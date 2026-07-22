Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"No end, no end" to Lawrence Ferlinghetti's siding with Life
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"No end, no end" to Lawrence Ferlinghetti's siding with Life

The closing passages from L F's book Americus 1, performed with RICHARD HOWELL, MYRON COHEN and JOHN BAKER for San Francisco's 3rd Street Creative Artery
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Don Paul

“ ‘Americus I closes finally with lyrical celebration through the verity of spontaneous writing.

In this closing passage L F again sides with ... life.

‘Yet still endless the splendid life of the world/ Endless its lovely living and breathing its lovely sentient beings seeing and hearing feeling and thinking laughing and dancing ...’, he writes.

‘No end to the making of love to the sound of bedsprings
creaking ... The waiting of lovers on station platforms the cawing of crows the myriad churning of crickets the running seas the crying waters rising and falling ... No end no end to the withering of fur and fruit and flesh so passing fair and neon mermaids sing each to each somewhere ... For there are hopeful choices still to be chosen ... And there is no end no end to the doors of perception still be be opened and the jet streams of light in the upper air of the spirit of man the outer space inside us/ Shining! Transcendent!/ ...’

“Bravo! Viva! Ride on!” So some young audience may respond to Lawrence Ferlinghetti, our good, gray, young-at-heart poet, now.’ “

July 22 2026

Rolling right along, we present closing of the performance by RICHARD HOWELL, MYRON COHEN, JOHN BAKER and of my 2005 review of Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s 2004 book Americus 1.

“The world really needs to hear this now,” MARYSE said after we listened again to the playback.

Here are some core of the audience that night.

As with uncountable, other Positive Happenings in San Francisco since 1999, MATT GONZALEZ led to Connections and their moving forward

Photo again by MARYSE.

.We had a very good time.

Photos and video-stills by MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN.

Links

On the United States' joining--rather than destroying--the world's potential. "Can we let the world dance? ... Can we like lightning yet leap forth?" The musicians play beautifully.

Don Paul
·
Jul 22
On the United States' joining--rather than destroying--the world's potential. "Can we let the world dance? ... Can we like lightning yet leap forth?" The musicians play beautifully.

‘Or can our America yet be Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s assertive hope for it: ‘the greatest experiment on earth/ with the greatest chance to create/ a higher human being/.../ at home on the two continents of America/ made of many cultures and calamities’?

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"What Nobody Tells Me" The child under age 2 is "Runnin' up this road / lookin' for what dances"

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Jul 7
"What Nobody Tells Me" The child under age 2 is "Runnin' up this road / lookin' for what dances"

July 7 2026

Listen now

Seven Poems by and for JOHN SINCLAIR

Don Paul
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April 3, 2024
Seven Poems by and for JOHN SINCLAIR

John Sinclair performs his ‘Homage to John Coltrane’ in the second Poetry Ball at Chuck Perkins’ Café Istanbul in New Orleans, February 2013. Tom Worrell played piano, Gary Underwood played drums-set, and Herve Fernandez played electric guitar that night.

Read full story

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