times we inhabit. They'll wander in from their pub, the--oow and oow again!--thee Crow and Elephant.) The increasing uniformity between utterances of Government officials and Corporate media--the increasing 'echo-effect' of a de facto 'Corporate Government' that FOFS observed in its first few pages--is only natural within the needs of our whole Corporate State.

Three Major Moves

Since September 2002 there have been three major moves, I think,to compel 'ordinary, intelligent and compassionate people' of the United States, as described by FOFS, further into an outright fascist State and further into the imminent, financial and environmental ruin that's evidently wanted for us, We Masses, by the Ruling Few.

First was the U. S./British invasion of Iraq in March 2003. Massive fraud, allowed or promoted by Corporate media, led to this invasion. Bush and Blair Administration claims that Iraq possessed " 'weapons of mass destruction' " and both Administrations' suggestions that Iraq figured in " '9/11'" weren't significantly investigated, much less debunked, by ABC, BBC, CBS, NBC, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post/Newsweek 'journalists'. Corporate channels for informing their publics maintained, instead, the crude fiction of the supposedly threatening weapons--just as they still maintain the crude and ever more-debunked fiction that 'al Queda' carried out " '9/11' ".

By early 2005 the U.S./British war of occupation has become an increasing bog of bloodshed. Every day, still, Corporate media channels faithfully maintain lies behind war that profits their advertisers. As Germans, Italians and Japanese were told in the 1930s and 1940s that they were bringing security to themselves and freedom, pride, and prosperity to the dangerous peoples whom their States invaded, so we in the West are told by TV. And the same Corporations that profited from German troops' invasion of Poland, Italian troops' invasion of Ethiopia, Japanese troops' invasion of Korea and China--Corporations based in the U. S. and England such as Standard Oil and Royal Dutch Shell--now sell 'Support Our Troops' decals through the very gas-stations that are also selling oil stolen from Iraq--the latter theft another crime which Corp. Gov. media never admit.

FOFS stated toward its end: 'A fascist State can only go to Wars to feed its economic priorities ... The fascists for oil must have their " 'Endless War' " '. Among families, Rockefellers and Rothschilds are first in ownership of Big Oil Corporations.

(AULD KROW: And a high-flying bunch of nabobs they be! Zoom! Zip! Helicopters! Lear jets! Next Jets!

SID THE ELEPHANT: They fed me. They rode me. They put tassels on my tail and a fez upon my head. I wanted to believe them!)

Continuing chronologically, the second major move that I see against We Masses since 2002 is The 9/11Commission Report.

Released in July 2004 under the nominal authorship of an 11-member National Commission of Terrorist Attacks which had as its heads Republican Thomas Kean and Democrat Lee Hamilton, this 567-page 'instant bestseller' was later nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in Non-Fiction and other national honors.

The 9/11 Commission Report is, however, more of crude fiction. It adds elaborate hair to bald lies told by Government officials and Corporate media prior to this Report. It advances an agenda of blame with the prejudicial prose of a low-grade Top-10 paperback.

As one instance, the Report has this to say about 'procedures' after the 1993 WTC bombing, a bombing for which the F B I was provably guilty (5):

'Neither President Clinton, his principal advisers, the Congress, nor the news media felt prompted, until later, to press the question of whether the procedures that put the Blind Sheikh and Ramzi Yousef behind bars would really protect Americans against the new virus of which these individuals were just the first symptoms.' (6)

Most fundamentally, the Commission Report tries to hide in sensationalistic narrative the crucial facts of the crimes of 9/11/01 that it misrepresents or ignores.

Regarding the explosive, straight-down collapses of World Trade Center Buildings 1 and 2, the Twin Towers' collapses that killed more than 2000 people on the morning of 9/11/01, the Report simply fails to consider the 47 central columns of structural steel, all more than 3 feet thick at their base, that should have stood despite any " 'pancaking' " in each 110-story Tower.

Regarding the collapse of the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7, a skyscraper that fell straight-down into its own footprint at 5:20 in the 9/11/01 afternoon, the Report simply fails to mention this Building at all, much less question why it fell.

Regarding the failure of U. S. fighter-jets to intercept wildly off-course Boeing airliners that were aimed straight at New York City and then--50-some minutes later--the Pentagon, the Report fails to question why North American Air Defense (NORAD) changed its explanation for these failures three times and why NORAD's explanations still do not account for F-16s and F-18s being flown at 1/3 to 1/5 of their top speeds toward New York City and Washington, DC.

The second book by David Ray Griffin, he a valuable 2004 addition to researchers of the 9/11/01 crimes, The 9/11 Commission Report /Omissions and Distortions lays out many of the best-seller's shortcomings. A chart at Joyce Lynn's Website, www.joycelynn.com, depicts the many-layered connections between members of the Commission and members of the Bush Administration. The chart traces Commission members' shared financial interests in Corporations that have prospered from oil and gas, weapons-making, and Banks' money-laundering of profits in opium and heroin due to the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq since " '9/11' ". Jim Hoffman's main Website, 911research.com, provides more information about these colleagues in criminality.

