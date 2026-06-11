'Music Spiritual on a Friday Night' with sound-bed from "Rhoombalicious" after a Ebullient Wednesday dance-break.

June 10 2026

Late May of 2016, Maryse and I brought 3-D Printers to our Partners in Schools of Port-au-Prince. We again stayed with her Aunt in the neighborhood called Canapéw Vert.

The spectacular Marie Marthe Balin Franck was then 80 and is now 90 and still flourishing as Principal of College Canapé Vert. Madame Franck Paul oversees a dedicated Staff and over 500 Students.

The poem read here=-after the Ebullient Wednesday dance-break of “feeling like Jonathn Richman … imitating Roger Lewis”—is one of four that came to me on consecutive mornings, just after breakfast of boiled eggs with Piklix and a Peanut-Butter sandwich, that hopeful May of 2016. ‘Music Spiritual on a Friday Night’ arose directly from the DJ playing on Place Canapé Vert, a Park with Playground, Exercise-Yard, and Rec Center nearby, and then the drumming from yards and woods that was our rest’s constant company after Midnight. I loved it all.

‘Music Spiritual on a Friday Night’ and the three companion Poems or Songs are available in the THANKS and PRAISES book that’s sold by New Orleans’ Louisiana Music Factory.

“Rhoombalicious” is a tune that I wrote on a 37-Key Roland synthesizer in 1994. Its primary inspiration is Brasil and most specifically the 1959 movie “Black Orpheus.” (One mix of the tune is titled “Cebolas! Cebolas” from the Street-Vendors hawking her Sweet Onions in that glorious movie.)

John Baker added one Track of keyboard harmonies and one of watery Effects for our ‘Ambient’ Watts In The Por album with our third principal collaborator in the XPand project, Terbo Ted. Otherwise, the Keyboard and other Parts (Bass, Drums, Clavé, … emanated from that compact Roland unit. Truly astonishing and liberating how much creativity 1994 electronic instruments enabled!

John Baker, reading a book during Set-Break for Don Paul and the Suspect Many at Fort Mason in San Francisco, a few weeks after our Great American Music Hall concert, August 1991.