MLK Jr.--Always! Excerpt #1 "Dr. King, you never left the righteous Road / You fought where you were called / You said all Wars are for Banks / ... / Dr. King, you would lift America and the world".
The Radical ("to the roots") Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. With the great COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS, GENE HARDIING, TOM WORRELL, ZACK KNEWSTUB, MATT CLARK, RICK G. NELSON.
Don Paul
Jan 20, 2025
Transcript

January 20, 2025

Basic info for all 3 Excerpts today. The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggleing to keep their home in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24—count ‘em—Links.

“Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” Excerpt #1

[…]

Dr. King you never left the righteous Road
Dr, King you fought where you were called.

(A)
Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King

(C)
Dr. King you said all deserve a home
Dr. King you said it's not about skin-tone
Dr. King you said all Wars are for Banks
Dr. King you would lift America and the world
Dr. King from the mountain-top your voice sounds
Dr. King your Justice leads us on and on
Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light
Still shines on good for everyone!

For everyone
For everyone
For everyone

The song was recorded n New Orleans at Rick G. Nelson's Marigny Studio in sessions of 2015. I mastered it with DAVID FARRELL in David’s studio, January of 2020. The Fine Tooth Comber remastering with Audacity freeware happened in a Tampa, Florida hotel-room, January 15, 2023.

MUSICIANS
Mario Abney, trumpet
Matt Clark, banjo and guitar
Gene Harding, drums
Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes
Rick G. Nelson, bass
Don Paul, vocal
Cole Williams, vocal
Kaliq Woods, clarinet
Tom Worrell, piano

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