Despite its bald lies and leaden prose, the 9/11 Commission Report received glowing praise from more than 30 large-circulation newspapers. That all these newspapers are owned by Corporations that have profited from the " 'War on Terror' " may not surprise you.

(AULD KROW: Then came the Election. Lovely game, that. Had us poo'ur Believers looking again for the ground beneath our faith, I count m'self, and you, too, faithful bearer, Sid. What a beautiful tool, the computer, when you control its results! Whir! Whip! What you saw is not what you got! Lovely game!

SID THE ELEPHANT: Tassels on my tail and a fex upon my head. They let me vote. And I'm part-Jewish and part-Black. I'm an Indian and an African elephant, I am. Sid the Elephant. I am and I am.)

The third major assault on people's ability to withstand the Corporate State, as I see events since 2002, is the astounding vote-fraud of November 2, 2004.

Never before has the theft of a U. S. Presidential Election been so obvious. Five minutes' scan of the differences between exit-polls and machine-tallies in nine States on 11/2/04 shows starkly the likelihood of massive fraud. In three States that had paper ballots--Illinois, Maine and Wisconsin--results of exit polls and machine tallies of the votes for John Kerry and George W. Bush are identical or closely alike. In six States that had electronic, inauditable voting--Florida, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania--the results show gains for Bush of 2% (New Mexico) to 15% (North Carolina).

In the two decisive States of Florida and Ohio the difference between exit polls and machine tallies is at least 5% for Bush, making him the winner.

Side-by-side bars of the exit polls and official tallies are at http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/IMAGES/exit_poll.gif .

Exit-poll results were so clear that at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on 11/2/04 both the Harris and Zogby polling companies foresaw a 3% national Kerry victory. (7)

Between 1952 and 2000 exit-polls have predicted the results of U. S. Presidential elections within a margin of less than .09%, their margin of difference equal to chance. In 2004 the same swing between exit-polls and official results exceeded 5%. (8)

Later in November 2004 Steven F. Freeman of the University of Pennsylvania computed that the odds for Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania together showing their respective discrepancies between exit-polls and inauditable, computer-generated tallies (6.7% for Ohio, 5% for Florida, 5% for Pennsylvania) were 250 million to one. (9)

U. S Vote Counts found in January 2005 that the differences between exit-poll against official results in the 2004 Presidential election were as follow: paper ballot 0.9%; mechanical voting-machine 10.3%; touch-screen 7%; punch cards 7%; and optical scan 5.5% (10)

What explains the more-than-suspicious official results? In the United States now 80% of all votes are counted by two Corporations, Diebold and ES&S. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Diebold, Walden O'Dell, wrote in August 2003 that he was 'committed to helping Ohio deliver its electoral votes to George W. Bush.' (11) Executives Bob Urosevich of Diebold and Todd Urosevich of ES&S are brothers and Republicans. Ohio's Secretary of State, Kenneth Blackwell, co-chair of the Bush/Cheney campaign in Ohio, still refuses to acknowledge more than 140,000votes that should count for Kerry. In Florida all of the discovered errors in electronic voting favor Bush or Republican candidates. In Ohio's Marion County the Courthouse was closed and votes removed from inspection due to orders from the Department of Homeland Security. (12)

In 2004, as in 2000, flagrant racism also figured in the vote-fraud that made George W. Bush the U. S. President. In Ohio 2004, as in Florida 2000 and 2004, African-Americans were particularly denied their vote due to State machinations. (13)

Many groups, Websites and researchers have bravely pointed out the flaws and/or likely vote-fraud in the 2004 U.S. Presidential election. Some figure in the endnotes here. Others are Bev Harris and blackboxvoting, www.wheresthepaper.org, Verified Voting, Jonathan Simon, Thom Hartmann, Michael Hout and his team at the University of California at Berkeley, and--I'm sure--more.

And yet--despite the obvious discrepancies and abuses surveyed above--the Democrat Party failed to substantially protest 2004 Presidential election results. The day after the " 'election' " John Kerry conceded to George Walker Bush, his lifelong "brother" in their secret-society of Skull and Bones at Yale University.

And so more than 55 million Kerry voters had to accept defeat from results that overwhelming evidence showed to be fraudulent.

And so these voters were made accomplices to Democrat leaders' acceptance of crimes against democracy. As with " '9/11' ", traumas and then lies were visited on We Masses.

Subsequently all Corporate media and most " 'Left ' " (Pacifica radio, the Nation magazine, etc.) media spun the Offical results as coming from a swell in Christian values that somehow gave George W. Bush 9 million new voters despite mass-media Polls that showed less than 50% of the nation's voters approved of his performance as President. To reverse "our defeat", media told us, Democrats and the " 'Left' " needed to organize better for 2008.

And so further acceptance of lies, further denial of abuses, and further perpetuation of illusions were put on us. We were treated as if we were meant to be made stupid and weak.

(AULD KROW: 'Tis hard, Sid. Tis hard to have worked many months from dawn till dark and lost through na' fault a' yer ou'wn.

SID THE ELEPHANT: It did not feel right. My friend, Mr. Crow. I can tell you that from down here. It felt wrong.)

