Today’s Post is a variation excerpting pages 277 to 282 in my book of December 2008, The World Is Turning: “ ‘9/11’ “, the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World. I’ll also include photos, diagrams and text from JIM HOFFMAN’S and my book of 2004, Waking Up from Our Nightmare / The 9/11/01 Crimes in New York City.

Before we go to today’s four Proofs of Controlled Demolition of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers (Explosiveness, Pulveriazation, Speed, Symmetry), let’s look—look in wonder—at the sheer sizes, components’ weights, and massive structures of WTC Buildings 1 and 2.

Above, the North Tower, WTC Building 1, under construction to its 50th Floor. Note the broad concentration of core Columns (47 in total) and the thickness of their structural steel, the 50th Floor almost half the each Tower’s 110-story height, and the supporting perimeter Columns (236 in total).

By the numbers, then.

The North Tower (World Trade Center Building 1) and the South Tower (WTC Building 2) were 1362 feet and 1368 feet tall respectively. The North Tower was topped by a 380-foot-high antenna for telecommunications.

The Twin Towers in 1992, the North Tower topped by a 380-foot-high telecommunications antennae.

Each Tower weighed about one billion pounds (485,000 to 500,000 tons).

Over 200,000 tons of each Tower's weight was made up of steel columns, I-beams, H-beams, trusses and pans.

Over 100,000 tons of each 110-story Tower was made up of concrete floor slabs.

Each Tower had four outer walls 209 feet wide.

Each Tower had core structures that measured 87 feet by 135 feet.

Within each's Tower's core structure were 47 central columns of structural steel. The radial dimensions of these core columns ranged from 52" by 22" (more than four feet wide) to 36" by 22" as the Columns tapered in their load-bearing ascent.

The core columns' steel was 5"-thick at each column’s base and tapered to 1/4" when they transitioned into H-beams about 1000 feet (the 92nd floor) above their street-level in Lower Manhattan.

Each Tower also had 236 perimeter columns, measuring 13.5" by 14", for additional support.

The Floors of each Tower's core-structures of 87 feet by 135 feet were additionally supported through their framing by I-beams of structural steel that were two to three feet high (or "deep").

Extending outward from the core-structure to each Tower's four 209' exterior walls were corrugated steel pans, supported by primary double trusses and by secondary

transverse trusses.

The primary trusses were about three feet (900 millimeters) high or deep.

Also, each Floor was overlain by about four inches (10 centimeters) of concrete slab in at least its diaphragm The concrete and decking and trusses were integrated structures. Their total thickness was more than three feet for each Floor of each Tower.

On the morning of September 11, 2001 in New York City ALL of each Tower’s 47 Central Columns and 209 Perimeter Columns of structural steel—all of each Tower’s 110 Floors of steel I-beams and pans and double trusses and transverse trusses and re-enforcing concrete, each Floor more than three feet thick—all of each Tower’s more than 200,000 total tons of steel and more than 100,000 total tons of concrete—exploded into clouds of gritty dust, or became huge horizontal projectiles, or plummeted straight into each Building’s footprints, in less than 15 seconds.

Above, back-cover of JIM HOFFMAN’s and my 2004 book, Waking Up From Our Nightmare.

EXPLOSIVENESS

Destruction of each Tower began suddenly in and above the impact-zones of American Airlines 11 (which struck the North Tower, WTC Building 1, between floors 94 and 98 at 8:46 a.m) and United Airlines 175 (which struck the South Tower between floors 78 and 84 at 9:03 a.m.)

Horizontal ejections of concrete and steel threw thousands of tons of matter sideways within the first five seconds of each Tower's fall.

Rippling downward from floor to floor—as if rent by belts of charges and yet spewing upward like a volcanic eruption—each Tower's collapse threw out clouds of smoky matter more than five times times the radius of each Tower's 836-foot diameter.

None of the above phenomena of explosiveness can be explained by jet fuel's fire (equivalent to kerosene fire), or by office equipment's fire, or by the airliners' impacts, or by each Tower's potential gravitational energy.

PULVERIZATION

We may see many videos online of each Tower’s destruction. These videos show glimpses of boiling-red matter inside each Tower that are instantly by massive ejections of fine particulates. The Towers appear to explode into dust after charges fire. Ever-increasing clouds of dust then roll outward (as steel columns somehow disappear) and mushroom into pyroclastic forms several times wider than each Tower's diameter.

