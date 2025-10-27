Oct 27 2025

Here are more photos from the Bounty of our Greenhorn Gardening over just two weeks last June.

Celebrity and Cherry Tomatoes beside partial view of our most giant Cucumber this year.

Squash, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Clemson Spineless Okra, and Apple Green and Rosa Blanca Eggplants.

Eggplants leafing beside Parsley and Mint Herbs that spill over their bounds.

More Eggplants and Okra from later in the day of June June 22.

All of us growing ARE our solution!