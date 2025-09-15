September 15, 2025

In August 1991 I wrote about the last World Champs of Track & Field that Tokyo hosted for Running Times magazine. The still extant World Record for the Men’s Long Jump was set then, Mike Powell over Carl Lewis in a competition that lifted each through all six of their Jumps on an electrically humid Friday night. Other World-Record holders excelled. Carl won the 100 Meters in 9.86. Michael Johnson dominated his 200 Meters. Noureddine Morceli closed with a 51-second final 400 to win his 1500 by two seconds. Hiromi Taniguchi of Japan accelerate decisively around 35K to win Gold in the Men’s Marathon for Japan, while Steve Spence became the United States’ first international Championships’ Medalist in that event since Frank Shorter’s Silver in Montreal Olympics of 1976.

Tokyo, Japan also starred. The City was then of eleven million. Its 24/7 orderly activity was of midnight shoppers under skyscraper-like Neon Signs of the Roppongi district complemented by dawn’s certainty of men in orange suits with straw-brooms sweeping leaves off streets. ‘Shops that sell seaweed are nestled along bicycle-walks between boulevard-broad Doris’, I wrote.

Enjoy, I hope, this reposting, along with Profiles of Jackie Joyner Kersee, Henry Rono, Bill Rodgers, Ric Sayre, and friends from San Francisco Mike Fannelli, Bill Sevald, and Jimmy Nicholson.