How could slabs of concrete be instantly blown into dust?

Jeff King, an electrical engineer and a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, stated in 2002: 'Remember that dust begins to appear in quantity in the very earliest stages of the collapses, when nothing is moving very fast relative to anything else in the structure. How then is reinforced concrete turned into dust and ejected laterally from the building at high speed?'

King and Jim Hoffman have also noted that one source of energy can't account for two simultaneous effects. U. S. Government explanations (from FEMA—Federal Emergency Management Agency—and from NIST—National Institute of Standards and Technology) assert that the Towers' potential gravitational energy produced both the thorough pulverization of concrete AND the near free-fall descent of the 110-story buildings.

The truth, however, is that potential gravitational energy doesn't suffice to explain either one of these effects, much less both.

Only internal explosives can explain 4”thick slabs of concrete blowing into 25-micron bits early in each Tower's collapse.

SPEED

Speed here refers to the rate of the Towers' descents.

A baseball--or an acre of concrete, the size of each floor of the Twin Towers--would have fallen from the top of each 110-story Tower to plaza-level of the World Trade Center in approximately 9.2 seconds if either object had dropped through nothing but air.

Each Tower's actual collapse on 9/11/01 was completed in a little less than 15 seconds. That is, the Buildings whose enormous sizes and combinations of structural Steel Columns and Beams and and re-enforced Concrete collapsed through their own cores at a speed close to free-fall.

We may also see from video footage that each Tower's inward structure collapses as fast as rubble falls through the air, looking at the 70th floor of each Tower's descent.

Again, please look and note the Tower’s core, with those 47 central Columns, rushing downward, maintaining descent equal to pieces of structure ejected sideways into the air.

SYMMETRY

From the 2007 Song “9/11 Is A Big Lie”

‘Oh, they fell so fast, they fell straight down ...

Fell like elevators erupting to the ground....'

The Symmetry of destruction is another astonishing telltale. A near entirety of all the steel masses of the South Tower and the North Tower fell about their vertical axes with—shall we say—the ’fearful symmetry’ of a tiger’s plunge upon its prey (thank you again, WILLIAM BLAKE).

That, the massive, integrated supports of the unimaginably massive Towers gave way with a SYNCHRONY that kept each from toppling, as physics would have caused each to topple. Thus, their destruction to lower Manhattan was far more predictable and far less likely to involve multiple property-owning Litigants.

Jim Hoffman elaborates about the physics: 'Getting buildings to fall vertically (i.e.: symmetrically about their vertical axes) is what the art and science of controlled demolition are all about.'

Jim points out how such demolition is made to happen: the careful placement and timing of explosives 'cause the simultaneous and symmetric failures of all the main structural supports.'

Regarding the Twin Towers in particular, he writes: 'It is inconceivable that any random event or combination of events, such as aircraft collisions, fires, or fuel tank explosions, could cause the simultaneous failure of all the support columns in a building--especially a tall steel-framed building-- needed to cause it to collapse vertically.'

Let me here quote Jim at greater length, drawing from his ‘Symmetry’ page on the pioneering—and in my view most still comprehensive and revealing of websites related to 9/11/01—wtc7.net/ .

‘Both of the Twin Tower collapses exhibited remarkable symmetry. The North Tower's collapse commenced suddenly. The top of the tower seemed to effortlessly telescope down into the intact portion of the building. The collapse remained symmetrical from start to finish. The South Tower's collapse behavior was more complex. Its top first tipped for about two seconds, then started to descend. Despite the initial asymmetry of the collapse, it became more and more symmetric after the top started to fall. Once the top disappeared into the enormous dust cloud, there was no further evidence that the top had started to topple, except for a leaning anvil-shaped cloud of darker dust.

The centered collapses meant the falling mass followed the path of maximum resistance. That's the opposite of how we expect a structure to behave when it falls apart in any kind of natural process. Even if the towers were made out of clay, we wouldn't expect them to collapse in such a dead-centered fashion. It's all the more incredible that a steel structure would shred itself by falling into itself instead of falling over.’

Please check out Jim’s work.

