On the United States' joining--rather than destroying--the world's potential. "Can we let the world dance? ... Can we like lightning yet leap forth?" The musicians play beautifully.

‘Or can our America yet be Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s assertive hope for it: ‘the greatest experiment on earth/ with the greatest chance to create/ a higher human being/.../ at home on the two continents of America/ made of many cultures and calamities’?

In short, can we let the world dance by joining its potential rather than destroying its potential?

Can we like lightning yet leap forth?’

July 22 2026

Friday evening, July 10, I got to perform with the superlative musicians RICHARD HOWELL and JOHN BAKER and MYRON COHEN in a Benefit for the 3rd Street Creative Artery in San Francisco’s southeast, Bay-neighboring “Dogpatch”.

The Artery partners with the Hunters Point Shipyard Gallery and other artists’ collectives in '“the Bayview”, Black America’s redoubt in the S. F. and home-base for Marie Harrison’s, Alma Lark’s, Malik Rahim’s and my campaigns with Housing Is a Human Right (HIHR) in the years 2000 to 2004.

SARAH STANGLE and CHRIS BUCK, prinCipals in the 3rd Street Creative Artery , phone by MARYSE PHILLIPE DEJEAN on July 10, 2026.

Richard leads the Joy Protocol Ensemble and the Richard Howell Quintet. He’s played with Etta James, Chaka Khan. Earth, Wind & Fire, Billy Higgins, Don Cherry, Linda Ronstadt, James Henry. Myron is 82. Look at that young and formidable face! He’s played with Michael Bloomfield, John Lee Hooker, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Woody Shaw, Ravi Coltrane, Ron Stallings, Wayne Shorter, … John Baker is a student of Bill Barron’s and the main creator of audio for Farmville and Cityville. John and Richard were bandmates of mine in The Suspect Many, 1989 to 1992.

Poster-Graphic by Sarah.

Photo by Maryse.

July 31 1991, I think—a bill that DP & TSM shared with India Cooke, Eddie Marshall, Kash Killioo, q.r. hand, Alfonso Texidor, devorah major, Vernon Edgar, Henry Kaiser, Dhyani Dharma, George Cremaschi, Steve Fundy, more.

Now to the excerpt from the TEXT of my 2005 review of Lawrence F’s 2004 book Americus 1. This bit comes very near the closing of that piece that was first published in Randy Shaw’s online beyondchron.com and that’s now available in the PDF of 2008’s The World Is Turning in The Internet Archive . The WIT as a whole can be found through Google quotes and thorugh my Youaremanylights website.

‘Or can our America yet be Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s assertive hope for it: ‘the greatest experiment on earth/ with the greatest chance to create/ a higher human being/.../ at home on the two continents of America/ made of many cultures and calamities’?

In short, can we let the world dance by joining its potential rather than destroying its potential?

Can we like lightning yet leap forth?’

Links

https://www.3rdst.art/about

https://www.shipyardartists.com/

http://www.rchowellmusic.com/about.html

https://www.allaboutjazz.com/musicians/myron-cohen

https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnbakersanfrancisco

https://beyondchron.org/lawrence-ferlinghettis-americus-i/

https://archive.org/details/worldisturning0000donp

https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-16773329/documents/578ba1682c4a1LMidcDC/2-page%20promo%20for%20The%20W.I.T..pdf

https://www.youaremanylights.com/the-world-is-turning-front-and-back

From two years ago—