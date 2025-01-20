Stands the Human Being
MLK Jr. Always, Exceprt #2 "There's right and wrong / And we march with you / There's work for all / And we strike for you / [...] Love creates, Hate negates / All good courage is God's grace / ..."
With the great COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS, MATT CLARK, GENE HARDING, ZACK KNEWSTUB, TOM WORRELL, and RICK G. NELSON
Don Paul
Jan 20, 2025
January 20, 2025

Basic info for all 3 Excerpts today. The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggleing to keep their home in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24--count 'em--Links.

Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light
Still shines on good for everyone!

For everyone
For everyone
For everyone


Dr. King
We're marching--marching--…
There's right and wrong
And we march with you
There's work for all
And we strike for you
There's freedom through justice
And we fight for you

Love creates, Hate negates
All good courage is God's grace
The time is always right
To do what's right
And all of Light and Love
Are gifts from God

The song was recorded n New Orleans at Rick G. Nelson's Marigny Studio in sessions of 2015. I mastered it with David Farrell in January 2020. And now the FTC remastering of today.

MUSICIANS
Mario Abney, trumpet
Matt Clark, banjo and guitar
Gene Harding, drums
Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes
Rick G. Nelson, bass
Don Paul, melodies, rhythms, vocal
Cole Williams, vocal
Kaliq Woods, clarinet
Tom Worrell, piano

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
