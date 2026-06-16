June 16, 2026

Musk and Partners’ Criminal Overstep

Three key Facts stand above Corporate Media’s Hype and Hoohaw toward the ‘SpaceX' IPO’ and the subsequent Rocket-like rise of SPCX Stock on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

These Facts are undeniable in their numbers as to SPCX being a Money-Loser for 24 years—from 2002 to its own Prospectus’ last reported Quarter of 2026.

Facts also tell a Story of Insider Investors such as Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund (1), Google, Fidelity Investments, Bank of America. and Venture-Capital Firms such as Andreesen Horovitsz and Roelof Botha’s Sequoia Capital working with Elon Musk to change NASDAQ’s Rules for a Company to enter the NASDAQ-100 Index Fund.

Musk and Company demanded that NASDAQ admit SPCX to that Fund within 15 Days instead of the prior “seasoning” period of at least three months for testing a Corporation’s true value. (2)

‘Nasdaq adopted a sweeping overhaul of its Nasdaq-100 methodology in March 2026, effective May 1 — weeks before SpaceX filed its S-1 and chose Nasdaq as its listing venue. The rule package introduces what the exchange calls “Fast Entry”: any newly listed company ranking in the top 40 by market cap qualifies for Nasdaq-100 inclusion after 15 trading days. The previous seasoning period ran from three months to a full year.

Reuters reported in March that SpaceX advisers had approached Nasdaq and other index providers to accelerate inclusion ahead of the IPO. SpaceX lists June 12 under the ticker SPCX at a target valuation of $1.75 trillion — large enough to rank among the five or six largest index constituents from day one. Under the new rules, SPCX would enter the Nasdaq-100 at the June 22 quarterly review or shortly after.’

The SPCX Prospectus uniquely favors Insiders such as Thiel, Google, Bank of America and Roelof Boths’a Sequoia Capital. The Prospectus includes a Trigger for Insider Investors to sell their Stock (at many multiples of Profit) if SPCX ‘performs’ in Price at 30% more than its $135-per-Share at I.P.O. for any five of 10 consecutive Days on the Exchange.

Wealth Logic provides an excellent, educational video as to how this Trigger works. (3)

Comments to this Wealth Logic video on YouTube see exactly the New Gaming that SpaceX / xAI and its biggest, pre-IPO investors’ have set up. Today SPCX registers steadily above $200, far above the $175.50 off 30%/

In addition, Insider Investors can sell 7% of their Stock on five scheduled Days: August 21 (70 Days from IPO), Sept. 10 and 25, and Oct. 10 and 25th. Further, they can unload Stock at its then current Price coincident with the Public Call of Earnings Reports due on June 30 (after which Insiders can sell 20% of their Value in Stock) ) and September 30 (28%). December 9, 2026 is the 180 Days from 1PO and releases the remaining 17% of the Company’s valuation for sale.

No wonder those of the SPCX party look similarly confident and sanguine, as presented in a spacexstockcom article of November 23, 2025.

spacexstock.com lists these players. (4)

‘SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, has redefined private space exploration by raising $11.9 billion across 30+ funding rounds. With a valuation of $400 billion as of July 2025, the company has attracted major venture capital firms that have fueled its growth. Here are the top five firms that played a key role:

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) : Led a $750M Series J round in 2023, supporting Starlink expansion and launch operations.

Founders Fund : Invested $20M in 2008 and participated in multiple rounds, helping SpaceX during its early financial challenges.

Sequoia Capital : Contributed $1B in 2015’s Series F round, driving reusable rocket development and Starlink’s initial phases.

Fidelity Investments : Supported SpaceX across multiple rounds, including leading the $1.68B Series I in 2020.

Google (Alphabet Inc.): Invested $900M in 2015, later increasing its stake to 7%, aiding Starlink and global expansion.

These firms provided the financial backing that enabled SpaceX to innovate in reusable rockets, satellite internet, and interplanetary travel. Each investor brought unique timing and strategies, aligning with SpaceX’s ambitious goal

YouTube Channels other than Wealth Logic have been more Damning and more Warning in their exposure of the Gaming that Musk and Company have engineered.

Comments to the More Perfect Union piece define this latest Musk move as all in Criminal Character. (5)

Other analyses over the past two Weeks comprehend even more about the Crimes in progress with the Space X and Open A.I. and Anthropic IPOs.

Ticker Symbol YOU from ‘Alex’, a rocket-scientist for eight years at M. I. T. : The Most tragic IPO in History.

Very comprehensive and incisive review from Andrei Jikh and his Y T Channel and its 3.23-million Subscribers; ‘Your 401-K Is Their Exit Strategy' (SpaceX, Atnhropic, Open AI).’ “Being added to the NASDAQ 100 is like being given access to a Money-Printer.’ (6)

Our answer to this latest and most colossal attempt at Grift and Theft by Musk and Company can be to TELL ALL THE PEOPLE who will be hurt by his most Immediate Crimes.

1. https://www.webopedia.com/technology/peter-thiel-companies/

2. https://thedeepdive.ca/did-nasdaq-rewrite-its-index-rules-for-spacex/

3. Wealth Logic

4. More Perfect Union—‘We Uncovered a Hidden Wealth Transfer in the SpaceX IPO. You’re Holding the Bag.

5. Ticker Symbol YOU—‘The Most Tragic IPO in History”

6. Andrei Jith—;Your 401K Is Thier Exit Stretegy’

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