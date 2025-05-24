May 24, 2025

In October 2024 Elon Musk—CEO of Tesla and its Optimus line of ‘humanoid robots’ and also CEO of Neuralink, SpaceX, Starlink, and X (Ex-Twitter) was interviewed “virtually” by Professor Peter Diamandis as part of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Elon’s was a Giant Presence before the presumable investors who sat before and beneath him. (1)

Cybernews tells us about Musk’s interviewer that ‘the American entrepreneur, futurist, and engineer, Dr. Peter Diamandis, who attended the event in person, is the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation, a non-profit that hosts public competitions to encourage technological development.’ (2)

Diamandis led by congratulating Musk on the Gen 2 and—soon—Gen 3 builds of his Optimus Bot series. Shortly thereafter Musk answered that “I think that probably by 2040 there are more robots than people.”

Before leaving Musk with his prediction before Future Investment Initiative folks in Riyadh 2024, let’s look at the most upvoted Comments toward this Bloomberg video.

Last August Musk used another platform and interviewer, Lex Fridman, to project his version of “reality scaled” to audiences. Lex is a engineer, employed by M. I. T., whose YouTube Channel displays a Subscribers total of 1.49 Million. Lex is also a friend of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (he watched “The Godfather” with them on Thanksgiving Day 2023) and of Joe Rogan and a sympathetic 2024 interviewer of Donald Trump. Elon told Lex that by 2030 Tesla and Optimus would build over one billion robots per year. (3)

Four days ago Musk spoke with CNBC’s David Faber on that platform, its displayed Subscribers total 3.11 Million

Again, Comments were acute and satirical.

One was both detailed and incisive.

Never mind the Grossly Failed Predictions (GFP) of past years, Sales Pitches for Products must through Musk never stop … till the Product itself stops.

What does another video, put out through the BestinTESLA Channel, show that ‘Gen III’ Bots can do? One, we see, can pour water into a glass. One can place jars into holes along an assembly-line. Another can—with two humans’ supervision and considerable external wiring—”Pick up the Model X fore link from the right cardboard box and place on the right ramp of the dolly.”

Clearly, then, we’re being fed more Musk mush. Elon may be cynical as P. T. Barnum. He may be delusional as the patient whose solipsistic stratagems rule Chekhov’s Ward Six. He may truly believe that his devices for potency can rule the humanity he often claims to “love.” Could an A.I-driven force of more than 10 Billion Gen 10s, say, control the 9.2 billion of us family-loving folks expected to live on Earth in 2040?

No to the last prospect for a certainty. Human beings can create ANY solution we need.

Yes, for sure, too, to our need to rid ourselves of the exploitative madmen who now try to govern us for their

LINKS (Comments to Bloomberg and CNBC very heartening in their insights and humor)

https://cybernews.com/news/musk-fii-conference-interview-tesla-robots-ai-cybercab-mars-predictions/

RELATED