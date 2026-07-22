"No end, no end" to Lawrence Ferlinghetti's siding with Life

“ ‘ Americus I closes finally with lyrical celebration through the verity of spontaneous writing.

In this closing passage L F again sides with ... life.

‘Yet still endless the splendid life of the world/ Endless its lovely living and breathing its lovely sentient beings seeing and hearing feeling and thinking laughing and dancing ...’, he writes.

‘No end to the making of love to the sound of bedsprings

creaking ... The waiting of lovers on station platforms the cawing of crows the myriad churning of crickets the running seas the crying waters rising and falling ... No end no end to the withering of fur and fruit and flesh so passing fair and neon mermaids sing each to each somewhere ... For there are hopeful choices still to be chosen ... And there is no end no end to the doors of perception still be be opened and the jet streams of light in the upper air of the spirit of man the outer space inside us/ Shining! Transcendent!/ ...’

“Bravo! Viva! Ride on!” So some young audience may respond to Lawrence Ferlinghetti, our good, gray, young-at-heart poet, now.’ “

July 22 2026

Rolling right along, we present closing of the performance by RICHARD HOWELL, MYRON COHEN, JOHN BAKER and of my 2005 review of Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s 2004 book Americus 1.

“The world really needs to hear this now,” MARYSE said after we listened again to the playback.

Here are some core of the audience that night.

As with uncountable, other Positive Happenings in San Francisco since 1999, MATT GONZALEZ led to Connections and their moving forward

Photo again by MARYSE.

.We had a very good time.

Photos and video-stills by MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN.

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