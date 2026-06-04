Music from "Love Over War", featuring Mario Abney on Trumpet, as I read from THANKS and PRAISES' Inside Front Cover/

June 4, 2026

Yesterday I recorded eight Videos of Excerpts from the April 2026 book and album THANKS and PRAISES / Poems, Portraits and Songs / Book One.

First up today is the Inside Front Cover/

Remember that THANKS and PRAISES’ one-and-only, beautiful, online and retail distributor is the Louisiana Music Factory in New Orleans. Book and CD can be bought together for a discount, or separately—and the LMF’s share of Sales goes toward sustaining a great Source and Support of music hereabouts and across the world.

The DPRAM band for “Love Over War”:

ROGER LEWIS Saxophones KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone HERLIN RILEY Drums-Set MICHAEL TORREGANO JR. Keyboards MARIO ABNEY Trumpet

“Love Over War” with Vocals features ERICA FALLS.

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