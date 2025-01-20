MLK Jr.--Always! Excerpt #1 "Dr. King, you never left the righteous Road / You fought where you were called / You said all Wars are for Banks / ... / Dr. King, you would lift America and the world".

January 20, 2025

Basic info for all 3 Excerpts today. The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggleing to keep their home in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24—count ‘em—Links.

“Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” Excerpt #1

[…]

Dr. King you never left the righteous Road

Dr, King you fought where you were called.



(A)

Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King



(C)

Dr. King you said all deserve a home

Dr. King you said it's not about skin-tone

Dr. King you said all Wars are for Banks

Dr. King you would lift America and the world

Dr. King from the mountain-top your voice sounds

Dr. King your Justice leads us on and on

Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light

Still shines on good for everyone!



For everyone

For everyone

For everyone