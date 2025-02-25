JOE DIMINO out of Kansas City has served the world with Interviews and more over 10 years +. Joe loves Jazz and its players. He’s also engagé with how our world has suffered since the naming of ‘COVID-19’. He’s author of the 2024 collection of poems The American Enigma Is You.

TRUDY LEONG and her partner BILL MORTON are tireless advocates for community in the Rogers Park neighborhood along Chicago’s North Shore. They also work what must be Six-Dozen-Hours a Week to keep two Radio-Stations, the WZRD and now WLUW, so alive!

You can check out several Radio-Stations over on Ur1Light.com (Many Lights) HERE.

J0E! Feb. 13, 2025 Don Paul talks about his and Rivers Answers Moons’ ground-breaking album LOUISIANA STORIES





TRUDY!

Feb. 25, 2025

WLUW Interview - Don Paul, jazz musician and author



