February 20, 2025

Dear Friends,

(Pull-Quotes, if you will, regarding LOUISIANA STORIES and listeners and medis, at the top here: the Album is #4 among Crossover Jazz Albums in North America.this past week. following #2 the preceding week, and #14 and then #14 among ALL Albums in Louisiana. We're VERY GRATEFUL!

Now to sublime art and great feeling from MICHELLE GAGLIANO and WOODROW NASH.)

Last week the painter MICHELLE GAGLIANO sent MARYSE and me a note appreciating LOUISIANA STORIES. Michelle we came to know because her paintings are exhibited through the Gallery of our GREAT friend ANGELA KING here in New Orleans. We’d given Michelle the two CDs of DPRAM's Album on the occasion of her and sculptor/painter WOODROW NASH’S Opening at the Gallery on Friday night, February 7.

Here are images and links regarding Michelle and Woodrow.

MICHELLE in the ANGELA KING GALLERY catalog.

https://www.angelakinggallery.com/michelle-gagliano

So, you may see, astonishing work, art that rivals Nature and than makes Nature Giant and resplendant, populated the AKG that Friday night!

Michelle is revolutionary in her practice of using organic, non-toxic paints, too, as you can read in Angela's Catalog that's linked through the Url above and the image below.

Michelle is married to BUTCH TAYLOR, guest keyboardist with the Dave Matthews Band through 488 shows between 1998 and 2008 and a very memorable contributor to three of the DMB's most admired and cherished Albums.

You can check out Butch Taylor the master musician and beloved (really: look) improviser with the DMB, here in a Central Park, New York concert of 2003.

Now let me pass along the note from Michelle that arrived the Wednesday after her and Woodrow's Opening. I share it because her and Butch’s responses to our Tracks, the fellow-feeling that she conveys, are EXACTLY the exchange that DPRAM (Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons) hopes to “get across” with LOUISIANA STORIES and “ev’ry time we play.”



Michelle:

‘Dearest Maryse and Don, Butch and I spent a wonderful snowy day re-listening to the beautiful music you all sent it took us on a wonderful trip through time- back to when authentic music was made and music that was coaxed from the earth into the souls of living there- it truly was an experience of walking into a beloved grandparents home and smellingthe aromas of home cooking and enveloped in love. A magical authentic experience of the bayou charms - of the golden experience of local - the history of this soundscape is really special- I so appreciate your sharing- it will be on our playlist today-



Much love Michelle and Butch'

To finish, let me offer three Tracks from our 2-CD LOUISIANA STORIES, with Vocal and as Instrumental that bring you some of the earth and the people living here.

"My Mother's Spirit Speaks to Me, Whispering Of Eternity"

"Our Trains Keep A-Comin;"

"Every Child Is Born To Be The Light Of Dawn".

Cheers and the best, best, best,

DON

We’ll make this available as a Podcast, too.

