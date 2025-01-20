MLK Jr. Always, Exceprt #2 "There's right and wrong / And we march with you / There's work for all / And we strike for you / [...] Love creates, Hate negates / All good courage is God's grace / ..."

January 20, 2025

Basic info for all 3 Excerpts today. The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggleing to keep their home in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24--count 'em--Links.

Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light

Still shines on good for everyone!



For everyone

For everyone

For everyone





Dr. King

We're marching--marching--…

There's right and wrong

And we march with you

There's work for all

And we strike for you

There's freedom through justice

And we fight for you



Love creates, Hate negates

All good courage is God's grace

The time is always right

To do what's right

And all of Light and Love

Are gifts from God