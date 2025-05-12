May 12, 2025

Let me quickly share some great news that came this morning. I’m feeling a lot of GRATITUDE all-around, and of course the thanks extends to readers and friends made through this Substack.

Last week, as many of you know, the I/R Records arm or leg of Sticking Up For Children posted two Tracks, "Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All" and "Love Over War, Ev'ry Time We Play", on the PlayMPE platform. PlayMPE sent out the two Tracks available to 2100+ Jazz and Classical Radio-Station programmers worldwide.

This morning I was very pleased and gratified to see that “Glory Glory Glory […]” was #1 in Streams on PlayMPE’s Jazz and Classical Chart for yesterday, May 11—Mother’s Day in many Nations.

Then I found that—somehow—"Glory Glory Glory [...} was #8 among ALL TRACKS registering in ALL FORMATS with PlayMPE and its several 1000s of reporting programmers and plays yesterday.

Thanks to each of you VERY MUCH!

DON

You can hear the 2025 "Glory Glory Glory [...] " and "Love Over War [...] by clicking the Link below. "Love ..." is, u'hm, getting some love, too, as it was #7 in Jazz downloads yesterday.

https://donpaul.substack.com/p/glory-glory-glory-and-love-over-war